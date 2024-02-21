The Best Cat Bowls of 2024: Reviews and Ratings · Kinship

The Best Cat Bowls of 2024

It’s chow time.

by Rebecca Caplan | expert review by Mikel Delgado, CAAB, CCBC
March 27, 2024
Cat drinking out of MiaCara cat bowl.
Photo Courtesy of MiaCara

In This Article:

Best Cat Bowls Elevated Cat Bowls Slow-Feeder Cat Bowls Water Fountain Cat Bowls Stainless-Steel Cat Bowls Spill-Proof Cat Bowls


As cat parents, we know that our cats contain multitudes. For instance, my cat will gladly go through hell and high water in order to lick the three drops of liquid hanging off a freshly washed steak knife. However, he would also rather die of dehydration than drink the safe water out of a regular bowl that contains zero knives.

At first, I thought my cat was just being a normal, perfect creature from the inferno — until I started doing my research about cat bowls. Turns out, there’s a lot of reasons a cat might avoid eating or drinking from their bowl, and they surprisingly have nothing to do with being a perfect creature from the pits of hell. In fact, they are essential factors to keeping your cat healthy and happy while eating and drinking, especially if they live with whisker fatigue.

For more, we spoke with cat behaviorist Mikel Delgado and compiled our top picks for your cat’s dining pleasure. 

What makes a good cat bowl?

When it comes to a good cat bowl, it really depends on what your cat prefers. However, the one non-negotiable is the cleanliness factor — which is why Dr. Delgado recommends stocking up.

“I recommend having several cat bowls because your food dishes should be washed daily whether your cat eats wet or dry food! If you have several you can rotate through, it is much easier to give your cat a clean dish every day,” Delgado says.

If you’re noticing your cat is avoiding their bowl, there could be a few factors at play. For starters, they could be experiencing whisker fatigue which occurs when your cat’s whiskers feel overstimulated from touching the sides of the bowl. 

“Some cats may prefer a wider, shallow dish; your cat’s bowl does not have to be a bowl, especially if you feed wet food,” Delgado says.  

If a wider dish isn’t cutting it, your cat could also be experiencing spinal pain if their bowl is too low to the floor. Especially for older cats, an elevated bowl can make all the difference. Whatever the case, Delgado recommends experimenting to try to please your cat’s fickle nature:

“If you’re not sure, try a few different sizes or styles of bowls and see if your cat seems OK with them!” To help you get started on your selection process, we’ve compiled our top choices for bowls, each of which address different issues your cat might be facing during mealtime. 

Best cat bowls

Petlibro feeder
PetLibro Automatic Cat Feeder
$68

The Disney Channel Original Movie Smart House promised me a world in which I could feed my cat with a robot — and thanks to this automatic feeder by PetLibro, my cat and I are finally living in that utopian paradise.

Paired with an easy-to-use app that allows you to change feeding times and portions and even record a 10-second message for your cat, this feeder is definitely a techie’s dream. But the best part is that the bowl is still practical, featuring a wide saucer-type design and an eight-degree tilt to avoid whisker fatigue. Add in the cat-proof container that keeps the food impeccably fresh, and it’s no surprise why this cat bowl and feeder is at the top of this list.


$68 at PetLibro
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl
Kitty City Raised Cat Food Bowl
$14

Or maybe you’ve seen the Disney Channel Original Movie Smart House and are worried about your cat’s automatic feeder developing a personality that drives them to madness. If that’s the case, these no-tech Kitty City bowls are right for you.

They’re also good if you’re not worried about that and just want an affordable, easy-to-clean option that is designed to eliminate neck strain and whisker fatigue. Basically they’re good for a lot of reasons, as evidenced by their 35,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. 


$14 at Amazon

Elevated cat bowls

Happy & Polly Party Bowl
Happy & Polly Elevated Party Bowl or Plate
$30

If you’ve noticed your cat avoiding their bowls due to neck or spine discomfort, try opting for bowls with increased elevation, like these brightly colored beauties by Happy & Polly. Available in a bowl and saucer version, these dishes are made of food-grade, BPA-free plastic that is easy to disassemble and clean. 


$30 at Happy & Polly
MS!MAKE SURE Cat Bowls, Ceramic Cat Food Bowl
Makesure Elevated Ceramic Cat Food and Water Bowl
$22

Crafted with high-quality, beautifully colored ceramic, this dish set by Makesure is elevated in more ways than one. Dishwasher and microwave safe, these dishes sit in a 4.5 inch base and feature a 15-degree tilt to prevent whisker fatigue. Also, the company writes that the bowl’s high-quality ceramic can help prevent feline acne, elevating this bowl to even greater heights. 

Delgado does warn that just because side-by-side bowls are an option, it doesn’t mean you should feed your cats next to each other. If you have two cats, you should feed them in their own spaces.

