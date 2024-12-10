Congrats: You've added a new member to your family. Welcoming a dog into your home is an exciting time, and amidst all the fun of getting to know them and making them comfortable, there are a few line items you’ll need to cross off your to-do list opens in a new tab . One of these is dog registration, which will ensure that you are in compliance with local laws, as well as give you the peace of mind of knowing that your dog is properly accounted for.

Not sure how to register your dog? You've come to the right place. Registering your dog for the first time involves gathering the necessary documents, such as proof of vaccinations and ownership, and submitting them to your local animal control or registry. This ensures that your dog is legally recognized, and helps them to be identified and returned to you if they are lost. Make sure to check specific local requirements, as they can vary. You will need to pay a registration fee, and in some areas, microchipping your dog might be required as part of the registration process.

One important thing to note: The terms “licensing” and “registering” are often, but not always, used interchangeably. Confused about the difference between a dog license opens in a new tab and dog registration? If you're dealing with legal or municipal organizations, the term “licensing” is typically used, while “registration” is usually used in specialized contexts, such as breed registries.

In general, licensing ensures that dogs are vaccinated against rabies, and is mandatory for dogs over a certain age. This is a matter of public health and safety, as well as identification. Registration may refer to enrolling a dog in a breed organization, such as the American Kennel Club opens in a new tab (AKC). In that context, registration is not necessarily mandatory, but is a matter of breed recognition. For the purposes of this article, “registration” refers to compliance with public health and safety laws and is the same as licensing.

Main takeaways

Registering, or licensing, your dog is required by law in most areas. Check with your local jurisdiction to find out the specific regulations and requirements.

Registering your dog is a simple process that can be completed online or by mail.

You’ll need a rabies vaccination certificate from your veterinarian, and possibly a certificate to prove your dog is spayed or neutered. You'll also need to pay a fee, which is typically inexpensive.

Registering your dog as an emotional support animal (ESA) or service dog is a separate procedure, and requires a letter from a licensed healthcare provider.

How to register your dog, step by step

If you’re thinking, I'm not sure how to register my dog, then rest assured: The process of registration for dogs is fairly straightforward. Here, we’ll take you through the process one step at a time, from figuring out where to register your dog, to procuring the needed paperwork and paying the fee. Read on to find out what you need to know.

Identify your local registration authority

The first thing you’ll need to do is figure out where you need to go to get your dog registered. You can do this online or by mail, so you don’t need to worry about actually physically going anywhere; a quick Google search should tell you what organization in your area manages dog registration. In New York City, for example, dog registration (or dog licensing, same thing) is managed by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), and you can register your dog online through the NYC Dog Licensing Portal opens in a new tab . No matter where you live, and even if you do not live in an urban area, you will need to do this. Most jurisdictions require you to register your dog within a few months of welcoming them home.

Gather the necessary documents

You shouldn’t need to pore through your file cabinets, go deep into your closets, or turn your junk drawer upside-down to find what you need to register your dog: The required documents are easily procured from your veterinarian’s office. You’ll need a certificate to show that your dog is current on their rabies vaccine, and possibly a spay or neuter certificate. Read over the forms online to find out what you'll need; it’s usually not much. Once you’ve got the documents in hand, take a picture of them or scan them, and upload the photos to your computer (or do it directly from your phone, if you're tech-savvy enough).

Complete the registration form

This is pretty self-explanatory. You may have to create a profile on the licensing organization's website (which may actually take longer than filling out the form). After that, you’ll simply fill in the required information, such as your name, home address, telephone number, and email address.

Pay the registration fee

Registration fees vary depending where you are, but they are generally quite reasonable. You’ll likely notice that the fee for a spayed or neutered dog is less than the fee for a dog who is still able to breed, unless they are too young for the surgery. In NYC, it costs less than $10 to register a spayed or neutered dog, or a puppy under four months old, while a non-spayed or neutered dog over the age of four months costs $34. (Note that this fee is per year, and the registration will have to be renewed annually, unless you opt for a multi-year license, which is available in some areas.)

Receive your dog’s registration tag

Once you've found the correct website, filled out and uploaded the necessary forms, and paid the fee, all you need to do is wait to receive your dog's registration tag in the mail. Attach the metal tag to your dog’s collar as soon as it arrives, so your dog can be easily identified and you can be contacted in the event that they are lost.

What are the requirements for dog registration?

As you work your way down the checklist of tasks opens in a new tab for new pet parents, you may be wondering, What do I need to register my dog? As detailed above, the process is pretty simple. A rabies vaccination certificate and proof of spaying or neutering is often all that’s needed. However, you may also be asked for the following:

Proof of ownership

Usually, this is not explicitly asked for during the registration process. However, proof of ownership may consist of veterinary records, financial records, photographs, witness statements, or microchip records.

