Best Multiple Cat Litters of 2025: Top 10 Picks Reviewed

The search for the perfect kitty litter can be daunting, especially when you have multiple cats. As someone who has two cats myself, I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error trying to find the best litter that my cats like, manages the odor of two litter boxes, and limits the amount of mess and tracking throughout my small Brooklyn apartment. Because my number-one priority is odor control (because my litter boxes are in the living room), I prefer natural materials, such as pine, that do a great job at masking the litter box odor while also being easy to clean up.

However, not all cat households have the same priorities. When it comes to looking for multi-cat litters, you have to ask yourself what it is you want out of a litter and then go from there. There are so many factors to consider when looking for litter, including odor control and/or scent, texture, material, clumping or non-clumping, dust level, etc. While it’s tough to find a litter that checks 100 percent of your boxes, luckily there are some that come pretty close.

How to choose the multi-cat litter that is right for you:

The material used for litter is a good place to start when finding the right one for your cats. There are many different types of litter on the market, including clay, silica gel, corn-based, tofu, and many more. Finding a texture that your cat likes is a great way to find the best material for them.

Odor control is a huge component when it comes to choosing a litter, especially for multi-cat homes, and sometimes that means deciding between scented and unscented litters. Scented litters use deodorizers to help cover up the smell, but sometimes the addition of a scent can be overwhelming for cats since their noses are much more sensitive than ours. “Unscented” litters aren’t truly scentless. There are just no added scents; so, it can sometimes be a trade off when using unscented litter between your cat’s comfort and the scent that might still emanate from the litter box.

Dust is also a major factor when it comes to litter — and how much of it is tracked when cats leave the litter box. If your cat has feline asthma, making sure to find litters that aren’t likely to track a lot of dust is very important.

Weight can also be something to consider when choosing a litter. Some litters are very heavy and may require more effort when you take them home from the store.