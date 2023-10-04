26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House

Fall is arguably the best season to be a pet. It’s finally cool enough for pups to go on long walks and hikesopens in a new tab, while cats can finally return to their beloved sun spots without getting too toasty (well, maybe, considering the record heatopens in a new tab we’ve had this year).
Regardless of the temps, fall means spooky season — which, for pets and their parents, means adorably themed toys and treats to help everyone get in the spirit. Below, our picks for the spookiest and cutest toys and treats for good boys and ghouls.
This nosework toy by The Furry Folks is so good it feels like a trick, but we promise it’s all treat. Fill this guy’s hair with your dog’s favorite goodies and let them at ’em — the zombie apocalypse will be over in no time.
Spooky season doesn’t start and end with Halloween. Día de Muertos, aka Day of The Dead, kicks off on November 1 and celebrates our connection to the world that comes after ours. Now, your pup can celebrate, too with this adorable sweater featuring a calavera in the traditional style. Available in six sizes, this sweater also features a stretchy ribbed panel for pups with broader chests.
Bocce’s Bakery (always a favorite) has decided to get in on the Halloween fun with their “Witches Brew” and “Zombie Bites” treats. And while both versions are available separately, we recommend going for this bundle to get in on all the spooky vibes.
If your pup is an extra scary chewer, consider treating them to this Dracula tug toy by RopeTugz. Made of super durable rope, this smiley little Dracula will stay smiley (aka not in a million pieces) all throughout the spooky season.
There’s nothing scarier than cleaning out the dregs of a treat dispenser — which is why we love this skull dispenser by Mutts Kick Butts. It’s dishwasher safe and crafted with food-safe and biodegradable material. Fill with dry food to use as a treat-dispensing toy or fill and freeze with dog-safe peanut butter for a spooky treat your dog can slowly lap up.
If you or your dog aren’t the costume type, consider getting into the spooky spirit with these cleverly understated bandanas. Crafted from buttery soft cotton, this accessory will give you and your pet all the fun of the Halloween theme without the itchy, ill-fitting costume.
If your dog’s inner child reminds you of Wednesday Addams, consider getting them this eerie toy. A little more scary than spooky — you might want to leave this one locked tightly in the toy box overnight.
Anyone with any respect for the spirit world knows that Oujia boards are not to be messed with — especially on Halloween. Ditch the real thing and go straight for the adorable aesthetic with this themed pet toy.
Just because your pup can’t chow down on a Snickers doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get to enjoy all the treats Halloween has to offer. Let them in on the fun with these pumpkin and honey treats by GivePet. Additionally, with each purchase, GivePet provides treats to rescue dogs in shelters, making their time waiting for a forever family a bit less scary this Halloween season.
There’s no better time for a licky mat than fall. With all the best spreadable treats perfectly in season (pumpkin, sweet potato, butternut squash) this zombie-themed mat adds a great Halloween touch to snacktime.
Fall isn’t just about good vibes for your dog — it’s also about good poops. Made with harvest vegetables, including pumpkin and flaxseed, this supplement will have your dog experiencing autumnal vibes on a whole new level.
With toy-destroying dogs, it seems like every toy you buy is as delicate as a 3,000-year-old mummy, but not this one. This rope mummy toy is basically indestructible, but that doesn’t mean your dog won’t spend hours trying!
A perfect item from winter through fall, this gorgeous multi-color sweater is a must-have for any and all stylish pets. Coming in at a cool $82, this merino wool staple is a human-quality piece for your (basically human) child.
The tragic irony of cats having adorable jelly bean toes is the fact that they cannot, in fact, have jelly beans. There is truly no sadder reality in this world (don’t quote us on that), but to make up for it, why not try these Halloween-themed cat treats from Bocce’s Bakery?
We’ve gushed about Wild Ones harnesses beforeopens in a new tab, and now we are doubling down with this seasonal cocoa color. No matter your dog’s coloring, this silky neutral color is the perfect fall look for any pup looking for some likes on the ’gram.