The Best Cat Bowls of 2024
It’s chow time.
Share Article
In This Article:
Best Cat Bowlsopens in a new tab Elevated Cat Bowls opens in a new tab Slow-Feeder Cat Bowls opens in a new tab Water Fountain Cat Bowls opens in a new tab Stainless-Steel Cat Bowlsopens in a new tab Spill-Proof Cat Bowlsopens in a new tab
As cat parents, we know that our cats contain multitudes. For instance, my cat will gladly go through hell and high water in order to lick the three drops of liquid hanging off a freshly washed steak knife. However, he would also rather die of dehydrationopens in a new tab than drink the safe water out of a regular bowl that contains zero knives.
At first, I thought my cat was just being a normal, perfect creature from the inferno — until I started doing my research about cat bowls. Turns out, there’s a lot of reasons a cat might avoid eating or drinking from their bowl, and they surprisingly have nothing to do with being a perfect creature from the pits of hell. In fact, they are essential factors to keeping your cat healthy and happy while eating and drinking, especially if they live with whisker fatigueopens in a new tab.
For more, we spoke with cat behaviorist Mikel Delgadoopens in a new tab and compiled our top picks for your cat’s dining pleasure.
What makes a good cat bowl?
When it comes to a good cat bowl, it really depends on what your cat prefers. However, the one non-negotiable is the cleanliness factor — which is why Dr. Delgado recommends stocking up.
“I recommend having several cat bowls because your food dishes should be washed daily whether your cat eats wet or dry food! If you have several you can rotate through, it is much easier to give your cat a clean dish every day,” Delgado says.
If you’re noticing your cat is avoiding their bowl, there could be a few factors at play. For starters, they could be experiencing whisker fatigue which occurs when your cat’s whiskers feel overstimulated from touching the sides of the bowl.
“Some cats may prefer a wider, shallow dish; your cat’s bowl does not have to be a bowl, especially if you feed wet food,” Delgado says.
If a wider dish isn’t cutting it, your cat could also be experiencing spinal pain if their bowl is too low to the floor. Especially for older cats, an elevated bowl can make all the difference. Whatever the case, Delgado recommends experimenting to try to please your cat’s fickle nature:
“If you’re not sure, try a few different sizes or styles of bowls and see if your cat seems OK with them!” To help you get started on your selection process, we’ve compiled our top choices for bowls, each of which address different issues your cat might be facing during mealtime.
Best cat bowls
Elevated cat bowls
Slow-feeder cat bowls
Water fountain cat bowls
Stainless-steel cat bowls
Spill-proof cat bowls
Stylish cat bowls
What should I avoid when choosing a bowl for my cat?
Delgado recommends opting for materials like ceramic or stainless steel over plastic, if possible. “Plastic can trap bacteria and some cats can get chin acne from eating out of plastic dishes,” she adds
Some plastic dishes might still be the best option for you and your cat. Instead, you can opt for a high-grade, BPA-free plastic dish like those featured on this list.
FAQs (People also ask):
Do feeding bowls cause whisker fatigue in cats?
Vets have varying opinions on whisker fatigue. That said, if you notice your cat is avoiding a bowl that presses against their whiskers, opt for a wide, saucer-style bowl just to be safe.
What is the best material for a cat bowl?
“I recommend looking for a stainless steel, glass or ceramic dish to feed your cat from,” Dr. Delgado tells us.
How big should my cat’s bowls be?
There’s not a set size for a cat bowl; however, some cats might find elevated bowls or wide, saucer-type bowls more comfortable.
How often should I clean my cat’s bowls?
Like human bowls, cat bowls should be cleaned daily after use.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.
- opens in a new tab
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
- opens in a new tab
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
- opens in a new tab
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know.
- opens in a new tab
7 Automatic Pet Feeders That Will Make Every Meal an Event
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
- opens in a new tab
Does Your Diabetic Cat Need a Special Diet?
Get ready for a sigh of relief — this food doesn’t have to be pricey.