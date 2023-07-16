Aside from interactive or high-tech toys opens in a new tab , kicker toys are the most efficient way to keep your cat’s attention and get them moving. This type of entertaining toy is especially handy if your busy schedule causes you to be out of the house opens in a new tab and away from your cat for hours during the day. Cat kicker toys are among some of the best ways to engage your cat’s natural hunting instincts.

Kicking is a behavior, usually a way to attack prey in the wild, that has evolved away from being a necessity and into a form of mental stimulation for house cats in need of enrichment. According to veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere opens in a new tab , “It’s not uncommon to see kittens playfully rolling and bunny-kicking, and they can continue with this style of play as adults.” She says kicker toys help most cats, including “those who have play aggression, engage in their natural behaviors through their toys.”

That’s why Kinship has rounded up some of our favorite kicker toys that will help cat find a balance for their predatory instincts in their modern environment — because wouldn’t it be nice if they took their natural aggression out on something other than your office chair?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Boba & Vespa Snake Cat Toy opens in a new tab $ 22 This sustainable slithering kicker toy is made with eco-friendly materials, including its hemp canvas back and cotton sherpa belly. Stuffed with organic cotton and catnip, the toy is as good for your cat’s mental health as it is for the planet. It’s non-toxic and plastic-free while still providing your cat with that satisfying crinkly sensation when batting around their new toy. $22 at Boba & Vespa opens in a new tab