It’s Time to Shop the Second-Ever Amazon Pet Day Deals

You’ve got 48 hours to splurge on your dog or cat. Well, what are you waiting for?!

by Kinship
Updated May 1, 2023
a woman and dog with amazon pet products on sale for amazon pet deals day
djile / Adobe Stock

We appreciate a good deals day as much as the next person, especially when it comes to stocking up on our most-used (and frequently worn-out) items at a discount. That’s why we’re extra excited about Amazon’s 48-hour long Pet Day Deals (from midnight PST this Tuesday, May 2 through 11:59 PST Wednesday, May 3). With some seriously good deals, there’s no going wrong with this savings selection, but we’d suggest stockpiling anything your dog or cat routinely rips to shreds. Here are some of our favorite pet products to buy now.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Carhartt dog jacket
Carhartt Insulated Dog Chore Coat
$50
$30
Dohump Cat Scratching Post, 31" Tall Scratch Tree with Premium Sisal Rope, Two Interactive Dangling Balls and Spring Ball Toys for Indoor Kittens and Cats
Dohump Cat Scratching Post
$50
$33
Doggy Parton Pink Dress, Guitar & Wig Set
Doggy Parton Pink Dress, Guitar, and Wig Set
$30
$25
the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$40
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
$30
$20
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder
$90
$56
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
Arf Pets Self Cooling Mat Pad
$90
$60
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$21
the water fountain in stainless steel
Veken Cat Water Fountain Stainless Steel
$34
$26
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
$22
$8
the water drinking device in blue and clear plastic
MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle
$15
$12
the pink dog bed
Vonabem Dog Bed Crate Pad
$24
$19
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$59
the cat scratcher ball
Agym Cat Scratcher Toy
$43
$22
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$500
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$8

When it comes to aggressive chewers, this ball is the gold standard. It’s practically indestructible. Says one reviewer: “First of all, this ball is super bouncy. My dog absolutely loves chasing after it and trying to catch it mid-air. It brings so much joy to our playtime together. The bright colors make it easy to spot, even in tall grass or at the park. What’s really cool about this ball is its durability.” The reviewer adds that the ball “can withstand some serious chewing and rough play.” —SH

$8 at Amazon
Potaroma Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
Potaroma Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip
$19
$12
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
Now Pet Omega 3 Supplement
$20
$14
Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pet Bath Pool
Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool
$40

This best-selling collapsable pool is perfectly proportioned to your pup, while still leaving room for whatever swimming or bathing activities they’ll need to engage in. Plus, it features a non-slip texture so you won’t have to worry about your lovely summer afternoon turning into a slip-and-slide competition between your dogs (and maybe humans, too).

$40 at Amazon
small fluffy dog bed
Nononfish Small Dog Bed
$27
$20
IRIS USA 24" Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen with Door
IRIS USA Exercise 8-Panel Pet Playpen
$80
$70
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs
BurgeonNest Dog Car Seat for Small Dogs
$50
$41
Baboni Pet Door for Wall
Baboni Pet Door
$156
$134
ChuckIt! Flying Squirrel Spinning Dog Toy
ChuckIt! Flying Squirrel Spinning Dog Toy
$18
$13
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$20
$17
YML Pineapple Pet Bed House
YML Pineapple Pet Bed House
$40
$31
CLKHOWL Cat Window Perch Hammock Seat
CLKHOWL Cat Window Perch Hammock Seat
$22
$18

