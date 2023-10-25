The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023
The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.
You know what your cat really wants this Halloween? It’s not candy. It’s not even fresh litter. What they want more than anything is a super cute costume. Maybe even a couples costume the two of you can wear together. Yeah, that’s it. Your cat is absolutely salivating at the prospect of enduring — I mean enjoying! — that particular sartorial bonding experience with you.
Cat costumes can be a lot of fun. Most cats wouldn’t necessarily choose to dress up, but some will tolerate it, just like they tolerate all the nicknames you give them. But please make sure they can move comfortably and keep an eye on them once they’re in costume. If they refuse to move or seem stressed out, take the outfit off and chalk it up to a difference in taste.
And if all you want is a cute pic for the ’gram, do yourself and your cat a favor and set everything up in advance. Actually, getting your cat dressed should be the very last thing you do before the picture is taken, and you should make sure to ply them with plenty of treatsopens in a new tab before, during, and after.
And no, that’s not too many treatsopens in a new tab. Your cat is a reluctant supermodel and deserves to be compensated for her work. Linda Evangelista didn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day at the height of her modeling career. Are you saying your cat isn’t as captivating and alluring as Linda Evangelista? Just give them the treats and be grateful they don’t understand the concept of money.
Now, on to the costumes.
Best couples costumes for cats and cat parents
Who doesn’t love a good couples costume? They’re not just good for the �’gram, they’re good for the relationship! Now, the easiest thing to do is to just dress yourself up like a character that would have or spend time with a cat, like a witch, a yarn ball, or a rabbit that has been torn to pieces and left on the doorstep as a gift. Of course, if you want your cat to get dressed up as well (and why would you be here if you didn’t?) here are a few suggestions.
Most adorable costumes for cats
Any cat in any costume is going to look adorable. But these particular costumes are so cute you may want to have a defibrillator on hand in case your heart gives out.
Funniest costumes for cats
Humor is, of course, highly subjective, but even so, these costumes are pretty damn funny. And if you don’t think so, well, allow us to explain; everyone knows nothing makes a joke land like explaining it.
Creative costumes for cats
In case you haven’t realized it by now, what makes a cat costume truly creative is the story you choose to tell with it. Even the most mundane costume can be elevated to the stars with a good story.
Best DIY costumes for cats
DIY is a bit of a misnomer here because the idea with these costumes is that you have to do absolutely nothing. More like DNY — Do Nothing Yourself. Do not put a single piece of clothing on your cat. Just tell people this is what your cat is going as and be done with it. They’re perfect for Halloween party hosts whose cats refuse to dress up for the big event (and can you blame them?).
If you want to dress up as Batman, fine, but it’s not necessary. Catwoman is not defined by her proximity to a man.
This is just the next evolution of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look and where we all know she is headed anyway.
A classic. And, again, you don’t need to dress up like a witch to pull it off. If you’re hosting a party someone is bound to come as a witch and you can say the cat is their familiar.
Best costumes for black cats
Nothing says Halloween quite like a black catopens in a new tab. They literally need nothing added to be on theme. This is their night. But, if you really want to add a little somethin’ somethin’, here are some ideas.
