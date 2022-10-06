The Best Halloween Costumes For Pets 2022 · Kinship

12 Halloween Costumes That’ll Help Your Dog Keep Up With the Cool Kids

Because there’s nothing scarier than being off-trend.

by Avery Felman
October 6, 2022
Collage of different Chef characters from Hulu's TV series "The Bear" with two images of a French Bulldog wearing a chef costume mixed in
Kinship Creative / The Bear on Hulu

When that first fall leaf hits the sidewalk, only one thing comes to mind: Spooky season is finally upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time for pumpkin motifs, Halloweentown rewatches, and Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams singing about candy corn. If you’re looking to absolutely own fall this year, Halloween is included in that mission, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the cutest costumes for dogs and cats. Whether you’re taking a mini Winifred Sanderson trick-or-treating or just kicking back for a scary movie night with your furry Squid Game contender, there are tons of culturally relevant costumes for your pet to rock for Halloween 2022.

As with all things, your pet’s comfort is of the utmost importance. Be sure not to dress your cat or dog in anything too tight, itchy, or a fabric that they can chew or choke on. That being said, not every pet is OK with being dressed up in any context — let alone one that’s unpredictable, loud, and unfamiliar.

Keep It Spooky — But Safe

But for those who fall on the sliding scale between tolerating and enthusiastically endorsing new get-ups, celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona offers a few tips dressing up or dyeing your dog for Halloween to ensure your pet’s full comfort. “Just make sure it doesn’t rub or chafe your dog’s armpits if it’s something that slides over them,” Rona says.

This is particularly important for dogs or cats with sensitive skin who are already prone to irritation. While skin irritation is most common in costumes that are too tight, the same is true of those that are too loose.

In addition to the comfort factor, Dr. Leni Kaplan, a clinician with the Cornell Hospital for Animals, told Kinship it’s best to steer clear of “costumes with accessories that are easy to grab or pull off — your pet might eat the accessory, predisposing them to a gastrointestinal foreign body obstruction, which will require veterinary medical attention and possible surgery.”

Costumed pets should never be left unattended. Always be sure to reward your pet for not tugging at their costume, which will help build a habit of that positive behavior.

Keep Those Halloween Eyes Sharp

Another important consideration, according to veterinarian and Kinship Collective member Dr. Annette Louviere, is not to inhibit your pet’s vision or airway.

“It’s always important to avoid neck constriction in brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds due to their facial conformation,” she says.

She also shares her concerns about costumes with face coverings: “Be mindful of accessories or costumes which can cover the face as this may impair your pet’s ability to hear or see well. This can make wearing the costume a scary experience.” This is especially true for disoriented pets or those who might find costumed humans frightening and try to bolt.

After the Fourth of July, Halloween is the most common day of the year for pets to go missing. That’s why, when your pet is out showing off their costume “be sure to include the collar so that your pet can continue to wear their ID tag,” says Dr. Louviere. “In addition, when leashing pets, connect the leash to the collar or harness rather than the costume (as these are often less stable materials).” And always be sure to talk to your veterinarian if you have safety concerns about dressing up your pet.

The final word on Halloween with pets, according to our experts? Dr. Louviere: “Be respectful of your pet’s preferences.” Jess Rona: “Try to honor your dog.” Dr. Kaplan: “If your pet eats moldy pumpkin, contact a veterinarian immediately.”  Stay tuned in to your pet’s needs, and you’ll both have a great Halloween.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

frenchie in chef's costume
FitFrenchie Halloween Chef Pet Costume
$20

If you also watched the entirety of The Bear in approximately 36 hours and are living in denial that Season 2 hasn’t even begun production yet, it’s time to conjure up your fond memories of this FX series. Everyone on your trick-or-treating route will be giving your pup’s Carmy-inspired costume a resounding “Yes, Chef.”

