Everything You Need to Know About October’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Log into your Prime accounts and get ready to start spoiling your pets: Amazon has announced that they’re having a Prime Big Deal Days this October. The event will kick off on October 10 and last through October 11 — and if it’s anything like last year’s Prime Early Access Sale, we can expect huge savings on our favorite pet gear. In the past, everything from high-tech cameras to adorable catnip toys have been up for grabs.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Prime Big Deal Days is a fall-season sale for Prime members. This year’s Prime Big Deals Day is the new-and-improved version of last year’s Prime Early Access sale, the pre-holidays follow-up to summer’s Amazon Prime Day.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days?

Yep, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively for Prime members. A Prime membership costs $15 per month and gets you free two-day shipping on eligible items, free same-day delivery in eligible zip codes, unlimited streaming on Prime Video, unlimited book borrowing on Prime Reading, and many more opens in a new tab shopping perks.

If you aren’t registered for Amazon Prime yet, no worries; you can start a 30-day free trial opens in a new tab now to get all the October savings when they’re here.

How often is Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Day has happened once a year since 2015. Last year, they launched the Prime Early Access Sale in October. This year, that same event is called Prime Big Deal Days. Or October Prime Day. Or Prime Day 2. We won’t correct you.

Is Prime Day actually worth it?

If you ask us, any excuse to spoil our pets is a good one. Whether or not a Prime account is worth it for you depends on how often you’re ordering from Amazon and how quickly you need your shipments to arrive (because seriously, Amazon Prime is quick). But, again...free trial.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, the Prime Big Deal Days is definitely worth logging in for. There will be tons of huge savings on countless brands.

What types of deals can you expect?

We expect major deals in some of Amazon’s best-selling products, including tech gadgets. such as self-cleaning litter boxes, pet cams, and robotic vacuums for all that pet fur. It’s an ideal opportunity to get ahead of holiday shopping for your pet — and the pet people you love.

Deals will update throughout the days, so keep checking in on your favorite brands.

When is October Prime Day starting?

The sale will start on October 10 at 3 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. It’ll end 48 hours later, on October 11.

Do prices drop on Prime Day?

Yep — October 10 is when you can expect huge cuts in prices on your favorite Amazon products. New deals will keep dropping throughout the day.

But good news: There are plenty of great products already on sale on Amazon. For those of you who don’t want to wait until October to nab a shiny new litter box or end-of-summer puppy pool opens in a new tab , check out the pet products you can save on now below.

