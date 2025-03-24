Last week marked the official start of spring, which means things are looking up: The days are longer, flowers are blossoming, and we got through St. Patrick’s day in one piece. As if there weren’t enough reasons for you and your pets to celebrate, Amazon has announced the return of their Big Spring Sale, which features some not-to-be-missed deals on pet products.

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is Amazon’s second-ever Big Spring Sale. Shoppers can save up to 40 percent on items across 35 categories, including pet care products from adorable cat carriers to sturdy nail clippers to the legendary Lamb Chop. opens in a new tab

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Unlike Prime Day, Amazon’s famous two-day long sales event, the Big Spring Sale lasts an entire week. This year, you can shop the sale from March 25 through 31.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to celebrate the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The Big Spring Sale is open to all — not just Prime members. Any Amazon customers can save this week. If you happen to be a Prime member, you can find extra savings by looking out for the “Prime Spring Deal” badge.