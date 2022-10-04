Shopping editors everywhere let out a collective scream last week when word got out about a second Amazon Prime Day opens in a new tab this year. The announcement came as a surprise, especially since the new shopping event will beat more predictable deals days like Black Friday opens in a new tab and Cyber Monday opens in a new tab (part of our usual drop-everything-for-this-sale annual training) to the punch. But this hasn’t been the most fruitful fiscal year, so we figure the more deals the better (especially for pet parents), right?

The new Amazon Prime Days are officially October 10-11, but when scouring Amazon for the best deals to share with you, we found a ton of stuff already on sale: Beds! Toys! Pet cams! And so much more — check it all out below.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They're always in stock at the time we publish, but there's a chance they'll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

opens in a new tab Yiroka Dog Door Bell opens in a new tab $ 20 Communicating with your pet can be a challenge, especially when they need to alert you that it’s time for a pee or poo break. That’s why we’re stoked about this dog doorbell that’ll allow your pup to tell you when they need to do the deed. Was $26, now $20 $20 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab SmartCat The Ultimate Scratching Post opens in a new tab $ 50 At 32 inches high, this scratching post allows cats to get a full stretch, while the sturdy base prevents wobbling. The woven sisal fibers are more durable than the materials that make up many other scratching posts and will give your cat quite a workout. Was $70, now $50 $50 at Amazon opens in a new tab