On TikTok and Instagram Katie Beth Miedaner (a.k.a. @cappybears) shares the regular offerings of influencer content: night-time skincare routines, dancing to Taylor Swift's new album, and reminders to wear sunscreen all year (yes, even when it's cloudy!). As genuinely entertaining as all that is, there's one thing that sets her apart from the rest of the internet: her blind and paralyzed cats, LeLe and Cappy, respectively, flitting in the background.

When they aren’t following her down the stairs (a common occurance in Miedaner’s home videos), they’re watching and sometimes participating in her self-care rituals. It’s clear that Miedaner’s prioritization of living a balanced yet pampered life extends to LeLe and Cappy, too. From carefully curated litter boxes to toys and grooming products, Miedaner gives us the lowdown on the products most highly rated by her cats.