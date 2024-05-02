It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
Take a look into your pet’s adorable, pleading little eyes. They clearly deserve anything they want, right? While every day’s a good day to spoil our besties, some days are even better than others. This Amazon Pet Day, you can get big savings on all the toys and treats your dog or cat has been telepathically beggingopens in a new tab you for.
What is Amazon Pet Day?
Amazon Pet Day is an annual savings event by, you guessed it, Amazon. There’ll be unbeatable savings on pretty much every pet product you can imagine: automatic feeders, litter boxes, collars, puzzles, pet cams... the list goes on.
When is Amazon Pet Day 2024?
This year, Amazon Pet Day takes place from May 7 through May 8. Yep — 48 hours straight of can’t-miss deals.
Below are some of our favorite products you can save big on now.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
