Find the Top-Searched Dogs in Your State with Adopt a Petrics

And the most available pups to adopt, too.

As a prospective pet adopter or current pet parent, do you ever wish you had all the information about local shelter animals you ever needed in one place?

For Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, Adopt a Pet opens in new tab , North America’s largest pet adoption site, and Zoetis opens in new tab have launched Adopt a Petrics: an annual report and campaign that allows you to access information on the most-searched and most-available dog breeds in the United States, as well as info about their personalities. Using this research, you can find the exact dog you want to add to your family.

Between July 2024 and June 2025, Adopt a Pet collected a year of search data and used the info to spot patterns in adoption searches. They found that 43 percent of adopters searched for certain breeds because of their specific personalities; the traits people were most often looking for were “affectionate,” “playful,” and “adventurous.” Sounds like the perfect pup to us.

They also narrowed down the most searched for breeds. If you’re dreaming of becoming a parent to a Chihuahua, you are not the only one. The loyal and sweet dog had the most searches in America in the past year, followed closely behind by Labrador Retrievers, Dachshunds, German Shepards, and American Pit Bull Terriers.