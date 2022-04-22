“Comedy and entertainment — that’s my passion. But my purpose in life is saving dogs.” That’s what Rebecca Corry told Kinship opens in a new tab late last year when discussing her nonprofit organization, Stand Up For Pits opens in a new tab (SUFP). With this foundation, the comedian has found a way to merge her passion with her purpose. For over a decade, SUFP has worked to end the abuse and discrimination of Pit Bull-type dogs opens in a new tab by fighting their misrepresentation through education and advocacy. But Corry has never strayed far from her comedy roots. Her success as a stand-up is at the root of the organization’s platform, and she often hosts live events and comedy shows to raise funds and awareness.

This Sunday, Corry is bringing one such event to The Gotham Comedy Club opens in a new tab in Chelsea. The showcase will feature SUFP’s trademark mix of advocacy and comedy, hosted by Broadway actress Orfeh opens in a new tab and including a lineup of yet-to-be-announced comedians. But the true star of the show will be Hazel, a five-year-old Pittie up for adoption through Mr. Bones & Co. opens in a new tab who Corry describes as a “funny, happy-go-lucky girl who is a rockstar with humans” and is highly food motivated (aren’t we all?). Hazel is the last of seven dogs rescued from an organized dog fighting ring in North Carolina — she’s been looking for a forever home since last July!