$20 at Etsy
pinocchio dog halloween costume
Urban Outfitters Pinocchio Dog Halloween Costume
$46

Whether you watched the Guillermo del Toro trailer or the Lionsgate trailer for the two different Pinocchio movies coming out this year, you may be left with some questions. Questions like, Do we stan the yasification of Pinocchio? If you have no idea what those words mean, you probably saw the del Toro trailer, which may have left you asking yourself, Why am I crying already?

$46 at Urban Outfitters
dog wearing pink dress and dolly parton wig
Dolly Parton Store Pink Dress, Guitar, and Wig Set
$30

OK, we know this isn’t a movie or TV reference, but is there anyone more culturally relevant than Dolly Parton? From her single-handed crusade to fund Moderna’s COVID vaccine to her legendary singing and acting career (we’re looking at you, Hannah Montana) to this year’s launch of her pet accessories line, it’s clear she’s working 9 to 5.

$30 at Amazon
the squid game dog costume
Puppery Squid Game Halloween Dog Costume
$26

Does just looking at this tiny costume spark the memory of Squid Game’s ominous music in your head? Well, your pup’s Halloween outfit will have the opposite effect on your guests — just be sure not to enter your pup in any high-stakes costume competitions.

$26 at Etsy
Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
Rubie’s Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume
$57

Winifred Sanderson reincarnated? Light that Black Flame Candle, and sign us up. The witches are back with this year’s Hocus Pocus sequel, which means your pup can get in on the fun (and have the most current costume at the Halloween party).

$57 at Amazon
alien dog costume
Frisco Front Walking Alien Dog & Cat Costume
$17

Maybe your dog vacuums up food off the kitchen floor the way the monster does in Jordan Peele’s Nope. You aren’t likely to have Kiki Palmer knocking at your door looking for a sidekick (we can dream), but you can represent your pup’s true inner monster with this momentous Halloween costume.

$17 at Chewy
minions costume on white poodle dog
Rubie’s Walking Minion Stuart Pet Costume
$28

OK, maybe you couldn’t take your dog with you to see Rise of Gru in the theater, but no respectable millennial we know would miss an opportunity to reference the minions. Now, your dog can be as popular this Halloween as everyone’s beloved yellow pal, Kevin.

$28 at Amazon
dog in dracula costume
Adoggygo Halloween Vampire Devil-Dog Costume
$16

The mockumentary extraordinaire What We Do in the Shadows is about as classically campy as you can get, which makes it a perfect Halloween look. You’re pretty much your pup’s “familiar” at this point, so it’s only fitting to dress them as a vampire.

$16 at Amazon
dog costume with yellow and green wings
Coppthinktu Dragon Wings for Dogs
$14

Game of Thrones is back with more dragons than ever, so if Halloween isn’t totally your thing you can still kick back on the couch with your pooch and watch House of the Dragon — their adorably appropriate ensemble will delight trick-or-treaters and housemates alike.

$14 at Amazon
dog in suit halloween costume
Rubie’s Business Suit Pet Costume
$20

This Severance-inspired costume is ideal for the dog who clocks their hours playing fetch, sleeping, and generally doing their job with little distraction. You know the kind: They’re amazing at their job and have really built a career out of it. They’re zoned in and focused when it comes to finishing off the last bone. Perhaps most importantly, they want to be sure they are dressed for the office when they’re hitting “send” on your incomplete emails.

$20 at Amazon
dog in a michael myers halloween costume
Rubie’s Halloween Michael Myers Pet Costume
$30

The Halloween series, which will seemingly never end, has provided countless costume options — and more Jamie Lee Curtis than we deserve — in past years. Now, Michael Myers’s terrifying legacy can live on forever in the form of a tiny costume for your dog. Who doesn’t love a classic?

$30 at Amazon
hulk dog costume
Rubie’s Store Marvel Universe The Incredible Hulk Big Dog Costume
$70

She-Hulk, the most memeable Disney+ show of the past year (and that’s saying a lot) will no doubt be the inspiration for many costumes this Halloween. Now, lucky for your female pup, she can be a Tatiana Maslany Hulk instead of a Mark Ruffalo Hulk.

$70 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

