Comedy and Advocacy Come Together at Stand Up For Pits's Fundraiser at Gotham Comedy Club This Sunday (4/24/22). · Kinship

Skip to main content

Pit Stop: Comedy for a Good Cause in NYC This Sunday

Comedy and advocacy will come together on stage at Stand Up for Pits’ fundraiser at Gotham Comedy Club this weekend.

by Sean Zucker
April 20, 2022
stand up for pits at gotham comedy club

“Comedy and entertainment — that’s my passion. But my purpose in life is saving dogs.” That’s what Rebecca Corry told Kinship late last year when discussing her nonprofit organization, Stand Up For Pits (SUFP). With this foundation, the comedian has found a way to merge her passion with her purpose. For over a decade, SUFP has worked to end the abuse and discrimination of Pit Bull-type dogs by fighting their misrepresentation through education and advocacy. But Corry has never strayed far from her comedy roots. Her success as a stand-up is at the root of the organization’s platform, and she often hosts live events and comedy shows to raise funds and awareness. 

This Sunday, Corry is bringing one such event to The Gotham Comedy Club in Chelsea. The showcase will feature SUFP’s trademark mix of advocacy and comedy, hosted by Broadway actress Orfeh and including a lineup of yet-to-be-announced comedians. But the true star of the show will be Hazel, a five-year-old Pittie up for adoption through Mr. Bones & Co. who Corry describes as a “funny, happy-go-lucky girl who is a rockstar with humans” and is highly food motivated (aren’t we all?). Hazel is the last of seven dogs rescued from an organized dog fighting ring in North Carolina — she’s been looking for a forever home since last July!

The show is being produced with help from the Animal Care Centers of NYC and Mr. Bones & Co. and will start at 3pm with a silent auction benefitting SUFP. Then at 6pm, the laughs start. NYC is one stop on a national tour so if you’re not local, follow Stand Up for Pits for upcoming tour dates. Tickets this Sunday are $56 and can be purchased at Gotham Comedy Club.

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles