9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On

From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs

by Sean Zucker
October 31, 2023
Golden retriever dog walking towards dog bowls on the floor
Courtesy of 2Modern

Soon-to-be pet parents plan for a lot before introducing a dog into their lives. They consider their housing situation, lifestyle and finances to prepare for the long haul with their new furry addition. However, few prepare for the impact generic dog bowls and feeders can have on a kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention, your dog will presumably be feasting in these daily, so having one that can handle wear and limit mess is ideal.

It’s a balance even professionals struggle with. “Many pet parents choose a bowl because of the cute design – I do this, too, so no judgment,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Lindsey Bullen. “But I encourage them to remember that the bowl is supposed to ultimately be for their pet, and thus to remember that since their pet is a unique individual, the bowl of choice may be different from what they want to buy.”

There are other factors to consider as well, such as the size and material makeup of the bowl. “It depends on the individual. For example, if you’re purchasing for a puppy, you would probably want to consider the size of the pet (so they can physically get into the bowl), as well as the normal rate of consumption,” says Dr Bullen, adding that some puppies tend to eat quickly, so a slow feeding bowl may be a good idea early on.

Additionally, there is some debate surrounding the effectiveness of elevated bowls. Dr Bullen explains that for some pets, such as those who are hyporexic and eat less than normal due to pain from arthritis, an elevated bowl offers an ideal solution. With so many variables, finding the right bowl for your pet and your aesthetic can be challenging. Below are a few feeding options that’ll meet specific needs while also complementing your decor.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products.

Now House for Pets by Jonathan Adler Duo Dog Bowl
Now House for Pets by Jonathan Adler Dog Bowl
$744

If there were ever a statement dog bowl, this is it. This Jonathan Adler feeder features chic patterns that will be appreciated by pets and people alike. 

$744 at Amazon
Dorai Dog Bowls and Stone Base
Dorai Dog Bowls and Stone Base
$232.33

The kit includes two bowls made of dishwasher-safe ceramic and two debossed holders, one with an extra water gutter, and a non-slip base. It’s perfect for those who love a minimalist look and hate a wet floor. Plus, Dr Bullen recommends ceramic bowls as they tend to be easier to clean and harder to stain.

$232.33 at Amazon
Purity Dog Bowl
$73

Even if your pup isn’t the most refined eater, they’ll look pretty elegant chowing down from this hand-painted ceramic bowl. It’s made from glazed terracotta and fully dishwasher-proof, so it passes the practicality test, too.

$73 at Mungo & Maud
YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
YETI Boomer 8 Dog Bowl
$50

For particularly chaotic eaters, YETI comes through. The brand is known for its durable products, and the Boomer 8 lives up to that reputation. This stainless steel option is rust- and puncture-resistant, withstanding any future dings and dents. However, Dr Bullen does warn that metallic bowls – while harmless – can produce a taste that picky eaters may be averse to.

$50 at YETI
Mr. Dog Glass Bowl (Nick Cotterman Edition)
Mr. Dog Glass Bowl (Nick Cotterman Edition)
$205

This handcrafted glass bowl comes courtesy of a Mr Dog and Nick Cotterman collaboration, so super-chic style is guaranteed. Dr Bullen notes that – similar to ceramic ones – food is less likely to stick to glass bowls, making them less likely to smell.

$205 at SSENSE
btw Ceramics Black Torrent Ceramic Dog Bowl
$42

Every btw Ceramics bowl is handmade in LA, so your dog will be getting their own bespoke crockery. This stylish design has a touch of the Tate Modern about it, so it’s sure to look great in any contemporary home.

$42 at Aurora Pets
Fable Bowl
Fable Dog Bowl
$58.21

Beyond its Instagram-ready colour palette, this offering from Fable is equally practical with a weighted base for max stability and an antimicrobial glossy interior for easy post-mealtime cleaning.

$58.21 at Amazon
Wild One Bowl Kit
Wild One Bowl Kit
$22

Featuring an elegantly simple design, Wild One’s bowl is made of food-grade stainless steel and formatted with a perfectly angled scoop to ensure none of your pup’s meal is left behind. It’s available in two sizes: small or standard, with the latter costing slightly more at £25.

$22 at The Floof Dogs
Lola and Daisy Single Raised Dog Food Bowl
$54.95

Elevate your dog’s dining experience – quite literally – with this handmade raised dog bowl. It comes in an array of eye-catching colours and if your pup’s a fast eater, you can request a special slow feeder version.

$54.95 at Lola and Daisy

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

