The Best Cat Hair Removal Products to Comb Through

Cat hair...everywhere? These essential tools will whisk it away.

by Avery Felman
October 28, 2021
Being a cat owner can look incredibly appealing: you have a companion who wants to cuddle up on your lap as you WFH, give you endless peaks into their wacky personality, and provide you with tons of fodder for inside jokes, Instagram posts, and cheerful moments on days that are more rain than shine. While all of this is true, and we thank our cats for their significant contributions to our well-beings, there is a flip side to the coin that’s far less, shall we say, chic?

In fact, you’ve likely flipped your couch cushion more times than you’ve flipped a coin in recent years, to mitigate the look of a fur-coated sofa. That, in a nutshell, is feline parenthood, but it doesn’t have to be. With the latest in cat hair technology, a.k.a. these five essential tools, it won’t be immediately obvious to guests that you have a pet until they see your cat slink over to their food bowl.

the vet dry vac in black
Tineco FLOOR ONE Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum
$500

So, you have a cat who’s dolling out balls of fuzz like candies on Halloween. If your handheld vacuum just isn’t cutting it these days, it’s time for a major upgrade for you and your housemates (both human and pet) that will make your environment way more pleasant. Say goodbye to the days of moving the palm of your hand in circular motions on your couch to gather a ball of fluff — trust us, there are better cleaning tools out there.

$500 at Tineco
the cat hair removal tool in four colors
Eco-Friendly Pet Hair Remover
$10

Now, if you’re looking for a more hands-on approach to getting every last hair off your favorite black hoodie, this item makes for a more tactile experience. Plus, it’ll allow you to really get into the nitty gritty, if that’s your thing. Let your inner Virgo take over — no hair is too small to fuss with!

$10 at Etsy
the irobot vacuum in black and silver
iRobot Roomba j7
$650

While Roomba and pet mess don’t have the best track record, (read: the great poop fiasco of 2016) they’ve managed to clean up their act and create a product that works for pet parents. After they landed themselves in a bit of a sticky situation a few years back when one of their devices tracked dog sh*t through a customer’s home, they made it their mission to prioritize creating features for pet parents, including a pet hair detector.

$650 at iRobot
the fuzz remover with different heads
‎Gleener Ultimate Fuzz Remover
$19

We can’t get enough of a pet hair product that looks as nice as it is functional. This brush will de-shed your fabric couch, chair, bed frame — you name it — and all it asks in return is that it not be shuffled away in some drawer. We’re not saying it’s a display item, per se, but it’s something you’ll want to keep on hand.

$19 at West Elm

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

