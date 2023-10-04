26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House · Kinship

26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House

October is so cute it’s scary.

by Rebecca Caplan
Updated October 4, 2023
Corgi dog sitting in the back of a rusty red truck in front of hay bales with pumpkins and Halloween toys around
Courtesy of P.L.A.Y.

Fall is arguably the best season to be a pet. It’s finally cool enough for pups to go on long walks and hikes, while cats can finally return to their beloved sun spots without getting too toasty (well, maybe, considering the record heat we’ve had this year).

Regardless of the temps, fall means spooky season — which, for pets and their parents, means adorably themed toys and treats to help everyone get in the spirit. Below, our picks for the spookiest and cutest toys and treats for good boys and ghouls.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

dog zombie snuffle toy
The Furry Folks Zombie Nosework Dog Toy
$20

This nosework toy by The Furry Folks is so good it feels like a trick, but we promise it’s all treat. Fill this guy’s hair with your dog’s favorite goodies and let them at ’em — the zombie apocalypse will be over in no time. 

$20 at Dog & Co.
a dog in a Peruvian Knits Day of the Dead Handknit Dog Sweater
Peruvian Knits Day of the Dead Dog Sweater
$48

Spooky season doesn’t start and end with Halloween. Día de Muertos, aka Day of The Dead, kicks off on November 1 and celebrates our connection to the world that comes after ours. Now, your pup can celebrate, too with this adorable sweater featuring a calavera in the traditional style. Available in six sizes, this sweater also features a stretchy ribbed panel for pups with broader chests.

$48 at Dog & Co.
bocce's bakery seasonal bundle
Bocce’s Bakery Spooky Season Bundle
$13

Bocce’s Bakery (always a favorite) has decided to get in on the Halloween fun with their “Witches Brew” and “Zombie Bites” treats. And while both versions are available separately, we recommend going for this bundle to get in on all the spooky vibes.  

$13 at Antelope Pets
zippypaws dracula halloween tug toy
ZippyPaws Halloween Dracula RopeTugz
$25

If your pup is an extra scary chewer, consider treating them to this Dracula tug toy by RopeTugz. Made of super durable rope, this smiley little Dracula will stay smiley (aka not in a million pieces) all throughout the spooky season.

$25 at Amazon
sodapup sugar skull durable rubber chew toy and treat dispenser, pink skull
SodaPup Sugar Skull Durable Rubber Chew Toy & Treat Dispenser
$17

There’s nothing scarier than cleaning out the dregs of a treat dispenser — which is why we love this skull dispenser by Mutts Kick Butts. It’s dishwasher safe and crafted with food-safe and biodegradable material. Fill with dry food to use as a treat-dispensing toy or fill and freeze with dog-safe peanut butter for a spooky treat your dog can slowly lap up. 

$17 at Amazon
halloween themed bandanas for dogs
Arton + Co. Spooky Skater Reversible Tie On Dog Bandana
$18

If you or your dog aren’t the costume type, consider getting into the spooky spirit with these cleverly understated bandanas. Crafted from buttery soft cotton, this accessory will give you and your pet all the fun of the Halloween theme without the itchy, ill-fitting costume. 

$18 at Pet Project LA
halloween themed toys
P.L.A.Y. Howling Haunts Collection
$14

Can’t stop buying Halloween decor? Get your fix with with these super cute, functional Halloween toys. They’re going to end up decorating your floor anyway — might as well be in the spooky spirit!

$14 at P.L.A.Y.
dog voodoo toy
Lambwolf Limited-Edition Voodoo Toy
$18

If your dog’s inner child reminds you of Wednesday Addams, consider getting them this eerie toy. A little more scary than spooky — you might want to leave this one locked tightly in the toy box overnight. 

$18 at Lambwolf Company
ouija dog toy
Dirt + Dog Hair Ouija Board
$20

Anyone with any respect for the spirit world knows that Oujia boards are not to be messed with — especially on Halloween. Ditch the real thing and go straight for the adorable aesthetic with this themed pet toy. 

$20 at Dirt + Dog Hair
halloween jack-o-lantern dog sweater
Mark and Graham Pumpkin Dog Knit Sweater
$49

This customizable Halloween sweater is a great alternative to a full-fledged pumpkin costume for your pet. Perfect for the pup hoping to get through spooky season with their dignity intact.

$49 at Mark and Graham
Fringe Studio Mini Dog Toy Set
Fringe Studio Mini Dog Toy Set
$12

Speaking of Día De Los Muertos, these adorable toys are the perfect way to let your pet get in on the festivities, especially if they aren’t the type to don a festive sweater.

