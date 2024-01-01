cat vitamins/supplements
- nutrition
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- shopping
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
- health
9 Best Holistic Allergy Relief Products
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
- nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
- nutrition
Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like Some Bro at the Gym?
While they might not be working on their “gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.
- nutrition
What You Need to Know About High-Fiber Cat Food
Beyond your knowledge from old Fiber One commercials, here’s the full report on why your kitty might need fiber in their diet, too.
- nutrition
Some Like It Hot — The Benefits of Warming vs. Cooling Diets
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
- nutrition
Antoni and JVN Launched a Pet Food Brand With a Very Cute (Very Them) Prank
You can’t even be mad.
- shopping
6 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.
- nutrition
12 Best All-Natural Cat Treats
Some are sustainable, others are organic, but all are endorsed by discerning foodies (a.k.a. cats).
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?