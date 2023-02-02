These days scrolling through TikTok opens in a new tab isn’t just about discovering the perfect roasted-tomato pasta or viral dance; it’s also about uncovering products that’ll improve your and your pet’s lives. The app has become the destination for pet parents to share their best-kept secrets.

And the best part about shopping via TikTok is that it hardly takes any work on your part. While you mindlessly watch videos before bed, you could suddenly find a recommendation for convertible treat pouches, dog-training toys, cat-grooming brushes, and more gems. Magic. Here are the items TikTok made us buy.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Petgeek Feeder

An enrichment feeder is one of the best ways to keep your pup busy while you’re working or have to step out. It’ll keep your pup on their toes without disrupting your schedule. Plus, you can teach your pup a new fun trick: how to press a button that distributes the treats from the feeder.

Handwarmer Leash

Ever try to open a poop bag while your hands are still trapped in gloves? Yeah, it doesn’t work so well. You end up awkwardly trying to pry it open with your teeth while passersby give you sympathetic glances. The handwarmer leash keeps your hand from taking on icicle status when you’re walking. Then, when it’s time, you can easily slide it out of the warmer to open that tricky bag with full use of your fingers.

Clip-On Treat Pouch

Whether you’re puppy training or incentivizing your pup to behave on a long car ride opens in a new tab , this treat pouch allows easy access to your pet’s most prized possession. Snap it onto your belt, purse, or pup’s leash when you’re on the go.

Portable Paw Cleaner

Cleansing your dog’s paws after a long muddy walk doesn’t have to involve chasing them around the front yard with a damp rag. The whole paw-cleaning dance can be simplified with this paw-cleaning TikTok hack, which gives your pup’s feet an individual wash — something they will far prefer over the trauma of a full-on bath.

Portable Water Bottle

Have you ever tried to tilt your Nalgene at the perfect angle so your dog can lap up a slow stream of water, and instead, you dump the entire contents on the ground? It’s a real lose-lose for you both. Here’s your save. This portable dog water bottle has a button that releases water into the tray — and keeps the rest locked inside the container until your pup’s next drink break.

AquaPaw Bathing Tool

Can’t get your pup to sit still during bath time? You aren’t the only one — in fact, there are dozens of products on the market that promise to make both of your lives easier by keeping your dog’s focus elsewhere and allowing you to actually...clean them. This just happens to be one of the better looking, effective, and joy-sparking options. Hence, its viral TikTok status.

Furbo Pet Camera

Ever wondered what your pet gets up to while you’re away? Maybe you find that your dryer balls have turned into cat toys or that your socks are soaked with slobber. Regardless, when you get home from work, things seem to be a little bit different than how you left them. Enter the Furbo dog cam, which allows you to keep an eye on your fuzzy friend while you’re presumably doing way less fun (and, in their eyes, important) stuff.

Diggs Groov Dog Training Toy

Puppy training is not a task to take on lightly. Between the crying and accidents, it’s no one’s favorite part of pet parenting, which is why we love anything that makes the job a lighter lift. That includes this lick mat-enrichment training toy from cult-favorite brand Diggs opens in a new tab . Just try to stop yourself from buying their crate-training starter set, too.

Corner Grooming Cat Brush

Cats are picky about their grooming tools, and they’re also particular about how they’re used, at what speed, tempo, and at what pressure. If you’ve ever accidentally brushed in the slightly wrong region while distractedly grooming your cat, you’ll understand the value of the following find. The corner attachment cat-grooming brush allows your cat to be groomed their way and on their own time — as everything should be in the cat world.