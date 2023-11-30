Need a very pretty, dog-themed gift for the pup-obsessed person in your life? Well, we’ve got options on top of options, from the newest book releases to the cutest customizable wearables. It’s all meat and no gristle. We promise.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Reading (about dogs) is fundamental
A lot of dog books have been published in the last year, but these three are paws and snouts above the rest.
This book features the heartwarming stories of over 60 rescue dogs, each one beautifully photographed by artist Greg Murray, cradled in the loving arms of their rescuers. I’m not crying, you’re crying!
Tour some of the most high-style dog-friendly adobes in the UK and meet the lovely dogs that turn them from mere houses into warm and loving homes. You’ll also get dog-friendly tips for chic-ing up your own home.
Buying clothes for a person rarely goes right. Buying clothes for their dog, though? What could go wrong? That might sound like the set-up to a joke, but it’s not. Ninety-nine percent of dog lovers would prefer you gift them dog clothes than human clothes. That statistic is made up, but it feels right. Right?
Maxbone definitely knows their way around a quality piece of dog outerwear, and this metallic sky blue colorway is just beyond. It’s also made of water-resistant fabric, has a removable hood, a top slit for easy leash attachment, and a belly cinch for a customizable fit.
Ware of the Dog founder and designer Jackie Rosenthal doesn’t do dumbed-down dog clothes. “Your dog’s clothing is an extension of your own style and personality,” she tells Kinshipopens in a new tab, which is why she always looks to the human fashion market when developing new designs for her brand. This particular sweater is classic and quirky and fits in well with the retro-yet-individualistic style moment happening in fashion right now. It’s made of super soft merino wool and comes in five sizes to fit just about any dog.
Giving holiday-themed gifts on the holidays is a big time no-no; there’s no time to enjoy them before everything has to be put away for next year. Dog-themed holiday odds and ends for yourself, however? Items you can buy now and enjoy all season long? Those are a big time yes.
Make any gift dog-themed with these beautifully illustrated gift tags. Each set of 10 tags features two different designs: Corgi and Doodle, Black Lab and Terrier Poodle, and Chihuahua and Yellow Lab. So cute.
These felted cuties are handmade to add holiday cheer to any dog lover’s decor. Just make sure to keep them on a high shelf or your own dog might think they are a fluffy new toy and claim them as their own (which would not be cuteopens in a new tab).
Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet. —CM
A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials.
This collar is gorgeous and your friend’s dog will look gorgeous in it. LUNGE founder Nicholas Schröder started his brand as an experiment.
“I knew I wanted to bring contemporary design to pet products, and started thinking of playful ways I could do that,” he tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. “I focused on exploring form factors that were visually interesting while also making sure I wasn’t compromising comfort and function. The puffed leather felt like the perfect balance between these two worlds.”
This leash, designed in collaboration between Found My Animal and actor Justin Theroux, features a beautiful hand-dyed cotton rope and solid Italian bronze bolt snaps. And the best part? One hundred percent of the proceeds go to Austin Pets Aliveopens in a new tab to help animals in need.
Most dogs don’t care what they eat out of, but these Wild Oneopens in a new tab bowls are really nice. The color, the shape — they’re just really nice looking, and considering they’re out and in use all the time, that’s not a bad thing. They are made of sturdy, food-grade stainless steel, are dishwasher-safe, have a non-slip silicone base, and have a four-cup capacity for especially hungry dogs. You can also customize them with 26 letters and a choice of 10 emojis. Fun! —CM