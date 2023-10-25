The Best Halloween Costumes for Cats in 2023 · Kinship

Skip to main content

The Best Halloween Costumes For Cats in 2023

The best costumes that you and your cat’s Instagram followers will get a kick out of.

by Avery Felman and Charles Manning
Updated October 25, 2023
cat wearing lion costume
Autobahn / Shutterstock

You know what your cat really wants this Halloween? It’s not candy. It’s not even fresh litter. What they want more than anything is a super cute costume. Maybe even a couples costume the two of you can wear together. Yeah, that’s it. Your cat is absolutely salivating at the prospect of enduring — I mean enjoying! — that particular sartorial bonding experience with you. 

Cat costumes can be a lot of fun. Most cats wouldn’t necessarily choose to dress up, but some will tolerate it, just like they tolerate all the nicknames you give them. But please make sure they can move comfortably and keep an eye on them once they’re in costume. If they refuse to move or seem stressed out, take the outfit off and chalk it up to a difference in taste. 

And if all you want is a cute pic for the ’gram, do yourself and your cat a favor and set everything up in advance. Actually, getting your cat dressed should be the very last thing you do before the picture is taken, and you should make sure to ply them with plenty of treats before, during, and after.

And no, that’s not too many treats. Your cat is a reluctant supermodel and deserves to be compensated for her work. Linda Evangelista didn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day at the height of her modeling career. Are you saying your cat isn’t as captivating and alluring as Linda Evangelista? Just give them the treats and be grateful they don’t understand the concept of money. 

Now, on to the costumes.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best couples costumes for cats and cat parents

Who doesn’t love a good couples costume? They’re not just good for the ’gram, they’re good for the relationship! Now, the easiest thing to do is to just dress yourself up like a character that would have or spend time with a cat, like a witch, a yarn ball, or a rabbit that has been torn to pieces and left on the doorstep as a gift. Of course, if you want your cat to get dressed up as well (and why would you be here if you didn’t?) here are a few suggestions. 

cat cowboy and cow
Cow and Cowboy
$14

You could dress as a cow (this costume ranges from $25 to $37) with a cat toy on your tail and try to get your cat to muster you. Or you could also be a cowboy and the two of you could have a shootout by the litter box


$14 at Amazon
a cat parent bride and a cat groom
Bride and Groom
$20

Pair it with this spooky bride costume ($60). Or be groom and groom. Or prom dates. Or, if you’re some sort of classical musician, you could put on your concert blacks and pretend your cat is the demanding and withholding conductor you’re desperate to impress.

$20 at Amazon

Most adorable costumes for cats

Any cat in any costume is going to look adorable. But these particular costumes are so cute you may want to have a defibrillator on hand in case your heart gives out.

cat in a bee costume
Bee
$14

If you have multiple cats, you can dress them all up like bees and have the world’s cutest swarm.

$14 at Amazon
cat in a pumpkin costume
Pumpkin
$16

A Cinderella-level transformation: from cat to gourd!

$16 at Amazon
cat in a lion’s mane
Lion
$15

King of the jungle and the living room.

$15 at Amazon

Funniest costumes for cats

Humor is, of course, highly subjective, but even so, these costumes are pretty damn funny. And if you don’t think so, well, allow us to explain; everyone knows nothing makes a joke land like explaining it.

a cat in a pickleball uniform
Pickleball player
$13

It’s funny because, like most people, they don’t understand the rules of pickleball, but they love to bat around a hollow plastic ball.

$13 at Target
cat in a firefighter costume
Firefighter
$13

It’s funny because most cats hate water and would definitely let your house burn rather than turn on the hose and risk getting wet.

$13 at Target
cat in a devil costume
Devil
$14

It’s funny because your cat is an angel. Obviously. And anyone who says otherwise can meet you in the parking lot. 


$14 at Amazon

Creative costumes for cats

In case you haven’t realized it by now, what makes a cat costume truly creative is the story you choose to tell with it. Even the most mundane costume can be elevated to the stars with a good story.

cat in an astronaut costume
(Cat)stronaut or Félicette
$7

This cat isn’t dressed up like just any astronaut. No! They are Félicette — the first and only cat ever launched into space as part of the French space program in the 1960s.

$7 at Amazon
cat in a Draco Malfoy costume
Cattus Malfoy
$20

The sorting hat placed him in Slytherin, but that doesn’t mean he’s evil. Not necessarily. He’s just ambitious and needs to experience the love and warmth of a good home. This costume doesn’t come with glasses, but our advice? Don’t add them. Your cat won’t be a fan — guaranteed.

$20 at Amazon
cat wearing fortune cat costume
Fortune Cat Costume
$36

Has there ever been a more iconic cat? Aside from Hello Kitty, we’re venturing to say no. That’s why we’re paying homage to the classic Fortune Cat of all your childhood memories this Halloween. Plus, if your cat spends most of their time in the windowsill, they’re already playing the part.

$36 at Milanoo

Best DIY costumes for cats

DIY is a bit of a misnomer here because the idea with these costumes is that you have to do absolutely nothing. More like DNY — Do Nothing Yourself. Do not put a single piece of clothing on your cat. Just tell people this is what your cat is going as and be done with it. They’re perfect for Halloween party hosts whose cats refuse to dress up for the big event (and can you blame them?).

Anne Hathaway as Catwoman
AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

If you want to dress up as Batman, fine, but it’s not necessary. Catwoman is not defined by her proximity to a man.

Doja Cat at the Met Gala
Photo: Photo by John Shearer / WireImage

This is just the next evolution of Doja Cat’s 2023 Met Gala look and where we all know she is headed anyway.

a person dressed up as a witch, kissing her cat
Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

A classic. And, again, you don’t need to dress up like a witch to pull it off. If you’re hosting a party someone is bound to come as a witch and you can say the cat is their familiar.

Best costumes for black cats

Nothing says Halloween quite like a black cat. They literally need nothing added to be on theme. This is their night. But, if you really want to add a little somethin’ somethin’, here are some ideas. 

a skeleton costume
Skeleton
$9

Oooh, where does the costume end and your cat begin? Spooky!

$9 at Amazon
cat in a bat costume
Bat
$7

Your cat, now with wings.

$7 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

Related articles