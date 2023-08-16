33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
Having just generated opens in a new taba pretty pink billion at the box office, it’s fair to say that the Barbie movie is the movie of the summer. While we certainly have Greta Gerwig to thank for that (seriously, thank you for that “I am Kenough” sweatshirt) another huge shout-out has to go to the fans who have been showing up at theaters dressed to the nines in their Barbie best.
And the hype is just getting started, as rumors about Oscars nomsopens in a new tab and a possible Barbie cinematic universeopens in a new tab have just begun to buzz around the internet. So, because it’s safe to say that we’re going to be in Barbie Land for quite some time (not that we’re complaining) why not get our pets in on the fun? Below, our pinkest picks for Barbie’s favorite pups and kitties.
Places to Lounge in the Dreamhouse
You know that gigantic Barbie Dreamhouse that came with an elevator that you begged your parents for back in the ’90s? This is like that but for your cat.
Burke Decor basically supersized a Barbie couch with their Bea Pet Bed. Available in two different pinks (as well as black), this bed will blend into any type of Barbie aesthetic.
This cat bed is super cozy and super pink: exactly what a Barbie cat needs.
It’s Cat Lover Barbie’s time to shine with this adorable pink hideaway. Incredibly welcoming and soft, this dual cat house and bed is your cat’s idea of where to spend their best Barbie Land day.
Made of a super cushion-y, breathable fabric, this adorable dog bed comes in the perfect pink and features a detachable roof (not unlike Barbie’s abode). Available in four sizes, all pups can enjoy life the Barbie way.
As Dua Lipa sings on the now iconic Barbie soundtrack, “[Scratch] the night away!”
This ultra-luxe dog bed is perfect for Barbies who lean toward bougie. Available in two sizes, both intended for smaller pups, this bed is petite enough to be thrown in the washer for easy cleaning. Plus, in keeping with the Barbie theme, you can accessorize with matching blankets opens in a new tab(sold separately, of course).
A Pup’s Pink Threads
Getting into actual Barbie merch, your dog can rep their love/your love for the brand with this bucket hat by Canada Pooch. Canada Pooch collaborated opens in a new tabwith the doll herself on this one, with a matching collection of a dozen plus accessories. We had to pick our favorite, so we went with this bucket hat because of its Malibu Beach vibes and the fact that it’s available in three different sizes.
If you’re dying to (fake) mirror the actual look of Stereotypical Barbie, this gingham bandana by the ever-so-posh Foggy Dog is the way to go! You can even get it monogrammed with your pet’s name in a very Barbie font, and The Foggy Dog offers a matching scrunchie opens in a new tabfor pet parents, too!
The Barbie movie looks camp right in the eyeopens in a new tab (IYKYK), and this “Barkie” bandana keeps that energy going. Available in four sizes and crafted with an easy on/off collar, it’s a perfect addition to your pup’s line of accessories.
Calling all cozy Barbies — and their dogs, of course! This matching sweatshirt look is perfect for a night in at the Dreamhouse with your pup. Make your Ken or Barbie’s day by grabbing one for them, too.
Do you know Barbie has her very own shade of pinkopens in a new tab? You’ve probably seen it before, but now you can see it on your very own dog. Available in five sizes, XS to XL, all dogs can sport the famous hue.
Doll meets with Dolly with this adorable cowgirl dress from Doggy Partonopens in a new tab, Dolly Parton’s iconic pet line. Available in XS to XXL, this dress is seriously a perfect match to the one Margot Robbie sports in the movie. Pro tip: Grab it now before the Halloween rush.
Everything about Maxbone’s apparel line seems to scream “Barbie” — but none more so that this faux fur bubblegum pink jumper. Made of super soft acrylic, this sweater is giving both designer and durable.
Accessories For Walks in Barbie Land
If you’re looking to add just a touch of Barbie to your pet’s wardrobe, consider this custom acrylic collar tag. Plus, this accessory is actually available in blue (in addition to pink, obvs) if you’re a Barbie with a penchant for an expanded color palette.
Planning a stroll around Barbie Land? Your pup will blend right in with this harness from Coco Pup. Made of a quick-drying terry polyester, now your dog’s job can be Beach, too!
If you’ve seen the movie, you know it’s canon that dogs still poop in Barbie Land. Because they poop here, too (and dog poop is a lot less, uh, plastic in the human world), we consider this poop-bag holder a must-have accessory.
The Foggy Dog is killing it when it comes to the Barbie vibes — especially with their collaboration opens in a new tabwith designer Olivia Herrick. Complete with collar, leash, and poop-bag holder, this floral set has everything your pup needs to feel their Barbie best.
Dogs don’t really need backpacks, but Barbies don’t really need Kens, and they still keep them around. Plus, this leash/backpack combo also comes with an equally cute poop-bag dispenser!
This cat collar is seriously identical to Barbie’s iconic gingham dress in the movie. However, unlike Barbie’s dress, this collar features an adorable fish clip and a little bell. And as Greta Gerwig made clear in her masterpiece, it’s all about the details.
This hot pink rainbreaker is obviously giving off major Barbie vibes, but it also has an amazing practical feature. This slicker is available in nine sizes, making it one of the most size-inclusive options of this list. It’s pretty, practical, and pink — what more could a pup want?
Toys For Playing the Barbie Way
Crafted in Barbie pink, this track toy belongs in its own Kitty Dreamhouse. The very Barbie-fashion feather is a nice touch, too.
Circling back to actual Barbie brand merch — this toy from the Canada Pooch collab will definitely be your dog’s favorite way of celebrating the movie. Out of the two toys in this line, we recommend this one for strong chewers as the added rope feature makes for a more durable toy. Remember to always supervise your pup when they’re playing with rope toys; the string is a very real choking hazard, which would ruin any Barbie’s day.
Now that we are over a dozen items into this list, we feel it’s the right time to spotlight Ken with this inner-tube toy by Dog and Co. Get it? ’Cause his job is Beach?
Speaking of Kens, add a dash of “patriarchy” to your dog’s collection with this horse toy. Luckily, it’s cute enough to keep your Dreamhouse from turning into a full-on Mojo Dojo Casa House.
While Socialite Barbie has yet to make it out of product testing, your dog can fill the void with this very posh purse toy by Haute Diggity Dog.
The better Canada Pooch option for softer chewers, this rollerblade toy reminds us of one of the best scenes in the movie: when Barbie and Ken don spandex to blade along Venice Beach.
Barbie-Style Snackin’
Seriously, all of Vetreska’s stuff looks like it was designed as an actual Barbie toy — and this elevated floral pet bowl is no exception. This bowl doesn’t skimp on the practical features, either. It was recently redesigned to be more hardwood-floor friendly and comes apart for easy washing.
If Barbie’s dog had a lick-y mat, it would definitely be this floral one from Dog and Co.!
Again, if those fake little dogs who live at Weird Barbie’s house and poop plastic pellets ate real food and needed slow bowls, they would definitely choose this one.
For Pet-Parent Barbies
We didn’t forget about the humans. This Barbie-branded fanny pack by Goldie and Ace is perfect for holding treats, poop bags, and all of your pet’s Barbie merch.
If you don’t want the Barbie branding but want to keep the vibe, we love this fanny pack by Stoney Clover Lane.
For Trips to the Human World
This incredibly adorable pet carrier by Vetreska looks like it could have come straight out of a Barbie Pet Friends Accessory pack — but, y’know, for real dogs. This carrier isn’t just cute; it’s super practical: Each carrier comes with a cooling mat for hot days and a fluffy pillow for cold ones!
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.