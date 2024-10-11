Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista Are Teaming Up With the ASPCA to Find Homes for Shelter Dogs · Kinship

Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista Team Up With the ASPCA to Help Shelter Dogs

The pair is working to find homes for pets during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

by Sio Hornbuckle
October 11, 2024
Drew Barrymore Dave Bautista ASPCA adopt a shelter dog month.
Photo Courtesy of the ASPCA

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month — the time of year when shelter organizations rally to raise awareness for overcrowded shelters and promote the adoption of rescue dogs. This year, actors Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista have partnered with the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to use their platforms to find homes for pets.

For fans of Drew Barrymore and Dave Bautista, their advocacy comes as no surprise. Drew Barrymore is the parent of seven different rescue pets, and she frequently highlights and supports animal advocates on her show. Earlier this year, she participated in a campaign with Ring to raise money for animal shelters across the country. Dave Bautista has adopted four rescue Pit Bulls, and he has worked with the ASPCA in the past to celebrate the misunderstood breed and support adoption.

This month, Barrymore and Bautista will be posting adoptable dogs to their social media channels to encourage their followers to consider bringing home a pet in need. “Shelters across the country are full. The work they do on the front lines ​every day is critical in caring for thousands of animals in need of loving ​homes,” Barrymore posted on Instagram this week, along with photos of two adoptable dogs. “When you adopt or foster, you create a ripple effect that helps save even more animals nationwide.”  

Barrymore and Bautista will also be raising awareness for The Rescue Effect, an effort by the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to spread the joys of adopting. The Rescue Effect facilitates adopting and fostering, raises money for rescue missions and veterinary care, and partners with shelters to provide tools and training which allow more pets to find homes. 

“Every day, my rescue dogs Ollie, Maggie, Penny, and Talulah, show me why all shelter pets deserve compassion, care, and unconditional love. They’ve changed my life in the best way as much as I’ve changed theirs,” Bautista told the ASPCA. “By choosing to adopt, I not only gave them second chances at life, but also helped create room at my local shelter for other rescue pets to find good, loving families. A positive future for shelter pets starts with someone like you, or me.”

To donate to the ASPCA or find an adoptable dog, check out The Rescue Effect below.

The Rescue EffectNEW-Ext-Link Icon

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

