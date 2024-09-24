Homecoming season is in full swing, which means people across the country are donning their school colors, lining up at the tailgate, and getting ready to cheer on the home team. But October isn’t just football season — it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a time to consider giving shelter animals a homecoming of their own. In celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Adopt a Pet and the PEDIGREE® have teamed up to find forever homes for rescue pets — and offer some serious winnings to you and your new bestie.

Whether you’re on the search for a star athlete, a dance date, or a snoozing senior who’ll keep you company while you refresh the game scores at home, Adopt a Pet can help you find the perfect puppy to add to your family. As a bonus, when you adopt this month, you’ll also receive a PEDIGREE® pouch to pass on to your pup as a welcome home gift.

And that’s not where the prizes end. When you share your adoption story with Adopt a Pet, you’ll be entered to win a $4,000 donation to a shelter of your choice, a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test, and a professional homecoming-style photo shoot with your new pup. Three runner-ups will get a $2,000 donation to a shelter of their choice, a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test, and a PEDIGREE® starter kit full of treats and swag. Winners will be selected in mid-November — but be sure you adopt your pup during the month of October to be eligible.

Follow the link below to find your own Homecoming royalty and enter for a chance to be crowned the winner.