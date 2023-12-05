You ’ re sneezing, blowing your nose and stocking up on Lemsip. But is your pup at risk of catching your cold?

We’ve all been there: wrapped in a duvet, nursing your third Lemsip of the day, tissues scattered everywhere and scolding yourself for taking a clear, unblocked nose for granted all this time. Your pup wanders over, with sympathetic tail wags, and suddenly you’re hit with another worry – can your dog catch your cold?

It’s one of those questions that can send pet parents spiralling at 2am (we’ve all been there). The good news? Your pup isn’t about to come down with your human cold.

But – there’s a caveat – dogs absolutely can develop their own version of cold-like symptoms that’ll have them feeling just as rubbish as you do. So while you can’t necessarily pass your sniffles directly to your paw-footed friend, they’re not completely immune to respiratory nasties, either.

Dogs experience what vets call upper respiratory infections (URIs) – basically their equivalent of the common cold. These can leave your normally bouncy companion feeling decidedly sorry for themselves, complete with the sneezing, coughing and general malaise vibes that comes with feeling under the weather. The symptoms might look familiar, but the culprits behind them are entirely different from the viruses making your head feel like an anvil fell on it.

What causes a cold in dogs?

There are several viruses and bacteria that can cause cold-like symptoms in dogs. The main troublemakers cause a condition called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease complex (CIRDc). As the name suggests, it’s quite complex. It is more commonly known as ‘Kennel Cough’, or Canine Infectious Tracheobronchitis. The contagious infection affects the airways of dogs and can be caused by:

Bordetella bronchiseptica bacteria.

Parainfluenza virus.

Canine Respiratory Coronavirus (different to Covid-19).

Mycoplasma.

These germs can cause an initial infection. Opportunistic bacteria that usually don’t cause a problem then take advantage of the situation and cause a secondary infection on top of the initial infection. It is quite common to have more than one organism diagnosed if tested, so treatment can be varied and is always patient specific. Usually though, a cough in a dog is self-limiting and goes away on its own without needing treatment.

Can dogs get colds from humans?

Here’s where we can breathe a collective sigh of relief: no, dogs can’t catch your human cold. The typical viruses that cause human colds can’t be passed on to dogs and vice versa. Even though some germs have similar names, they are almost always species specific and can only infect those targeted. So if you’re feeling grotty and vegging in front of the telly with your cold is on the cards, you don’t need to worry about cuddling up with your canine companion.

However, diseases can be passed from dog to dog. These germs hitch rides through airborne particles from coughs and sneezes, direct nose-to-nose contact, and contaminated objects (bowls, leads and sometimes our skin and clothes).

This is why colds spread more easily in places where dogs mingle together – hence why Kennel Cough got its rather unimaginative name from being commonly associated with boarding facilities. URIs will spread to other dogs in your family easily, particularly the young, old or those with lower immunity. Young, unvaccinated puppies should be kept away from other dogs initially whilst they build their immunity.

While you can’t pass your cold on to your dog, after being in contact with a poorly pet, do remember to wash your hands thoroughly and change before stroking your own dog so you don’t pass on a cold manually through indirect contact.

What are the symptoms of colds in dogs?

The symptoms we see in dogs when they have a cold are very similar to ours:

A dry or productive cough – often coughing up foamy mucus.

Runny nose.

Watery eyes or more crusty ‘sleep’ by eyes.

Lethargic or not as excitable as usual.

Reduced appetite.

Enlarged lymph nodes under their jaw.

A high temperature.

Some of these symptoms are so mild that it’s only when our pet is back to normal that we realise they weren’t feeling quite themselves. Sometimes, however, their cough can sound like your cute little puppy has transformed into a roaring T-Rex. A canine cough doesn’t sound like a human’s, it is more like a honk or ‘heh’ noise and can sometimes end with a ‘yak’ noise and bring up frothy mucus. When infected, this coughing can be triggered by your dog pulling on the lead or when barking and excited.

What else could look like a cold in dogs?

While a cold is usually self-limiting and clears up on its own, there are other issues that can cause similar symptoms and might require a bit more attention. Secondary infections that develop while your dog’s immune system is already busy can make symptoms worse or lengthen the illness. Typically, infections can last from five days to four weeks, most resolving within two–three weeks. If symptoms continue for longer than this or if they’re worsening rather than improving, it’s best to get advice from your vet to see if there is anything else going on and whether they need any additional treatment.

Other conditions that can look similar are:

retching or regurgitation

cough caused by heart conditions

distemper (now very rare in the UK)

foreign object lodged

laryngeal paralysis (vocal cords not opening fully)

Most of these conditions will need further testing from your vet to diagnose, so keep an eye on your pup and if there doesn’t seem to be much improvement then give them a call. However, if you suspect your dog is having trouble breathing at any point then call your vet right away.

How can I treat my dog’s cold?

