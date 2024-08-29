10 Coffee Brands That Give Back to Rescue Pups

Happiness is a wagging tail opens in a new tab , and if what gets your tail wagging (figuratively speaking) is coffee, then you can indulge your love of this brew and give your love to dogs at the same time. The world seems like a better place to me when I consider all the coffee shops and coffee roasters whose owners have such deep affection for both coffee and for dogs that their business model includes donating a portion of sales to organizations that help care for dogs. These are the kinds of companies I want to support.

Anytime I can drink coffee and do good in the world, I’m all in. Coffee shops that support dogs (and are dog-friendly, too!) are a special breed. And coffee bean online sales mean even if your community doesn’t have a coffee shop that gives back to dogs, you can still drink up and help a pup. And if tea is more your thing, many of these brands offer other options for you to imbibe, so you have no excuses.

Coffee brands with shops you can visit

Courtesy of @topdogcoffeebar

Top Dog Coffee Bar

857 Main St.; Morro Bay, California

@topdogcoffeebar opens in a new tab

This coffee shop takes their love of coffee, dogs, and people seriously with support of local shelters and independent coffee farmers. Their beans are all roasted by their own roasting company Rescue Me (@rescuemecoffeeco opens in a new tab ). They rightfully refer to their operation as “Coffee With a Cause” and urge people to “Drink coffee. Save dogs.”

Courtesy of @muddypawla

Muddy Paw Coffee

3320 Sunset Blvd.; Los Angeles, California

@MuddyPawLA opens in a new tab

Muddy Paws Coffee opens in a new tab has an outdoor patio and a dog park, which means they are true to their plan of being paw friendly, pet friendly, and people friendly. They believe in supporting charities at the local level nationwide. Their merch sports phrases like, “Saving animals is kind my thing” and “K, but first rescue animals.”

Courtesy of @coffeeyanpaws

Coffee Yan & Paws

9215 John W. Elliott Dr.; Frisco, Texas

@coffeeyanpaws opens in a new tab

Owned by a couple who have adopted too many shelter dogs to count, this company runs a coffee stand at the Frisco Fresh Market opens in a new tab . They donate a portion of sales from every pound of coffee sold to local no-kill animal shelters. Open only on weekends, this coffee is legit and worth your Saturday or Sunday.

Courtesy of @pup_cups_coffee

Pup Cups

7136 S. Redwood Road; West Jordan, Utah

@pup_cups_coffee opens in a new tab



The owners give back and double the good they do in the community by buying their beans from a roaster, Hugo Coffee Roasters opens in a new tab (see below) that also gives back. Their mission is “to create a harmonious blend of coffee and compassion.” They do more than just serve up coffee and donate funds to local rescues, though. They also host adoption events to connect coffee loving dog lovers with dogs who are waiting for homes.

Coffee brands you can order from (and should, right now!)

Courtesy of @puppypawscoffeeco

Puppy Paws Coffee & Co.

@puppypawscoffeeco opens in a new tab



A mother and her two daughters (and their three dogs!) started this company with the dream of opening a dog cafe, but that is still a work in progress. They are currently selling coffee beans named after a variety of breeds (Poodle Praline and Beagle Beignet, anyone?) as well as teas and many dog-related products, and giving a share of their profits to rescue organizations. They admit they prefer to help rescues in this way rather than work in them directly, which is so relatable to many people.

Courtesy of @thehugocoffee

Hugo Coffee Roasters

@thehugocoffe opens in a new tab

“Drink Coffee, Save Animals” is their motto opens in a new tab , and they support a different rescue or sanctuary around the country every week with a weeklong fundraiser. Their Bonafido Dark Roast and their Howler Espresso are among their tempting coffees. The company is named after Hugo, a foster failure of the woman who founded and runs the organization. They have a sister company called Fluffy Cow Coffee opens in a new tab that donates to farm animal rescue organizations, in case you prefer coffee named Ewe be Ewe Decaf or Deja-Moo Medium Roast.

Courtesy of @rescuecoffee

Rescue Coffee

@rescuecoffee opens in a new tab



With the simple request, “Sip a cup. Save a pup,” Rescue Coffee opens in a new tab accomplishes their mission. They aim to enrich the lives of the people and the animals they serve. They seek to contribute to the welfare of their coffee farmers and to animals through their rescue organizations they support. Their fair trade organic roasts include Bark & Bite, Wake & Wag, and Downward Dog Decaf.

Courtesy of @bulldogbrewcoffee

Bulldog Brew

@bulldogbrewcoffee opens in a new tab

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Bulldog Brew opens in a new tab supports rescue organizations in the local area and elsewhere. Their coffee is sold locally in shops, cafes, and restaurants, and by mail order, too. Their logo will pull at the heartstrings of any Bulldog lover, putting their coffee, T-shirts, and hats on the must-buy-can’t-help-it list.

Paws Coffee Co.

@pawscoffeeco opens in a new tab

Paws Coffee Co. opens in a new tab gives a share of their profits to animal sanctuaries, honoring their mission of giving a second chance at life to abandoned dogs and cats. It’s easy to like a company whose goal is building a community that values animals, treats them kindly, and shows them the respect they deserve. It’s not even worth trying to resist a company with a coffee called Morning Walk Blend.

Courtesy of @greatdanecoffee

Great Dane Coffee Company

@greatdanecoffeecompany opens in a new tab