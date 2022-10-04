Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
Shopping editors everywhere let out a collective scream last week when word got out about a second Amazon Prime Dayopens in a new tab this year. The announcement came as a surprise, especially since the new shopping event will beat more predictable deals days like Black Fridayopens in a new tab and Cyber Mondayopens in a new tab (part of our usual drop-everything-for-this-sale annual training) to the punch. But this hasn’t been the most fruitful fiscal year, so we figure the more deals the better (especially for pet parents), right?
The new Amazon Prime Days are officially October 10-11, but when scouring Amazon for the best deals to share with you, we found a ton of stuff already on sale: Beds! Toys! Pet cams! And so much more — check it all out below.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
