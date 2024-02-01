Valentine’s Day Gift Your Cat Will Love · Kinship

14 Swoon-Worthy Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Cat

Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

by Avery Felman
Updated February 1, 2024
a collage: a cat with a stuffed heart, a heart bowl, catnip toys, and a heart shaped scratcher
Collage: Kinship Creative

We know that making your cat your Valentine is a cliché generally reserved for early 2000s movies that deploy the lonely cat lady trope. But it’s 2024, and Valentine’s Day has less to do with romantic partnership than ever before.

If you’ve been looking for a way to gift your fuzzy companion a little something special or have just had your eye on a new cat bed that matches your interior decor, it’s the perfect holiday to justify the purchase. Below, the rose-colored presents you and your cat can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

the heart shaped cat tower with tiers in green, blue, pink, and yellow
Vetreska Cat Tree Tower
$110

It’s a struggle to find a cat tree you don’t hate. This pleasing pastel will have your cat curled up in no time (and you ditching your old beige cat tree).

$110 at Amazon
the cat nip envelop toys
Kitty Clutter Organic Catnip Valentine Letter Toy
$12

We try desperately to let our cats know how much we love them on a daily basis. Gift them this love-letter toy, and they’ll definitely get the message.

$12 at Etsy
pink cat cave
SUOXU Cat Cave
$30
$27

What gift could be sweeter than a warm, cozy place for a cat nap? This hooded cat cave is perfect for cats who like to burrow and hide away. Everyone needs their alone time — even on V-Day.

$27 at Amazon
the heart shaped cat scratcher
FurHaven Heart-Shape Corrugated Cat Scratcher with Catnip and 2 Ring Balls
$17

Heart-shaped candy boxes might be overdone, but heart-shaped scratching pads are the perfect choice in this scenario.

$17 at Petco
chocolate covered strawberry cat toys
Huxley & Kent Chocolate Strawberry Cat Toy
$10

Everyone deserves a chocolate covered strawberry on Valentine’s Day. It’s not safe for your cat to enjoy the real thing, so grab ‘em these toy substitutes instead.

$10 at Amazon
I and Love and You Hair Meow't Hearties Cat Treats
I and Love and You Hair Meow't Hearties Cat Treats
$5

Heart-shaped Sweet Tarts are for elementary schoolers (and you, after you snag all the on-sale candy at CVS on February 15). These heart-shaped, superfood-infused treats are a much better Valentine’s treat for your cat.

$5 at Chewy
the water bowl in pink and white ceramic
Paikka Naturally Cooling Ceramic Slow Feeder Bowl
$30

Show the special feline in your life a little extra care this year with an adorable heart-shaped ceramic drinking bowl that encourages your H2O-avoidant cat to hydrate.

$30 at PetSmart
catladybox toy rose
CatLadyBox Purrfect Rose Catnip Toy
$5

Nothing shows appreciation for your cat like a single, classic rose — especially one that won’t lose its petals when they kick and bat it around.

$5 at CatLadyBox
the crushed velvet pink collar
Found My Animal Rose Washable Velvet Collar
$48

One of the best parts of Valentine’s Day is the sensory experience it offers — velvets, silks, and satins in hues of pink and red. Now, you can let your cat in on the fun with an icy-pink crushed-velvet collar.

$48 at Found My Animal
Modern Pets Pet Grooming Hair Brush and Detangling Comb
Modern Pets Pet Grooming Hair Brush and Detangling Comb
$15

Even if you’re staying snuggled up at home, this is a day for looking and feeling your best. Nothing says love like getting all those fur mats loose with a brush that comes in Valentine’s Day pink.

$15 at Modern Pets
champagne cat toy
Huxley & Kent Tickled Pink Chompagne
$8

Your cat can’t sip your real champagne, so grab them a toy bottle instead. This plush toy is full of catnip, so you and your cat can both get a little buzz on at the end of the day.

$8 at Amazon
Ware of the Dog Wool Pop Tart Cat Toy
Ware of the Dog Wool Pop Tart Cat Toy
$10

A pink Pop Tart is the perfect way for your cat to start a Valentine’s Day morning. Eat dessert first (please don’t give your cat an actual Pop Tart). Besides the fact that pastries are unsafe for kitties, think back to all those Pop Tart-induced sugar highs you used to get on the bus before school. Truly no one needs that.

$10 at Good Friend
cat candy hearts
Frisco Valentine Candy Hearts
$8

Candy hearts are a tried-and-true way to express some appreciation on V-Day. These catnip-stuffed crinkle toys are even better than the real thing.

$8 at Chewy
happy & polly strawberry milk box
Happy & Polly Strawberry Milk Cat Bed
$60
$50

This milk-carton-shaped bed lets your cat escape for some privacy, plus it allows you to watch them peek their little head out of a (very Valentine’s Day-esque) strawberry-shaped window.

$50 at Happy & Polly

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

