Paravel’s Luxe Cabana Pet Carrier Literally Saves Rescue Pups
Paravel’s collab with Rescue City means your dog can get a chic carrier — and you can help pups in need. A true win-win.
In the world of animal rescue, travel really is everything. Often, dogs and cats in rescues are shuttled inopens in a new tab from areas with natural disastersopens in a new tab, breeding millsopens in a new tab, or rampant overpopulation and brought to places with medical and housing resources. To make these rescue efforts possible, organizations such as Rescue Cityopens in a new tab, a rescue based out of Brooklyn, New York, rely on a combination of volunteers and donations for help. Recently, Rescue City has been testing out a whole new type of collab.
Paravel, the luxury luggage company featured in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, has teamed up with Rescue City to launch their brand new Cabana Pet Carrieropens in a new tab. This gorgeous, handmade carrier has some pretty incredible specs from both a fashion and function perspective. The carrier comes in four classic and trendy striped color options (Domino Black, Shandy, Paloma, and Marlin) and is handcrafted in Florence, Italy by third-generation craftsmen.
Functionally speaking, the Cabana Pet Carrier is specifically sized for airline travel and has a five-star ratingopens in a new tab by the Center For Pet Safety for pups and cats under 20 pounds. Paravel has even taken care to ensure this product was crafted with sustainability in mind; each Cabana Pet Carrier is produced with a fabric that recycles 38 plastic water bottles.
But the very best part about this carrier is the foundation on which it was started — to help Rescue City travel to pups and cats in need. A portion of the profits from the sale of each carrier goes straight to Rescue City to help cover the medical and transportation costs of each pup they pick up along the way. Knowing that, spending the cash on this luxe carrier is absolutely justifiable.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
