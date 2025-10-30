Beloved San Francisco Bodega Cat Killed by Waymo Driverless Car

KitKat, a beloved bodega cat who locals referred to as the “mayor of 16th Street,” was a staple of Randa’s Market in San Francisco’s Mission District. But on Monday, tragedy struck. According to the shop’s owner Mike Zeidan, KitKat was killed by a Waymo driverless taxi around 11:30 pm on October 27.

According to The San Francisco Standard opens in new tab , an anonymous caller reported the robotaxi to the city’s 311 hotline, explaining that the driverless car had hit KitKat while the cat was sitting on the sidewalk near the transit lane. The caller said that the Waymo did not slow down or attempt to avoid the cat. “Waymo’s [sic] should not be on the street if they can’t spot small animals in the dark,” the complaint stated.

Jeff Klein, another witness, told the Standard and Mission Local opens in new tab that he had been driving behind the Waymo around 11:40 PM. “Some folks on the sidewalk started yelling and grabbed the cat right out from under where the Waymo swerved from,” Klein said.

Courtesy of @randasmarket

KitKat began living in Randa’s Market six years ago. He’d been a stray before, but a local started feeding him. Zeidan told the Standard that KitKat was given to the store because that neighbor had a family member allergic to cats, and Randa needed some rodent solutions. KitKat quickly became a staple of the community and was heavily featured on the store’s social media accounts.