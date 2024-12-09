Each year since 2007, CNN has been awarding one altruistic individual with the title of “Hero of the Year,” an honor that comes with a $100,000 prize to continue their life-saving work. This year, the winner of CNN’s Hero of the Year award is Stephen Knight, the founder of Dogs Matter opens in a new tab , a nonprofit that provides care to dogs while their pet parents seek inpatient treatment to recover from addiction.

Knight’s journey to founding Dogs Matter

Stephen Knight’s journey to founding Dogs Matter began over a decade ago, when he decided to seek help addressing his own substance use. His addiction to meth had left him unhealthy, unemployed, and living out of his car. He entered rehab and began a path to sobriety.

Months after beginning treatment, a friend of Knight who was also in recovery visited him with her dog, Jayde. She had relapsed, and she asked Knight for a ride to an animal shelter; she had realized she couldn’t keep Jayde with her. “I looked at Jayde, and we looked at each other,” Knight told CNN. opens in a new tab “It was one of the most spiritual moments, like ‘I think we might need each other here.’”

Knight has now been sober for 14 years, and he has dedicated his life to helping people in recovery. In 2015 after years of working as a Substance Abuse Counselor, he realized that his friend’s conundrum was a common one; many people did not have a place where their dogs could go while they sought in-patient treatment. It was preventing people from getting help, and it was putting dogs in danger. “These shelters are running 150 percent over capacity. If you’re over capacity, then you start euthanizing dogs,” Knight told CNN. “We cannot have the solution be euthanize dogs. We can’t.”

Dogs Matter’s impact

Through Dogs Matter, clients’ pets are provided with foster guardians at no cost. “Over 90 percent of pet owners consider their pet part of the family,” the Dogs Matter website explains. opens in a new tab “So, knowing their pet will be cared for in a safe and loving foster home eases any added stress allowing our clients to focus all their energy on healing.”

After completing treatment, pets are reunited with their pet parents, but Dogs Matter’s work doesn’t end there. Pet parents are supported for one-year after treatment, ensuring that they and their dogs are safe. Each client is given a Peer Recovery Coach who counsels them and conducts follow-up calls and check-ins. Dogs Matter provides training for dogs; gives financial support for veterinary care, pet-friendly housing deposits, and dog food; and helps pet parents find job opportunities.

To date, Dogs Matter has helped over 1,200 dogs and their pet parents. The CNN Heroes title comes with a $100,000 prize to continue Dogs Matter’s work. The Elevate Prize Foundation will also be matching donations of up to $50,000 on Stephen Knight’s GoFundMe opens in a new tab — along with a $50,000 donation match to each of the top five nominees opens in a new tab for the CNN Hero of the Year award.

Knight now lives with three dogs: Piper, Lady, and Jayde — the pup who started it all. Jayde shared the stage with Knight at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute, which broadcasted Knight’s acceptance speech. “I share this award with Jayde,” Knight said. “She’s the reason why I did this … It’s just beginning, too. This is going to be able to take us to the next level.”

You can donate to help Knight continue his work below; your donation will be matched by the Elevate Prize Foundation.