The 33 Best Deals to Shop This Amazon Pet Day

It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie

It’s time to splurge on your BFF.

by Sio Hornbuckle
May 6, 2024
a person surrounded by amazon pet deals day products
Collage: Kinship Creative

Take a look into your pet’s adorable, pleading little eyes. They clearly deserve anything they want, right? While every day’s a good day to spoil our besties, some days are even better than others. This Amazon Pet Day, you can get big savings on all the toys and treats your dog or cat has been telepathically begging you for.

What is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is an annual savings event by, you guessed it, Amazon. There’ll be unbeatable savings on pretty much every pet product you can imagine: automatic feeders, litter boxes, collars, puzzles, pet cams... the list goes on.

When is Amazon Pet Day 2024?

This year, Amazon Pet Day takes place from May 7 through May 8. Yep — 48 hours straight of can’t-miss deals.

Below are some of our favorite products you can save big on now.

the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$40
sleepypod mobile pet bed
Sleepypod Mobile Pet Bed
$225
$208
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$600
$500
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7
the collar in red
PetSafe Martingale Collar
$11
$8
nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$8
the ceramic bowls with wood holder
Fukumaru Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls
$38
$21
natural dog company skin and coat bites
Natural Dog Company Skin and Coat Chews
$30
$25
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
AONBOY Cat Water Fountain
$20
$17
bergan star turbo chaser
Bergan Star Chaser
$27
$25
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
$199
$116
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$15
$12
Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
$99
$69
Voyager Step-In Harness
$15
$9
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$50
chuckit ultra ball
ChuckIt! Ultra Ball
$14
$5
pet camera in white and black
Petcube Pet Monitoring Camera
$35
$30
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs in purple packaging
Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment for Dogs
$50
$30
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
$22
$8
coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$28
$24
blue dog pool, three dogs chasing a ball
Yaheetech 63“ Foldable Dog Pool
$33
$28
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder Upgraded
Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder
$30
$23
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$13
$9
vetriscience composure cat treats
VetriScience Composure Calming Chew for Cats
$10
$9
multipet lamb chop
Multipet Plush Dog Toy
$5
$3
cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$12
$10
Cheerble wicked mouse
Cheerble Wicked Mouse
$29
$25
white dog in a pin striped car seat
Bloblo Pet Car Seat
$79
$59
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$24
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$13
earth rated dog poop bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
$17
$11
pet camera in white with black lens
Blink Mini Compact Smart Camera
$30
$15

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