When they feel under the weather, dogs need rest and some tender loving care. Give them space if needed as, like some of us, they can get grumpy when sick, but there are some things that you can do to help them feel better sooner.

If they have a reduced appetite, one way to tempt them is to warm up their food and soften it with some warm water or gravy. Another way to soothe their sore throat is with a tiny bit of pure honey, if their diet allows. To ease their cough, it can be helpful to bring them into the bathroom while the hot shower runs to let them breathe in some of that steam. There are some treatments your vet may prescribe after seeing your pet, such as anti-inflammatory medications or antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections if present.

When should you worry about cold symptoms in dogs?

If you are at all concerned by symptoms your dog is showing it is always best to contact your vet, even if it’s for peace of mind that what they are experiencing is just a cold. Usually there is no need for treatment, however there are a few signs that can indicate something more serious is going on:

Difficulty breathing. Always call your vet if you think your pet can’t breathe normally, if their breathing sounds different or if they are wheezing.

Abnormal snot. Clear fluid is normal in dogs but any green or creamy discharge from the nose should be looked at.

Any blood seen in mucus. ‘Frank’ red blood or darker spots that look like coffee grounds in the mucus they cough up should be investigated.

If your dog is older or immunosuppressed. Just like people any dog that has an underlying condition or reduced immunity is at a higher risk from infection.

There’s plenty we can do to help our furry friends feel better when a cold hits, but prevention is really the best way forwards. If your dog has a cold, keep them away from other dogs to minimise the spread and wash bowls and any shared beds or leads thoroughly.

Thankfully, we also have protection against some of the wider causes of URI through vaccinations (distemper, parainfluenza and Bordetella bronchiseptica) and so even after the important puppy vaccinations it is best to keep up with annual boosters. Just like with human flu vaccinations it doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility of catching it, but it does reduce the risk and also the severity of the infection.

Frequently asked questions: can dogs catch the common cold?

Can I catch a cold from my dog?

No, you can’t catch a cold from your dog. The viruses and bacteria that cause upper respiratory infections (URIs) in dogs are species-specific, meaning they’re designed to infect dogs only. While your pup might be sneezing and sniffling, those particular germs won’t jump to you. That said, you could act as a carrier – if you’ve been cuddling an infected dog, you might transfer germs to your own dog on your hands or clothing, so washing up is always a good shout.

Can my dog catch my cold?

The short answer is no. Human cold viruses (typically rhinoviruses) can’t infect dogs, just as dog cold viruses can’t infect humans. So when you’re poorly and your dog wants to snuggle up and provide moral support, you don’t need to push them away; they won’t catch what you’ve got. However, dogs can catch colds from other dogs, so be cautious if they're mixing with other pups at the park or daycare.

Can dogs get the flu?

Yes, dogs can get canine influenza (dog flu), but it’s not the same flu that affects humans. Canine influenza is caused by specific influenza viruses (H3N8 and H3N2 opens in new tab ) that only affect dogs and, in some cases, cats. The symptoms are similar to kennel cough – coughing, sneezing, fever, runny nose – but dog flu tends to be more severe and can lead to pneumonia in some cases. There is a vaccine available, so chat with your vet about whether it’s appropriate for your dog.

Do I need to take my dog to the vet for a cold?

For mild cold symptoms in an otherwise healthy adult dog, you might not need an immediate vet visit – many cases resolve on their own with rest and home care. However, you should contact your vet if: your dog’s symptoms last longer than two weeks, they’re getting worse instead of better, your dog is very young or old, they have breathing difficulties, there’s green or bloody discharge or they stop eating and drinking. When in doubt, a quick phone call to your vet is always worthwhile.

Can puppies catch colds easier than adult dogs?

Yes, puppies are more susceptible to respiratory infections because their immune systems are still developing. Young puppies who haven’t completed their vaccination course are particularly vulnerable. Senior dogs and those with compromised immune systems are also at higher risk.

What’s the difference between kennel cough and a dog cold?

Kennel cough is actually a type of upper respiratory infection – it’s one of the main causes of what we might call a “dog cold”. The key difference is that kennel cough typically involves the Bordetella bronchiseptica bacteria and causes a very distinctive dry, honking cough (some people compare it to a goose honk). Dog colds can be caused by various viruses and bacteria and might have milder symptoms. Both are contagious between dogs and usually resolve on their own, though kennel cough can sometimes require treatment.

Can dogs catch Covid-19 from humans?

There have been rare cases of dogs testing positive for Covid-19 after close contact with infected humans, but these cases are extremely uncommon and usually result in very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. The risk of dogs catching Covid-19 from humans is considered very low, and there’s no evidence that dogs can spread COVID-19 to people opens in new tab . If you have tested positive for Covid-19, basic hygiene measures like handwashing are sensible, but there’s no need to isolate from your dog.

