4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
Share Article
Whether you’re a seasoned pet parent or an animal novice, there’s a solid chance you’ve thought through the possible inconveniences that pet parenthood could cause — a huge one being the spread, removal, and prevention of fleas and ticks. While most indoor cats tend to be safe from these nuisances (provided that they live in a single pet household or all fellow cat residents are indoor), there’s a huge margin of error when it comes to calculating which pets require preventatives and how often to give them in order to ward off these pests.
That’s why we’ve taken it up with the experts to break down what kinds of flea and tick preventatives you should be using, how often, and where to get them. Below, veterinarian Dr. John Iovinoopens in a new tab and Dr. Annette Louviere, veterinary genetics and technology manager at Wisdom Panel,opens in a new tab give us the details on the longevity and safety of the best flea-and tick- preventatives to use this summeropens in a new tab (and year round).
Why giving your cat flea and tick preventatives is important
While chasing your cat around to apply a topical fle
a treatment to the tiny patch of skin on their back that their tongue can’t access is not anyone’s favorite pastime, it’s essential for your cat’s health. Although you’ll only need to carefully weigh your options for preventatives if you have an outdoor catopens in a new tab, foster rescues, or have a dog, many cat parents may not be aware of the risk they’re running by not preemptively giving their cat flea and tick medication — it just might be the thing that prevents hefty exterminator and vet bills. opens in a new tab
As Dr. Iovino puts it, “I think of a flea as a roach or an ant or anything that would infest your house. They just jump on these animals to feed and then they’re right back off again, so the way that the products work is that they can run as a treatment.” So, if you don’t want to give any members of your household who were skeptical about pet parenthood the opportunity to gripe, it’s best to get ahead of the curve.
Furthermore, starting your cat on a flea and tick preventative can help rule out other health issues and allergies.opens in a new tab “I think it’s just really nice to know that if your pet is scratching and you’re on a flea and tick product, at least you know it might not be from fleas,” Dr. Iovino says. “That’s helpful to further investigate other issues by knocking fleas off the table.”
Not only is it frustrating to have a household infestation, but it can also be detrimental to your cat’s health. For example, heartworm can be transmitted to cats through mosquitos. Many cats and dogs are allergic to fleas, so they can develop serious skin irritation. Plus, fleas carry diseases that are harmful for both cats and dogs. Especially during the summer, it’s important to protect your pet from diseases these pests can carry.
Why the right flea and tick preventative is essential
When it comes to flea and tick preventatives, one size does not fit all. In fact, all those products with cute labels of dogs and cats living together in harmony are not indicators that the product can be used on both cats and dogs.
Dr. Iovino clarifies, “It’s really important with cats to use what’s for cats, because there are some dog products that will definitely mess a cat up. You want to check your over-the-counter labels, check the directions, and check the age at which they can be used before applying the products.” Some common ingredients that are included in flea and tick prophylactics for dogs, like permethrinopens in a new tab and organophosphates, are highly toxic to cats, as they cannot metabolize these ingredients, and should be avoided at all costs.
The best types of flea and tick preventatives
Although lifestyle, allergies, and personal preferences may dictate which preventatives cat parents opt for, we’ve asked the experts what a good jumping off point is. While Dr. Iovino encourages a trip to the vet to rule out any allergies, rest assured that something you buy over the counter can easily do the trick.
“The over-the-counter products have stood the test of time at this point, so the likelihood of everything going fine is really really high.” The best place to start? Dr. Iovino advises, “The approach should be are you able to get to a vet? And then, are you looking for a collar versus a topical?”
Once you’ve answered these questions for yourself, you can begin to parse through the options available to you. Another thing to keep in mind: Per Dr. Iovino, though there are some “superior cat products available by prescription right now” many prescription products “convert to over the counter products later,” so there are plenty of equally excellent options on the market.
Best flea and tick preventatives
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Best all-inclusive
Best flea-specific
Best for household prevention
Best for flea-prone climates
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Is Seresto’s Flea and Tick Collar Dangerous for Dogs?
The popular preventative has been linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths. Here's what you need to know.
- opens in a new tab
10 Things to Ask at Your First Vet Visit
There are no stupid questions — well, when it comes to your dog’s health.
- opens in a new tab
Here’s Where Disease-Carrying Ticks Are in the US—And How to Keep Your Pup Safe
Simple preventive steps can go a long way toward offsetting their threats.
- opens in a new tab
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- opens in a new tab
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
You can stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.