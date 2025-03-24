All the Best Pet Care Deals to Shop This Amazon Big Spring Sale · Kinship

Skip to main content

Want to speak with a vet right now?

28 Pet Deals You Don’t Want to Miss This Amazon Big Spring Sale

There’s something for every dog and cat.

by Sio Hornbuckle
March 25, 2025
Woman shopping on her laptop with her cute dog sitting in her lap.
di_media / Adobe Stock

Last week marked the official start of spring, which means things are looking up: The days are longer, flowers are blossoming, and we got through St. Patrick’s day in one piece. As if there weren’t enough reasons for you and your pets to celebrate, Amazon has announced the return of their Big Spring Sale, which features some not-to-be-missed deals on pet products.

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is Amazon’s second-ever Big Spring Sale. Shoppers can save up to 40 percent on items across 35 categories, including pet care products from adorable cat carriers to sturdy nail clippers to the legendary Lamb Chop.

Kinship Deals Promo Image
Pet parenting deals, just for our kin

Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech, and way more pet parenting must-haves.

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Unlike Prime Day, Amazon’s famous two-day long sales event, the Big Spring Sale lasts an entire week. This year, you can shop the sale from March 25 through 31.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to celebrate the Amazon Big Spring Sale? 

The Big Spring Sale is open to all — not just Prime members. Any Amazon customers can save this week. If you happen to be a Prime member, you can find extra savings by looking out for the “Prime Spring Deal” badge.

the pet camera in white
Vimtag Pet Camera
$60
$30
mateeylife lick mat
MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat
$10
$8
Cheerble wicked mouse
Cheerble Wicked Mouse
$29
$24
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$24
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
$70
$56
PAW BRANDS Puprug Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed
Laifug Luxury Faux Fur Dog Bed
$130
$109
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
Splash Sprinkler Pad for Dogs
$49
$40
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$40
$28
the cat toy in white and pink
Trixie Brain Mover Strategy Cat Toy
$24
$13
cat toy fish
Electronic Floppy Fish Cat Toy
$12
$9
earth rated dog poop bags
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
$17
$13
multipet lamb chop
Multipet Lamb Chop Dog Toy
$16
$15
nina ottosson outward hound
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Interactive Puzzle Toy
$13
$11
the cat litter box in white
Catlink Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$412
$374
cat dancer wand
Cat Dancer
$10
$7
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$40
$28
Trixie Mad Scientist Turn Around Activity Strategy Cat Game
$20
$19
pro pet grooming kit in white
Neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$180
$90
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle
$27
$14
dog in calming grey bed
Nonofish Small Dog Calming Bed
$24
$15
chom chom hair roller in white and red
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
$28
$20
blue interactive dog toy treat dispenser
Dr Catch Dog Puzzle Toy
$10
$8
water fountain in white
Veken Pet Fountain
$27
$20
cat licking silvervine catnip treat
SINROBO 3 Silvervine Catnip Balls
$15
$8
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
$23
$14
gonicc nail clippers
Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers
$13
$10
white Google Nest Cam
Google Nest Cam
$100
$70
coldest dog bowl
Coldest Stainless Steel Dog Bowl
$25
$21

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles