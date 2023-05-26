Katie Beth Miedaner’s Self-Care Routine Includes Her Disabled Cats · Kinship

Katie Beth Miedaner Is Giving Visibility to Disabled Pets One Skincare Routine At a Time

Self-care with a side of cats.

by Avery Felman
May 26, 2023
influencer with cat surrounded by cat products
On TikTok and Instagram Katie Beth Miedaner (a.k.a. @cappybears) shares the regular offerings of influencer content: night-time skincare routines, dancing to Taylor Swift’s new album, and reminders to wear sunscreen all year (yes, even when it’s cloudy!). As genuinely entertaining as all that is, there’s one thing that sets her apart from the rest of the internet: her blind and paralyzed cats, LeLe and Cappy, respectively, flitting in the background.

When they aren’t following her down the stairs (a common occurance in Miedaner’s home videos), they’re watching and sometimes participating in her self-care rituals. It’s clear that Miedaner’s prioritization of living a balanced yet pampered life extends to LeLe and Cappy, too. From carefully curated litter boxes to toys and grooming products, Miedaner gives us the lowdown on the products most highly rated by her cats.

the backpack in grey white and black
Texsens Innovative Traveler Bubble Backpack Pet Carrier
$25

“I always receive so many compliments when using this carrier. Cappy enjoys the view and LeLe feels extra secure in it. All the storage compartments make packing their supplies super convenient.”

$25 at Amazon
pawprint keepsake in white with grey bow
Pearhead Pet DIY Pawprints Keepsake Kit
$10

“Every holiday season, I look forward to making paw print ornaments with the kitties. It is a super easy craft and a fun bonding experience.”

$10 at Amazon
brown blanket
Mambe Small Indoor Blanket
$39

“These waterproof blankets have been a lifesaver in our home. They come in a pack of two and are the perfect size for cat lounging. They also make excellent furniture covers.”

$39 at Amazon
litter box in grey
Modkat Flip Litter Box
$90

“This box serves ‘cool cat parent’ vibes. It is easy to clean, comes with reusable liners, and is the perfect size for LeLe. Plus, it looks great and is very durable.”

$90 at Modkat
wand toy in shape of bird
Frisco Bird Teaser with Feathers Cat Toy
$3

“I like to set aside 15 minutes a day for play time. Of all the toys in our home, this is easily their favorite. LeLe enjoys the textures, and Cappy likes to chase the string.”

$3 at Chewy
litter box deodorizer with navy blue label
Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator
$12

“This is a product I didn’t realize I needed until I started using it. It sort of smells like bubblegum, and I mix in a few sprinkles to LeLe’s box each week. It does a really great job at keeping the litter box fresh.”

$12 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

