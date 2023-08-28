It’s become second nature to associate Labor Day with the end of summer (and starkly outdated rules about wearing the color white), but it’s not just a time for savoring those last watermelon margs and weekends at the beach. This is also when you should mark your cal for deals on things you can buy for your pet as you both ride into fall — and cozy bonfire and hayride season — together.



There are deals on literally dozens of those wish-list purchases you might not otherwise justify. If you’ve been looking to splurge on a pet bed that isn’t totally beige and blah opens in a new tab or an actually cute puppy crate, opens in a new tab now’s your time to shine. Want that pet camera to spy on your little darling while you’re out having that well-earned extra glass of wine at dinner? Snag it. Or maybe you want that vacuum to help suck up the pet fur that seems to be sticking to every surface of your home like actual Velcro.

Regardless of what it is, you’ll probably be able to find it during this sale. But, hey, it’s still August, so go live out these last dog days of summer opens in a new tab , and we’ll catch up on the biggest Labor Day sales once you and your pup have had your post-swim nap.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Amazon

Where better to score discounts than Amazon on a deals day opens in a new tab ? We love to save on high-tech items, which is why we’re heading over to the ’zon for a technology bonanza — from pet cams to communication buttons opens in a new tab for your pet, they’ve got everything you’ll need to upgrade your end of summer set-up. Plus, Amazon stays stocked up on our favorite puzzle toys opens in a new tab , so the end of summer doesn’t have to mean the end of fun and enrichment for your pet.

Dyson

You’ll pay full price for an essential home item if you have to, but you don’t have to — especially this weekend. Happy news: Dyson’s Ball Animal Vac opens in a new tab is currently a whopping $100 off. While you’ll find other deals during Dyson’s Labor Day sale, you aren’t likely to find one that your housemates, furry and non, will be just as jazzed about. Your Great Pyrenees mix has enough fur as it is; they don’t need to have even more coating their favorite nap spot.

Casper

The comfiest Tempur-Pedic mattress for pets (and their humans) has entered the chat. At 10 percent off this Labor Day, there’s never been a better reason to splurge on your fuzzy family members — and let’s face it, they’re good to you all year long.

Fable

Listen, dog crates are not typically the most attractive piece of pet furniture. That’s a given. However, cult-favorite brand, Fable, opens in a new tab has found a suitable, practical, and aesthetically pleasing alternative to the traditional metal crate that makes us all shudder. Now, it’s 20 percent off, as well as the rest of their offerings across the site for Labor Day. Just be sure to use code SUMMER20 at checkout.

Dog & Co.

Dog & Co. has all the fall-fashion vibes you’re looking for. Their impressive selection of sweaters and outerwear have become pet parent staples and are sure to turn some heads at the dog park. With stylish brands like Ware of the Dog opens in a new tab , The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab , and Found My Animal opens in a new tab , there’s something for everyone and every pup at their Labor Day sale.

The Foggy Dog

If your pup’s accompanying you to your Labor Day celebration, you’re going to want to accessorize them with The Foggy Dog opens in a new tab . There are currently huge deals on site for some of the cutest scrunchies, bandanas, and bow ties the dog park has ever seen. Just use the code LABORDAY for 15 percent off sitewide.

Waggo

Celebrated by design-forward publications like Domino, Dwell, and Goop, Waggo is where the pet world meets sleek aesthetics but doesn’t neglect playfulness. There’s no shortage of ways to treat your pet (and your wallet) at this sale.

Modernbeast

The non-profit opens in a new tab is the perfect pit stop for pet parents on the way to an end-of-summer bash or ramping up their pup’s fall wardrobe. Offering savings on sweaters, adorable felt toys, and more, there are plenty of reasons to pop over to this seasonal sale.

Chewy

Most pet parents count Chewy as one of their go-to destinations for everything from food to favorite toys. Now, some of our favorite items are majorly discounted, so if you’ve been looking forward to surprising your pet with something fun, now’s the perfect time.

P.L.A.Y.

As pet parents, we try our best not to be wasteful opens in a new tab — we use compostable poop bags opens in a new tab , planet-friendly grooming products opens in a new tab , and even mend tattered toys when possible. But some items that have been subjected to the dagger teeth of a puppy or the talons of a cat simply are beyond repair and need to be swapped out for more durable items. Thankfully, you can stock up on sustainable pet toys at P.L.A.Y. This Labor Day weekend, they’re offering major deals for a little supply replenish — plus 25 percent off all orders over $75 with the code LABORDAY23.

Wild One

You can always count on Wild One opens in a new tab to have your pet covered. As much as we love their carriers and toys and bowls and...OK, everything they make, their Walk Kits are kind of classics. All the colorways are currently on sale for 15 percent off. The discount automatically applies at checkout.

Harry Barker

It’s difficult to strike a balance between beach-chic and modern design, but Harry Barker makes the beachcore aesthetic work for pups and their people. From a sleek, ocean-blue dog bowl to a cozy post-swim puppy robe, the brand is putting their summer best on display this holiday weekend.

Wayfair

Wayfair is everyone’s go-to site for great deals on home furniture, and that goes for whether you’re stocking up for yourself or your pet. This Labor Day, Wayfair has deals for cat trees, dog beds, and pet doors, plus a cozy slipcover to keep your couch safe from pet fur.