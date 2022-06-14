Los Angeles-based ceramic artist Katie Kimmel opens in a new tab is a dog parent who gets it. Her bright, quirky art, which features floppy-eared dogs with their tongues playfully lolling out of their mouths, is a reflection of the “cool dog mom” energy she brings to parenting her pups, Pony, Muffin, and Boss.



For Kinship, Kimmel acted as canine tastemaker to help her fellow cool, stylish, and sometimes wacky pet parents find the products that are perfect for their best pals. Here, find Pony, Muffin, and Boss-approved treasures that your dog is sure to love, too — from a beaded dog collar from LES shop Susan Alexandra opens in a new tab to a customized bowl by fellow LA artist India Jacobs.

opens in a new tab India Jacobs Custom Dog Bowl opens in a new tab $ 65 “For years, Pony and Muffin harmoniously shared a food bowl — until the day Boss came to stay. Something flipped in Muffin’s brain and she became extremely territorial of the bowl. Even though Boss has never tried to eat from it, she sits there all day to protect the bowl. It was tearing our family apart and I cried everyday. That is, until India made each of my dogs a personalized bowl. She has brought peace to our home and the family is saved. ” $65 at India Jacobs opens in a new tab