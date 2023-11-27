Sandy Liang x Little Beast Is Such a Vibe

Sandy Liang opens in a new tab ’s designs are cool. Full stop. They’re nostalgic and girly, but also totally modern and kind of minimalist. They are the epitome of IYKYK downtown New York fashion and a favorite of editors and the Hadid sisters alike. “I think maybe Sandy Liang is like Supreme for a certain subset of women who wear ballet flats,” writes fashion journalist Tara Gonzalez opens in a new tab for Harper’s Bazaar. “There’s an undeniable collectability to everything she makes, but there’s also a distinctive air of real New Yorker energy.” In other words, it��’s one hell of a vibe. And now, thanks to Liang’s collaboration opens in a new tab with Brooklyn-based dog brand Little Beast opens in a new tab , it’s a vibe you and your pup can share.

The collection, which dropped earlier this month, ranges in price from $88 to $149 and consists of six pieces inspired by items from Liang’s Fall 2023 collection. The Lil Bommy Puffer opens in a new tab , for instance, is a canine-sized riff on the Bommy Puffer opens in a new tab and matching pants opens in a new tab that walked the runway opens in a new tab at Liang’s NYFW show back in February. While the Lil Mulled Cardigan opens in a new tab , available in carnation pink opens in a new tab or hojicha opens in a new tab , has its own human equivalents in the form of richly knit wool cropped cardigans opens in a new tab and matching skirts opens in a new tab , available right now on Liang’s website and in her store in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Courtesy of Little Beast

Liang is a dog lover herself and occasionally features her own dog Tim (aka Timmy, aka Tam) on her brand’s Instagram page opens in a new tab , so it makes sense that she would want to translate her designs for her customers’ canine companions. And who better to collaborate with on such an undertaking than Little Beast opens in a new tab , known for their commitment to high style, sustainability, and small scale family-run manufacturing.

“I was a big fan of Sandy and I noticed that she has the cutest dog,” says Little Beast founder Jisu Kim. “My goal was to dress her dog in Little Beast, so I reached out to her. She was incredibly sweet and even sent me some of her clothes. A couple of years later, we were talking and decided to meet up in person. We spent hours at her studio, discussing life and everything else except work. Towards the end of our conversation, I casually suggested, ‘We should do a collab!’ and she said ‘Yes, we should!’ I was thrilled because who wouldn't want to work with her? And that’s how this collaboration came to be.”

Courtesy of Little Beast

Liang first made her mark on the New York fashion scene with her fleece jackets, so, of course, she had to include one in this collection. Inspired by the Grass Fleece opens in a new tab , the Lil Grass Fleece opens in a new tab features white floral patches, a reinforced hole at the back for easy leash attachment, and a small zipper pocket just the right size for a couple green plastic baggies.

The collection also includes two accessories: the Lil Rivetto Collar opens in a new tab , inspired by the Rivetto Belt opens in a new tab and made of vegetable-tanned Italian leather and gold-plated iron studs and hardware; and the Fiji Tote opens in a new tab , a heavy-duty canvas tote with a big, floppy bow on the side and a pink fleece-wrapped bottom insert for stability and coziness.