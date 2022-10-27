Pia Baroncini’s Must-Have Products For Pups
If anyone knows what dogs want, it’s this LA entreprenuer — and mom of three pups.
Entrepreneur Pia Baronciniopens in a new tab knows what people (and their pets) want. With her successful fashion company, LPAopens in a new tab, her husband Davide’s label, Ghaia Cashmereopens in a new tab (for which she serves as CMO), and their co-founded venture, Baroncini Import & Co. opens in a new tabSicilian olive oil, Baroncini has found a niche in curating products that satisfy millennials with impeccable taste.
As a mom to baby daughter, Carmela — plus Bulldog Chi Chi, Pit Bull Nina, and Mastiff Nutella, Baroncini knows a few things about how to make the inhabitants of her house happy. Kinship asked Baroncini to share a few of her pups’ favorite things (many of which were donated to her summer pool bashopens in a new tab with us), including the celebrity stylist-founded Ouai dog shampooopens in a new tab, Maxboneopens in a new tab cleansing wipes, and Jax & Bonesopens in a new tab rope toys she can’t live without.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
