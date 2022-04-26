When heading out on a hike with your dog, the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, but there are a few things that every hiker should have packed. Here are the top ten hiking essentials for pet parents. Don’t forget these hiking essentials.

Being on the hiking trail with your dog is the perfect time to enjoy some nature-induced R&R, engage in thoughtful movement, and stop to smell the clover (or anything else that crosses your dog’s nose). But no hiker or dog companion should venture far up a trail without being properly prepared for the journey ahead — especially if that voyage includes treacherous conditions (weather or terrain). While the items you pack will vary from trip to trip and dog to dog, there are a few things each and every hiker — human or dog — should be equipped with, including items you may need in an emergency. Below, our essentials for a pup-accompanied hike.

opens in a new tab OneTigris Dog Travel Backpack opens in a new tab $ 36 Why do all the work yourself, right? Let your dog carry their own gear in a dog backpack. Working dogs (and strong dogs) will love this. Dogs can be trained to carry gear, but don’t put packs on dogs younger than a year old to avoid developmental problems and be sure to keep the bag light with things like treats, doggie bags, a portable charger, etc. $36 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Public Goods Insect Repellents opens in a new tab $ 12 Be aware that some animals, and some people, have strong negative reactions to certain insect repellents. So, before leaving home, dab a little repellent on a patch of your dog’s fur to test your dog’s reaction to it. Look for signs of drowsiness, lethargy, or nausea. Remember to restrict repellent applications to those places the dog can’t lick — the shoulders, the back of the neck, and around the ears (staying well clear of the ears and inner ears). These areas are also near the most logical places mosquitoes will be looking for exposed skin (at the eyes, nose, and inner ears) to bite. And don’t forget to check your dog’s entire body for ticks, foxtails, and other trail troublemakers after your hike. $12 at Public Goods opens in a new tab

Trill Paws Call My People Tag $ 28 Your dog should always wear ID tags, and since a dog lost in the woods can lose their collar, I’d heartily recommend microchipping them and using a GPS device with them as well. Carry a photo of your dog in your pack. If your dog gets lost far from home, you can use the image to make flyers to post in the surrounding communities. $28 at Trill Paws

This information has been adapted with permission from Dan Nelson’s Best Hikes with Dogs: Western Washington, 2nd Ed., published by The Mountaineers Books.