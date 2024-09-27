Jennifer Aniston’s New Charity Supports Animal Rescues Around the World
The Clydeo Fund launched in celebration of her new book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life.
It was on the set of Friends that Jennifer Aniston adopted her first dog, a pup who was being walked in a comedic chase scene. Ever since, Aniston has been a huge advocate for dog rescue, adopting three more dogs of her own — including Clyde, the pup who inspired her new bookopens in a new tab, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life. In celebration of the book launch, Aniston announced a second venture: her new charity, The Clydeo Fundopens in a new tab, which will raise money and awareness for dog rescue organizations globally.
Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life was inspired by Clyde, one of Aniston’s rescue dogs. The book is the first in an upcoming four-book series. It tells the story of Clydeo’s origin and his journey discovering his passion for cooking.
“I could not be more thrilled to be taking Clydeo and his stories to publishing, where he will hopefully inspire children and dog-lovers alike with his adorable journey to find his true passion,” Aniston toldopens in a new tab People.
How to support the Clydeo Fund
The book hits the shelves on October 1, but people can already support the newly launched Clydeo Fund, which will provide financial assistance to rescue organizations in need. The fund is part of Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), an organization that works with people in the entertainment industry to create positive social change.
“We can get awareness out and help the shelters that are in desperate need,” Aniston told opens in a new tabPeople. “They can’t keep up. And all you see is that we're euthanizing innocent, beautiful, perfectly fine two-year-old dogs, or a puppy, or a litter. I can’t. It’s too much. It’s too many.”
You can donate to The Clydeo Fund at the link below.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
