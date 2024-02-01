Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.

We know that making your cat your Valentine is a cliché generally reserved for early 2000s movies that deploy the lonely cat lady opens in a new tab trope. But it’s 2024, and Valentine’s Day has less to do with romantic partnership than ever before.

If you’ve been looking for a way to gift your fuzzy companion a little something special or have just had your eye on a new cat bed that matches your interior decor, it’s the perfect holiday to justify the purchase. Below, the rose-colored presents you and your cat can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

