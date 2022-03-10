Pedigree and Adopt-a-Pet.com Are Turning Doodles into Dogs
A new program, Rescue Doodles, recommends adoptable dogs based on kids’ drawings.
Share Article
There are countless benefits to raising kids with pets, from helping them learn to readopens in a new tab to lowering their risk of developing allergies and asthmaopens in a new tab. Caring for a pup can also teach responsibility and build self-esteem; plus, playing with a dog is low key decent exercise for youngins. A 2020 studyopens in a new tab even found that kids who have dogs are better behaved overall (if only it had the same effect vice versa).
So it’s no surprise that kids love to doodle their fluffy buddies. This is especially true for those who do not yet have a dog and are using their imagination to manifest one. But before slapping it on the fridge, Pedigreeopens in a new tab is offering a chance to use that art for a great cause — you’ll still be able to display it in the kitchen after, we promise.
Earlier this week, Pedigree partnered with Adopt-a-Pet.comopens in a new tab to create Rescue Doodlesopens in a new tab, a program that turns kids’ drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. No, there’s no creepy Blade Runner-style cloning or 3-D printing involved. Instead, Rescue Doodles developed AI technology that matches drawings of dogs with similar-looking dogs locally available for adoption thanks to Adopt-a-Pet.com’s vast listings.
Here’s how it works: snap a pic of your kid’s work and text it to 717-670-6675 with the word “doodle.” You’ll then shortly receive some suggestions of rescue dogs in your area looking for their forever home. It’s like a reverse Space Jam — bringing a child’s cartoon to life in the real world.
The program was conceived as a fun way of teaching children about pet adoption and introducing them to the process. Of course, you can still take advantage of Rescue Doodles if you’re old enough to drive or take out a mortgage — just maybe don’t be so keen to hang your work under colorful magnets. But you also may want to sketch quickly; the program is currently only available through April 30th.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How to Introduce Your New Dog to Your Kids
They’ll always remember their first childhood pet — this intro is just the beginning.
- opens in a new tab
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.