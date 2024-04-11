Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty opens in a new tab has just been certified animal cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny opens in a new tab and, to celebrate, they are launching two limited edition dog toys, just in time for National Pet Day today.

“While we’ve always been cruelty-free, this certification makes it official,” Rare Beauty shared, via a press release. “To celebrate, we’re excited to introduce a line of adorable dog toys to remind us that our four-legged companions are as rare as the humans that love them. The Soft Pooch Blush and Pawfect Strokes Mascara dog toys not only celebrate our new Leaping Bunny certification but also showcase our ongoing commitment to animal wellbeing.”

The toys are inspired by two of Rare Beauty’s best-selling products: their viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush opens in a new tab and their perennially top-selling mascara opens in a new tab . Each toy retails for $18 and is available exclusively at the brand’s website here opens in a new tab .

The Soft Pooch Blush Dog Toy features a squeaky, crinkly handle that detaches for interactive playtime. The Pawfect Strokes Mascara Dog Toy comes with a detachable, crinkly, and squeaky wand.

Gomez is a lifelong dog lover and currently has two adorable, curly-haired pups of her own: Winnie and Daisy, the latter she adopted right at the start of the COVID pandemic. Gomez and her family have also always been big supporters of dog adoption. “In Texas, where we’re from, there are a lot of dogs that need homes,” Gomez told People opens in a new tab in 2010. “It just never made sense to any of us not to get a shelter dog, since there are so many that need homes.”

Rare Beauty is committed to helping humans as well, through the Rare Impact Fund opens in a new tab , a nonprofit dedicated to helping young people access essential mental-health resources. “Mental health is personal for me,” writes Gomez on the company’s website. “Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too.”

A portion of the sales from Rare Beauty’s dog toys, like all of their products, will go to support Rare Impact which gave out $1.2 million dollars in grants to mental health and education-focused organizations in its first year and is committed to raising $100 million for mental health over the next ten years.

“Your support means the world to us,” says Rare Beauty. “As we continue to make strides towards a more beautiful and compassionate future—for both humans and furry friends alike.”