Vaccination records

You’ll need to prove that your dog has been vaccinated against rabies in order to have them registered. Your veterinarian’s office will be familiar with this; they likely provide these documents for patients every day. Just ask for a copy of your dog’s rabies certificate, and you’ll be all set.

Microchipping

You may not need to have your dog microchipped opens in a new tab in order to register them, but it’s always a good idea to do it anyway. This way, your dog can be returned to you if they go missing. Your veterinarian can likely microchip your dog, as can an animal shelter. You may also be able to take your dog to a community microchipping event, where animal welfare organizations provide this service at a reduced cost, or even for free.

Local ordinances and fees

Depending on where you live, there may be local ordinances with specific requirements for registering a dog. (A local ordinance is a law created by a local government, such as a city council, that applies to your specific municipality and is different from state or federal law.) Registering a dog does cost money. The fee is usually quite affordable, and can be paid online by credit or debit card. If you prefer to pay by cash or check, contact your local dog licensing office and find out when you can go in person to pay, or if you can mail a check.

Special registrations: emotional support and service dogs

What if your dog is an emotional support dog, or a service dog? If you’re wondering how to register your dog as a service animal opens in a new tab , or how to register your dog as an emotional support dog opens in a new tab , this section is for you. Registering your dog as an emotional support animal, or ESA, is a little more involved than simply getting a license for your dog. You'll need to have your doctor, therapist, or other health services provider on board to help out. Here’s what you need to know:

Emotional support dog registration

“How do I register my dog as an emotional support dog?” is a fair question. We’re glad you asked. An emotional support animal — which is different from a service animal, by the way — provides comfort and companionship to an individual who is living with mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or phobias. If you register your dog as an emotional support dog (or an ESA), you'll likely be able to take your dog with you opens in a new tab in places where you might not otherwise be allowed to bring a pet. You’ll also have certain rights under federal law, meant to protect people with disabilities.

The first step is to speak with your doctor or licensed mental health professional. If they determine that your dog is needed as an ESA to help you with your condition, they'll be able to give you a letter stating this. Be advised that there is no official organization that offers registration for ESAs. As long as you have a letter from a licensed healthcare provider, on official letterhead, that includes their license number and practice address, you should be good to go.

Once you've got that letter, it's a good idea to register your emotional support dog opens in a new tab with a database that's accessible to landlords and airlines, so they can verify your dog’s status as an ESA. You'll also want to mark your pet with gear — patches, ID cards, or similar — so it's clear to others that they are your emotional support dog. Be sure to keep up with your ESA’s annual registration, both with local authorities (as detailed in the sections above) and with the emotional support organization.

Service dog registration

Registering a service animal, rather than an ESA, is a different beast (excuse the pun). You’ll want to research accredited service dog registries, and make sure your dog is classified as “medical equipment,” strange as that may sound, needed to assist you with your disability. You and your dog will be protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), given that you meet the requirements. Just as with an emotional support animal, you’ll want to be ready to show your service dog’s ID and documentation letter, and you’ll want them to wear a vest, harness, or other markings to identify them when they are on duty in public.

Differences between emotional support and service dogs

A service dog is different from an emotional support dog. How so? Service dogs, according to the ADA opens in a new tab , are "individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities." Think of a “seeing-eye dog,” who helps people who are visually impaired — this is a prime example of a service dog. ESAs, while they are certainly comforting, and ideally well-trained to behave in public opens in a new tab , are not specially trained to assist people with epilepsy, hearing and visual impairments, and other physical disabilities that require more specific skills.

Why is dog registration important?

Why is it important to register your dog? There are a few reasons: First, it’s the law. Violating it can lead to being ticketed and fined. No one wants that. Second, having your dog registered makes it easier to track them down opens in a new tab if they’re lost. Every dog license has a unique ID number; if your dog is wearing their metal registration tags, they can be identified and returned to you. Third, it proves your dog is vaccinated, so other dog parents at the park — and anyone out in the world — knows your dog is rabies-free.

The bottom line

Registering your dog is easy, affordable, and required by law. You will need to look into the specifics for registration, depending on the kind of service dog you want to register. There is a difference between ESAs and service animals, which means the registration process will not be the same for both.

FAQs

How do I register my dog online?

Do a Google search for the organization that licenses dogs in your area, gather the needed documents, submit the forms and fees, and then wait for the tags and license to arrive in the mail. That's it!

Is dog registration mandatory in every state?

Dog registration, also referred to as dog licensing, is not mandatory in every U.S. state. It is, however, usually required at the local level (city or county). Check with your local jurisdiction to find out the requirements in your area.

Can I register my dog as both an emotional support and service animal?

Emotional support animals (ESAs) are distinct from service animals. Your dog can be registered as one or the other, but not both.

What happens if I don’t register my dog?

If you don't register your dog, you may be subject to a fine. If your dog gets lost, it will also likely be harder to find them if they are not registered.