$22 at Amazon

Slow-feeder cat bowls

MiaCara Piatto Cat Bowl
MiaCara Piatto Cat Bowl
$54

Some cats don’t have any trouble eating from their bowl — and might even need some help slowing down. If that’s the case, reach for this elegant porcelain slow feeder by MiaCara, designed to help your cat slow their eating to better aid in digestion. Easy to use and clean, this feeder is available in three calming color schemes and can be paired with two different matching water bowls.

$54 at MiaCara
Y YHY Slow Feeder, Elevated Food Bowl
Y YHY Slow Feeder, Elevated Food Bowl
$14

For a more affordable but still high-quality slow feeder, we recommend this highly rated bowl available on Amazon. In addition to that delightful price, this ceramic bowl features an elevated design with a whisker-fatigue-preventing tilt that makes it a comfortable choice for your cat and your wallet.

$14 at Amazon

Water fountain cat bowls

Petlibro Dockstream Water Fountain
PetLibro Dockstream Water Fountain
$40

We’ve gushed (Get it — ’cause water) about the PetLibro Dockstream before, and we’re happy to report that we’re still very much in love. It’s not hard to keep the spark alive with features like water filtration, a low-water detection system, and an easy-to-clean design. Aside from those flashier bits, the PetLibro Dockstream is also incredibly thoughtfully designed with safety cords, foreign-object-detection sensors, and an emergency function that ensures 130 milliliters of water stays in the bowl at all times, even in the event of a power outage.

Could she be any dreamier?


$40 at PetLibro
Catit Flower Fountain
Catit Flower Fountain
$19

Speaking of dream girls, meet this affordable, “girl next door” option by Catit. Equipped with a similar water filter as the PetLibro, this highly reviewed BPA-free plastic water fountain gives you many of those bougier features at a not-so-bougie price.

$19 at Amazon

Stainless-steel cat bowls

PetKit Raised Dog Cat Food Bowl
PetKit Raised Dog Cat Food Bowl
$24

If you or your cat are picky when it comes to cleanliness, consider opting for a set of stainless-steel bowls. Completely non-porous and easy to clean, stainless steel is a great choice for pet bowls. For cats, we like this tilted and slightly elevated bowl set by PetKit. Simple and streamlined, this set still has some sophisticated features, like adjustable angled bowls and a sturdy, no slip base.

One more cautionary tale from Delgado for side-by-side bowls: If you feed your cat dry food in one bowl and water in the other, watch that water doesn’t spill over into the food. This could cause mold in the food bowl.

$24 at Amazon

Spill-proof cat bowls

STAYbowl Pet Food and Water Bowl for Cats
STAYbowl Pet Food and Water Bowl for Cats
$15

If your cat enjoys murdering their bowl more than they do eating from it, consider this spill-deterring silicone option by StayBowl. Designed to firmly plant — but not suction — to your floor, this bowl is also great for traveling because of its easy-to-clean and foldable material.

$15 at Amazon
JWPC Detachable Rubber Tilted Bowl
JWPC Detachable Rubber Tilted Bowl
$14

For an elevated, spill-proof option, we like this bowl by JWPC. The silicone base works great to both elevate and stabilize the bowl, which provides a surprisingly quiet eating experience.


$14 at Amazon

Stylish cat bowls

Lionwei Green Ceramic Cat Bowl
Lionwei Green Ceramic Cat Bowl
$15

At their core, all cats are deeply Parisian, which is why they will appreciate this bowl set featured in Netflix’s Emily In Paris. If that’s not chic enough for your cat, perhaps they will appreciate the wide-set rim of these bowls, ideal for preventing whisker fatigue. Bon appétit, babes.

$15 at Amazon
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Large Pet Dish
MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Large Pet Dish
$79

If your cat considers themselves more of a Carrie (even though — let’s be real — all cats are Mirandas) they will love this funky option by ’90s icon Mackenzie-Childs. The hand-painted, shallow saucer design provides a comfortable mealtime for your cat, while the stainless-steel core makes it an easy clean for you.

$79 at MacKenzie-Childs

What should I avoid when choosing a bowl for my cat?

Delgado recommends opting for materials like ceramic or stainless steel over plastic, if possible. “Plastic can trap bacteria and some cats can get chin acne from eating out of plastic dishes,” she adds

Some plastic dishes might still be the best option for you and your cat. Instead, you can opt for a high-grade, BPA-free plastic dish like those featured on this list.

FAQs (People also ask):

Do feeding bowls cause whisker fatigue in cats? 

Vets have varying opinions on whisker fatigue. That said, if you notice your cat is avoiding a bowl that presses against their whiskers, opt for a wide, saucer-style bowl just to be safe. 

What is the best material for a cat bowl? 

I recommend looking for a stainless steel, glass or ceramic dish to feed your cat from,” Dr. Delgado tells us.

How big should my cat’s bowls be? 

There’s not a set size for a cat bowl; however, some cats might find elevated bowls or wide, saucer-type bowls more comfortable. 

How often should I clean my cat’s bowls?

Like human bowls, cat bowls should be cleaned daily after use.

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

