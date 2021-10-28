The Best Cat Hair Removal Products to Comb Through
Cat hair...everywhere? These essential tools will whisk it away.
Share Article
Being a cat owner can look incredibly appealing: you have a companion who wants to cuddle up on your lap as you WFH, give you endless peaks into their wacky personality, and provide you with tons of fodder for inside jokes, Instagram posts, and cheerful moments on days that are more rain than shine. While all of this is true, and we thank our cats for their significant contributions to our well-beings, there is a flip side to the coin that’s far less, shall we say, chic?
In fact, you’ve likely flipped your couch cushion more times than you’ve flipped a coin in recent years, to mitigate the look of a fur-coated sofa. That, in a nutshell, is feline parenthood, but it doesn’t have to be. With the latest in cat hair technology, a.k.a. these five essential tools, it won’t be immediately obvious to guests that you have a pet until they see your cat slink over to their food bowl.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.