October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month opens in a new tab — the time of year when shelter organizations rally to raise awareness for overcrowded shelters opens in a new tab and promote the adoption of rescue dogs. This year, actors Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista have partnered with the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to use their platforms to find homes for pets.

For fans of Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista, their advocacy comes as no surprise. Drew Barrymore is the parent of seven different rescue pets opens in a new tab , and she frequently highlights and supports animal advocates opens in a new tab on her show. Earlier this year, she participated in a campaign with Ring opens in a new tab to raise money for animal shelters across the country. Dave Bautista has adopted four rescue Pit Bulls opens in a new tab , and he has worked with the ASPCA opens in a new tab in the past to celebrate the misunderstood breed and support adoption.

This month, Barrymore and Bautista will be posting adoptable dogs to their social media channels to encourage their followers to consider bringing home a pet in need. “Shelters across the country are full. The work they do on the front lines ​every day is critical in caring for thousands of animals in need of loving ​homes,” Barrymore posted on Instagram opens in a new tab this week, along with photos of two adoptable dogs. “When you adopt or foster, you create a ripple effect that helps save even more animals nationwide.”

Barrymore and Bautista will also be raising awareness for The Rescue Effect, opens in a new tab an effort by the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative opens in a new tab to spread the joys of adopting. The Rescue Effect facilitates adopting and fostering, raises money for rescue missions and veterinary care, and partners with shelters to provide tools and training which allow more pets to find homes.

“Every day, my rescue dogs Ollie, Maggie, Penny, and Talulah, show me why all shelter pets deserve compassion, care, and unconditional love. They’ve changed my life in the best way as much as I’ve changed theirs,” Bautista told the ASPCA. opens in a new tab “By choosing to adopt, I not only gave them second chances at life, but also helped create room at my local shelter for other rescue pets to find good, loving families. A positive future for shelter pets starts with someone like you, or me.”

To donate to the ASPCA or find an adoptable dog, check out The Rescue Effect below.