$12 at King Dukes
GivePet howl-o-ween treats
GivePet Howl-O-Ween Pumpkin & PB Soft Dog Treats
$10

Just because your pup can’t chow down on a Snickers doesn’t mean they shouldn’t get to enjoy all the treats Halloween has to offer. Let them in on the fun with these pumpkin and honey treats by GivePet. Additionally, with each purchase, GivePet provides treats to rescue dogs in shelters, making their time waiting for a forever family a bit less scary this Halloween season.

$10 at GivePet
black lick mat for dogs
Soda Pup Zombies Dog Lick Mat
$16

There’s no better time for a licky mat than fall. With all the best spreadable treats perfectly in season (pumpkin, sweet potato, butternut squash) this zombie-themed mat adds a great Halloween touch to snacktime.

$16 at Amazon
pumpkin spice latte dog toy
Bark Puppy Spice Latte Toy
$13

Want to give your pup a taste of the PSL experience minus the taste part? Opt for a plushie spice latte instead! 

$13 at Amazon
orange velvet bow
The Foggy Dog Pumpkin Velvet Lady Dog Bow
$26

This perfectly pumpkin-spice velvet bow is the ideal accessory for crisp fall walks. Wear every day or repurpose into the perfect Gilmore Girls- themed costume for Halloween. We can already hear the crunch of the leaves and the “ la-la music.”


$26 at The Foggy Dog
pumpkin flavored supplement
Kin+kind Organic Healthy Poops Supplement
$25

Fall isn’t just about good vibes for your dog — it’s also about good poops. Made with harvest vegetables, including pumpkin and flaxseed, this supplement will have your dog experiencing autumnal vibes on a whole new level. 

$25 at Amazon
orange rope leash
Found My Animal Orange Adjustable Dog Leash
$54

This perfectly pumpkin-colored leash is great to pair with any doggie halloween costume. Plus, the marine-grade thick rope and hardware make this leash the ultimate safety accessory all year.

$54 at Amazon
mummy dog toy
Jax & Bones Mumford the Mummy Rope Dog Toy
$19

With toy-destroying dogs, it seems like every toy you buy is as delicate as a 3,000-year-old mummy, but not this one. This rope mummy toy is basically indestructible, but that doesn’t mean your dog won’t spend hours trying! 

$19 at Amazon
fall themed dog sweater
Ware of the Dog Fairisle Floral Sweater
$82

A perfect item from winter through fall, this gorgeous multi-color sweater is a must-have for any and all stylish pets. Coming in at a cool $82, this merino wool staple is a human-quality piece for your (basically human) child.

$82 at Ware of the Dog
the cat snacks in an orange bag
Bocce’s Bakery Scaredy Snacks Soft & Chewy Treats
$4

The tragic irony of cats having adorable jelly bean toes is the fact that they cannot, in fact, have jelly beans. There is truly no sadder reality in this world (don’t quote us on that), but to make up for it, why not try these Halloween-themed cat treats from Bocce’s Bakery?

$4 at Bocce’s Bakery
wild one walk kit in cocoa color
Wild One Walk Kit in Cocoa
$108

We’ve gushed about Wild Ones harnesses before, and now we are doubling down with this seasonal cocoa color. No matter your dog’s coloring, this silky neutral color is the perfect fall look for any pup looking for some likes on the gram. 

$108 at Wild One
goat milk treats in a bag
The Honest Kitchen Goat’s Milk N’ Cookies
$10

Get your pup in on the PSL craze with these pumpkin and cinnamon treats made with real goat’s milk. And just like your Starbucks concoction, these tasty treats will be gone in seconds.

$10 at Amazon
acorn cat toy
Yustery Acorn Series Catnip Cat Toy
$19

Kitties don’t care what time of year it is: Catnip is for all seasons. For humans, these acorn catnip toys are an exquisite excuse to get your cats in the fall spirit. 

$19 at Amazon
plaid dog collar in cinnamon
The Foggy Dog Cider Plaid Dog Collar
$35

There’s something about this collar; it’s total Thanksgiving vibes. Caution: may cause your mom to take a zillion posed photos of you and her grand-dog. 

$35 at The Foggy Dog
spooky halloween themed treats
Bitch New York Spooky Mini Cupcake Boxed Dog Treats
$21

Who doesn’t love a mini cupcake moment? These adorable dog-safe cupcakes will make for the perfect treat — even if your dog doesn’t abide by the universal phone eats first rule.

$21 at Bitch New York
mustard quilted dog jacket
NK Pup Quilted Jacket in Mustard
$36

Fall is the perfect time to awaken the cottage core-loving demon that lives in all of us — and what cuter way than with these quilted jackets for your pups?

$36 at Sir Dogwood

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

