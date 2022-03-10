Pedigree and Adopt-a-Pet.com Are Turning Doodles into Dogs

There are countless benefits to raising kids with pets, from helping them learn to read opens in a new tab to lowering their risk of developing allergies and asthma opens in a new tab . Caring for a pup can also teach responsibility and build self-esteem; plus, playing with a dog is low key decent exercise for youngins. A 2020 study opens in a new tab even found that kids who have dogs are better behaved overall (if only it had the same effect vice versa).

So it’s no surprise that kids love to doodle their fluffy buddies. This is especially true for those who do not yet have a dog and are using their imagination to manifest one. But before slapping it on the fridge, Pedigree opens in a new tab is offering a chance to use that art for a great cause — you’ll still be able to display it in the kitchen after, we promise.

Earlier this week, Pedigree partnered with Adopt-a-Pet.com opens in a new tab to create Rescue Doodles opens in a new tab , a program that turns kids’ drawings into real-life, adoptable dogs. No, there’s no creepy Blade Runner-style cloning or 3-D printing involved. Instead, Rescue Doodles developed AI technology that matches drawings of dogs with similar-looking dogs locally available for adoption thanks to Adopt-a-Pet.com’s vast listings.

Here’s how it works: snap a pic of your kid’s work and text it to 717-670-6675 with the word “doodle.” You’ll then shortly receive some suggestions of rescue dogs in your area looking for their forever home. It’s like a reverse Space Jam — bringing a child’s cartoon to life in the real world.

The program was conceived as a fun way of teaching children about pet adoption and introducing them to the process. Of course, you can still take advantage of Rescue Doodles if you’re old enough to drive or take out a mortgage — just maybe don’t be so keen to hang your work under colorful magnets. But you also may want to sketch quickly; the program is currently only available through April 30th.