10 Coffee Brands That Give Back to Rescue Pups
Fill up that cup, then come back for the refills—the dogs are counting on you.
Happiness is a wagging tailopens in a new tab, and if what gets your tail wagging (figuratively speaking) is coffee, then you can indulge your love of this brew and give your love to dogs at the same time. The world seems like a better place to me when I consider all the coffee shops and coffee roasters whose owners have such deep affection for both coffee and for dogs that their business model includes donating a portion of sales to organizations that help care for dogs. These are the kinds of companies I want to support.
Anytime I can drink coffee and do good in the world, I’m all in. Coffee shops that support dogs (and are dog-friendly, too!) are a special breed. And coffee bean online sales mean even if your community doesn’t have a coffee shop that gives back to dogs, you can still drink up and help a pup. And if tea is more your thing, many of these brands offer other options for you to imbibe, so you have no excuses.
Coffee brands with shops you can visit
Top Dog Coffee Bar
857 Main St.; Morro Bay, California
@topdogcoffeebaropens in a new tab
This coffee shop takes their love of coffee, dogs, and people seriously with support of local shelters and independent coffee farmers. Their beans are all roasted by their own roasting company Rescue Me (@rescuemecoffeecoopens in a new tab). They rightfully refer to their operation as “Coffee With a Cause” and urge people to “Drink coffee. Save dogs.”
Muddy Paw Coffee
3320 Sunset Blvd.; Los Angeles, California
@MuddyPawLAopens in a new tab
Muddy Paws Coffeeopens in a new tab has an outdoor patio and a dog park, which means they are true to their plan of being paw friendly, pet friendly, and people friendly. They believe in supporting charities at the local level nationwide. Their merch sports phrases like, “Saving animals is kind my thing” and “K, but first rescue animals.”
Coffee Yan & Paws
9215 John W. Elliott Dr.; Frisco, Texas
@coffeeyanpawsopens in a new tab
Owned by a couple who have adopted too many shelter dogs to count, this company runs a coffee stand at the Frisco Fresh Marketopens in a new tab. They donate a portion of sales from every pound of coffee sold to local no-kill animal shelters. Open only on weekends, this coffee is legit and worth your Saturday or Sunday.
Pup Cups
7136 S. Redwood Road; West Jordan, Utah
@pup_cups_coffeeopens in a new tab
The owners give back and double the good they do in the community by buying their beans from a roaster, Hugo Coffee Roastersopens in a new tab (see below) that also gives back. Their mission is “to create a harmonious blend of coffee and compassion.” They do more than just serve up coffee and donate funds to local rescues, though. They also host adoption events to connect coffee loving dog lovers with dogs who are waiting for homes.
Coffee brands you can order from (and should, right now!)
Puppy Paws Coffee & Co.
@puppypawscoffeecoopens in a new tab
A mother and her two daughters (and their three dogs!) started this company with the dream of opening a dog cafe, but that is still a work in progress. They are currently selling coffee beans named after a variety of breeds (Poodle Praline and Beagle Beignet, anyone?) as well as teas and many dog-related products, and giving a share of their profits to rescue organizations. They admit they prefer to help rescues in this way rather than work in them directly, which is so relatable to many people.
Hugo Coffee Roasters
@thehugocoffeopens in a new tab
“Drink Coffee, Save Animals” is their mottoopens in a new tab, and they support a different rescue or sanctuary around the country every week with a weeklong fundraiser. Their Bonafido Dark Roast and their Howler Espresso are among their tempting coffees. The company is named after Hugo, a foster failure of the woman who founded and runs the organization. They have a sister company called Fluffy Cow Coffeeopens in a new tab that donates to farm animal rescue organizations, in case you prefer coffee named Ewe be Ewe Decaf or Deja-Moo Medium Roast.
Rescue Coffee
@rescuecoffeeopens in a new tab
With the simple request, “Sip a cup. Save a pup,” Rescue Coffeeopens in a new tab accomplishes their mission. They aim to enrich the lives of the people and the animals they serve. They seek to contribute to the welfare of their coffee farmers and to animals through their rescue organizations they support. Their fair trade organic roasts include Bark & Bite, Wake & Wag, and Downward Dog Decaf.
Bulldog Brew
@bulldogbrewcoffeeopens in a new tab
Based in Kansas City, Missouri, Bulldog Brewopens in a new tab supports rescue organizations in the local area and elsewhere. Their coffee is sold locally in shops, cafes, and restaurants, and by mail order, too. Their logo will pull at the heartstrings of any Bulldog lover, putting their coffee, T-shirts, and hats on the must-buy-can’t-help-it list.
Paws Coffee Co.
@pawscoffeecoopens in a new tab
Paws Coffee Co.opens in a new tab gives a share of their profits to animal sanctuaries, honoring their mission of giving a second chance at life to abandoned dogs and cats. It’s easy to like a company whose goal is building a community that values animals, treats them kindly, and shows them the respect they deserve. It’s not even worth trying to resist a company with a coffee called Morning Walk Blend.
Great Dane Coffee Company
@greatdanecoffeecompanyopens in a new tab
I had to check out Great Dane Coffee Companyopens in a new tab when I saw they were channeling my childhood dog’s breed as their inspiration. Twenty percent of their profits go to shelters, foster care organization, and Great Dane rescues. They stay on brand with one of their favorite sayings, “You benefit from big, bold flavor — dogs benefit from your giant heart.”
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London, Ph.D., is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression, and has also trained other animals including cats, birds, snakes, and insects. She writes the animal column for the Arizona Daily Sun and is an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Northern Arizona University. She is the author of six books about training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Lifeopens in a new tab.
