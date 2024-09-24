Adopt A Pet And Pedigree Are Teaming Up This Homecoming Season to Help Dogs Get Adopted
When you adopt a dog this October, you’ll be entered to win some exciting prizes.
Share Article
Homecoming season is in full swing, which means people across the country are donning their school colors, lining up at the tailgate, and getting ready to cheer on the home team. But October isn’t just football season — it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a time to consider giving shelter animals a homecoming of their own. In celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Adopt a Pet and the PEDIGREE® have teamed up to find forever homes for rescue pets — and offer some serious winnings to you and your new bestie.
Whether you’re on the search for a star athlete, a dance date, or a snoozing senior who’ll keep you company while you refresh the game scores at home, Adopt a Pet can help you find the perfect puppy to add to your family. As a bonus, when you adopt this month, you’ll also receive a PEDIGREE® pouch to pass on to your pup as a welcome home gift.
And that’s not where the prizes end. When you share your adoption story with Adopt a Pet, you’ll be entered to win a $4,000 donation to a shelter of your choice, a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test, and a professional homecoming-style photo shoot with your new pup. Three runner-ups will get a $2,000 donation to a shelter of their choice, a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test, and a PEDIGREE® starter kit full of treats and swag. Winners will be selected in mid-November — but be sure you adopt your pup during the month of October to be eligible.
Follow the link below to find your own Homecoming royalty and enter for a chance to be crowned the winner.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Help the Rescue Pets Who Seem to Be Stuck at Shelters Forever
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
- opens in a new tab
The “Pet Effect”: How Becoming a Pet Parent Could Seriously Improve Your Health and Life
The psychological theory that a cat or dog is the answer to true happiness is one we can’t argue with.
- opens in a new tab
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- opens in a new tab
The Rule of 3s — Learn About Your Rescue Dog’s Major Milestones
What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.
- opens in a new tab
“Should I Adopt an Adult Rescue Dog?”
Yes! Shelters are full of good, grown-up doggos. Here’s how to find the perfect match.
- opens in a new tab
Loneliness Is a Public Health Crisis. Pets Can Help
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.