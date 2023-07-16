7 Cat Kicker Toys That Will Help Your Cat Beat Their Boredom
The cat kicker toys that will keep your cat booked and busy (and kicking like they’re Megan Rapinoe).
Aside from interactive or high-tech toysopens in a new tab, kicker toys are the most efficient way to keep your cat’s attention and get them moving. This type of entertaining toy is especially handy if your busy schedule causes you to be out of the houseopens in a new tab and away from your cat for hours during the day. Cat kicker toys are among some of the best ways to engage your cat’s natural hunting instincts.
Kicking is a behavior, usually a way to attack prey in the wild, that has evolved away from being a necessity and into a form of mental stimulation for house cats in need of enrichment. According to veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviereopens in a new tab, “It’s not uncommon to see kittens playfully rolling and bunny-kicking, and they can continue with this style of play as adults.” She says kicker toys help most cats, including “those who have play aggression, engage in their natural behaviors through their toys.”
That’s why Kinship has rounded up some of our favorite kicker toys that will help cat find a balance for their predatory instincts in their modern environment — because wouldn’t it be nice if they took their natural aggression out on something other than your office chair?
