Whether you’re a seasoned pet parent or an animal novice, there’s a solid chance you’ve thought through the possible inconveniences that pet parenthood could cause — a huge one being the spread, removal, and prevention of fleas and ticks. While most indoor cats tend to be safe from these nuisances (provided that they live in a single pet household or all fellow cat residents are indoor), there’s a huge margin of error when it comes to calculating which pets require preventatives and how often to give them in order to ward off these pests.

That’s why we’ve taken it up with the experts to break down what kinds of flea and tick preventatives you should be using, how often, and where to get them. Below, veterinarian Dr. John Iovino opens in a new tab and Dr. Annette Louviere, veterinary genetics and technology manager at Wisdom Panel, opens in a new tab give us the details on the longevity and safety of the best flea-and tick- preventatives to use this summer opens in a new tab (and year round).

Why giving your cat flea and tick preventatives is important

While chasing your cat around to apply a topical fle

a treatment to the tiny patch of skin on their back that their tongue can’t access is not anyone’s favorite pastime, it’s essential for your cat’s health. Although you’ll only need to carefully weigh your options for preventatives if you have an outdoor cat opens in a new tab , foster rescues, or have a dog, many cat parents may not be aware of the risk they’re running by not preemptively giving their cat flea and tick medication — it just might be the thing that prevents hefty exterminator and vet bills. opens in a new tab

As Dr. Iovino puts it, “I think of a flea as a roach or an ant or anything that would infest your house. They just jump on these animals to feed and then they’re right back off again, so the way that the products work is that they can run as a treatment.” So, if you don’t want to give any members of your household who were skeptical about pet parenthood the opportunity to gripe, it’s best to get ahead of the curve.

Furthermore, starting your cat on a flea and tick preventative can help rule out other health issues and allergies. opens in a new tab “I think it’s just really nice to know that if your pet is scratching and you’re on a flea and tick product, at least you know it might not be from fleas,” Dr. Iovino says. “That’s helpful to further investigate other issues by knocking fleas off the table.”

Not only is it frustrating to have a household infestation, but it can also be detrimental to your cat’s health. For example, heartworm can be transmitted to cats through mosquitos. Many cats and dogs are allergic to fleas, so they can develop serious skin irritation. Plus, fleas carry diseases that are harmful for both cats and dogs. Especially during the summer, it’s important to protect your pet from diseases these pests can carry.

Why the right flea and tick preventative is essential

When it comes to flea and tick preventatives, one size does not fit all. In fact, all those products with cute labels of dogs and cats living together in harmony are not indicators that the product can be used on both cats and dogs.

Dr. Iovino clarifies, “It’s really important with cats to use what’s for cats, because there are some dog products that will definitely mess a cat up. You want to check your over-the-counter labels, check the directions, and check the age at which they can be used before applying the products.” Some common ingredients that are included in flea and tick prophylactics for dogs, like permethrin opens in a new tab and organophosphates, are highly toxic to cats, as they cannot metabolize these ingredients, and should be avoided at all costs.

The best types of flea and tick preventatives

Although lifestyle, allergies, and personal preferences may dictate which preventatives cat parents opt for, we’ve asked the experts what a good jumping off point is. While Dr. Iovino encourages a trip to the vet to rule out any allergies, rest assured that something you buy over the counter can easily do the trick.

“The over-the-counter products have stood the test of time at this point, so the likelihood of everything going fine is really really high.” The best place to start? Dr. Iovino advises, “The approach should be are you able to get to a vet? And then, are you looking for a collar versus a topical?”

Once you’ve answered these questions for yourself, you can begin to parse through the options available to you. Another thing to keep in mind: Per Dr. Iovino, though there are some “superior cat products available by prescription right now” many prescription products “convert to over the counter products later,” so there are plenty of equally excellent options on the market.

Best flea and tick preventatives

Best all-inclusive

opens in a new tab Revolution Plus Topical Solution for Cats opens in a new tab $ 80 While we may not be quite as jazzed about all inclusive hotel packages (who needs that much shrimp?), there’s no better way to get as much bang for your buck without any added legwork as a full spectrum protectant. Dr. Louviere had deemed this Revolution Plus topical treatment her “​​top recommendation” for clients due to its “great spectrum of parasite control: flea, tick, ear mites, certain intestinal parasites, and heartworms.” opens in a new tab Topicals are notoriously better received by finicky cats than a chewable tablet or pill, so veterinarians agree that it’s a great place to start when it comes to preventatives. However, Dr. Iovino does have one call out: “The only issue with topicals in cats is that they’re really good groomers and they’re pretty flexible. A lot of those topicals are going to have a label that says apply directly to the shoulder blades, and I find some cats can lick their shoulder blades. So, with cats, just keep in mind that you can apply that more towards the back of the neck — they can’t really lick the back of their heads.” $80 at Chewy opens in a new tab

Best flea-specific

opens in a new tab Advantage II Flea Prevention and Treatment for Large Cats opens in a new tab $ 17 Most cats will have no issue adjusting to a full spectrum flea and tick product, but those with sensitive skin or allergies may require more specialty products. If you don’t live in a region where ticks are an issue, your cat lives indoors, or your cat tends to react to new products, this flea-specific treatment comes highly recommended. Dr. Iovino assures, “There’s a ton of products on the market available to try besides that one that may cause an issue, especially if you’re in a really horrible flea area.” While it may be tempting to forgo any treatment at all if your cat is likely to suffer an allergic reaction to new ingredients, Dr. Iovino cautions against that option. “I think it’s worth the chance of finding a second product rather than running the risk of not doing anything and having fleas crawling everywhere.” $17 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best for household prevention

opens in a new tab Wondercide Flea, Tick and Mosquito Spray opens in a new tab $ 110 Unless you live in a high risk area for fleas and ticks or have an outdoor cat, a natural product may be the way to go. Wondercide’s lemongrass-scented flea, tick, and mosquito spray is the ideal natural alternative to treat and prevent pests for cats, dogs, and in the home. Give your cat a spritz before they head on their merry way to nibble on your hydrangeas or use it as a quick fix for a pet suffering from fleas. However, if you have an adventure cat, foster pets, or a dog that you take hiking through tick-infested woods before they plop down on the bed both humans and animals sleep in, it’s best to use the heavy duty stuff. Women Owned opens in a new tab $110 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Best for flea-prone climates