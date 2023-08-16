33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer

Having just generated opens in a new tab a pretty pink billion at the box office, it’s fair to say that the Barbie movie is the movie of the summer. While we certainly have Greta Gerwig to thank for that (seriously, thank you for that “I am Kenough” sweatshirt) another huge shout-out has to go to the fans who have been showing up at theaters dressed to the nines in their Barbie best.

And the hype is just getting started, as rumors about Oscars noms opens in a new tab and a possible Barbie cinematic universe opens in a new tab have just begun to buzz around the internet. So, because it’s safe to say that we’re going to be in Barbie Land for quite some time (not that we’re complaining) why not get our pets in on the fun? Below, our pinkest picks for Barbie’s favorite pups and kitties.

Places to Lounge in the Dreamhouse

A Pup’s Pink Threads

Accessories For Walks in Barbie Land

Toys For Playing the Barbie Way

Barbie-Style Snackin’

For Pet-Parent Barbies

For Trips to the Human World

opens in a new tab Vetreska Dog and Cat Carrier opens in a new tab $ 140 This incredibly adorable pet carrier by Vetreska looks like it could have come straight out of a Barbie Pet Friends Accessory pack — but, y’know, for real dogs. This carrier isn’t just cute; it’s super practical: Each carrier comes with a cooling mat for hot days and a fluffy pillow for cold ones! $140 at Amazon opens in a new tab



