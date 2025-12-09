We’ve got some bad news for you: Your little hunter may try to eat a roach.

It can be hard for cat parents to imagine their fluffy little feline ever killing anything, let alone eating it once it’s dead. But the truth is, there’s at least a little bit of hunter’s blood in all cats, and some have a hard time curbing those hunting instincts, even if it means eating cockroaches. So, yes, some cats will eat cockroaches, and while they aren’t the healthiest treat you could imagine, fortunately, they’re not toxic.

Main takeaways When a cat’s hunting instinct kicks in, cockroaches may be irresistible to them. Fortunately, cockroaches aren’t considered toxic for a cat to eat.

Just because they’re not toxic doesn’t mean your cat should make a habit of eating cockroaches. There are still a few risks involved.

Satisfy your cat’s hunting desires with interactive toys, and try to safely rid your home of cockroaches.

Do cats eat cockroaches?

Although dogs are often given the “will eat anything” label, cats still do their fair share of sampling non-traditional food items, including living things such as cockroaches. Not all cats will eat a cockroach when confronted with one, but most will at least attempt to hunt them, and those who are successful may eat their rewards.

Why do cats eat cockroaches?

Cats may seem prim, proper, and ever so fastidious, but deep down inside beats the heart of a hunter. Most cats can’t help but harbor some hunting instincts, which for an indoor cat will look like chasing flies, bees, and even cockroaches. That’s why many cat toys were created to mimic hunting, providing different objects to chase and then wrestle with.

Another reason your cat may be drawn to cockroaches is natural feline curiosity. They can’t help but investigate every open box or bag that enters your home, just as they can’t help but check out every moving object that crosses their path. It’s their way of learning about their environment to make sure they stay safe. Not only are cats mighty hunters, they can also be prey to larger animals — so knowing what is scuttling through their space helps them stay safe.

Is it safe for cats to eat cockroaches?

Most of the time, a cockroach is little more than a crunchy filler for your cat, but that doesn’t mean that you should let them overindulge.

Potential dangers of cats eating cockroaches

Although cockroaches can get really big — and we mean scarily big (just ask anyone living in the Southern United States or South America) — they are actually pretty harmless. They don’t contain any venom, poisons, or even, allegedly, a bad taste. What they do have is a hard shell that can be an issue for cats. A cockroach’s exoskeleton provides support and structure for their body as well as protection. So, it’s meant to be hard and not easily destructible. This means that your cat may have a hard time digesting it, potentially leading to mouth injuries, choking, and even vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain.

Cockroaches may also be harboring harmful pathogens. Although bacteria within cockroaches are being studied for developmental pharmaceuticals opens in new tab , they’re also quite capable of spreading pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, and staph species, potentially making your cat sick if they eat enough of them. Parasites, such as intestinal worms, Giardia, Toxoplasma, and Isospora, are concerns as well.

If you’re trying to decrease the cockroach population in and around your home, the cockroaches your cat eats may be laced with pesticides as well. Typically, the amount of pesticides found in a cockroach won’t make a cat sick, but it’s best not to risk it.

Potential benefits of cats eating cockroaches

They may not be first on our desired menu, but insects — and their nutritional values opens in new tab — are being studied as potential replacements for animal products. Cockroaches aren’t the main focus of these studies, but some research suggests that they may offer at least a little nutritional value to your cat. However, given the number of cockroaches your cat would have to eat to gain any real benefit (and the potential dangers associated with eating them), you’re better off trying to curb your cat’s cockroach appetite.

How to stop your cat from eating cockroaches

If your cat’s cockroach-eating obsession has gotten out of control, it’s best to put a stop to it. Fortunately, there are many ways to go about this.

Hunt safely

Just a heads up: You’re not going to be able to break that hunter’s instinct or cut the curiosity behind your cat’s obsession with cockroaches. Instead, try to bend these predispositions toward other activities. Satisfy their cravings to chase, pounce, and rabbit kick with a variety of toys. Keep the toy selection fresh to prevent boredom, and get yourself involved for the best results. There are even motorized or interactive toys available for times when you’re not around your cat.

Get rid of the roaches

Let’s look at some pet-safe ways to get cockroaches out of your home. First and foremost is cleanliness. Cockroaches like moisture, food, and darkness, so make sure to clean up. Don’t let dirty dishes sit on the counter or dropped food litter your floors. Store food in sealed containers, and cover garbage cans if possible.

Cockroaches need a way into your home, so seal up cracks or gaps around windows, doors, and where water pipes (or wires) enter your home. If that’s not enough, insecticide sprays, powders, or baits may be needed. Look for pet-safe options such as diatomaceous earth, bay leaves, or even catnip to repel cockroaches. If that doesn’t work, call an exterminator and ask for pet-safe options.

Bottom line

Cockroaches are more than just pests — they can actually look a lot like prey to your cat, with some cats helping themselves to a cockroach snack. Although cockroaches aren’t toxic, they can contain harmful bacteria and parasites, or simply be hard to digest. Rather than let your cat eat cockroaches regularly, try to satisfy their hunting behaviors with toys and rid your home of cockroaches.

FAQs

What to do if your cat eats a roach?

Typically, eating one cockroach won’t cause major problems for your cat, but you’ll want to watch them for signs of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain for 24 hours or so. If your cat ate more than one cockroach or is showing signs of digestive issues that aren’t getting better within a day or two, contact your veterinarian.

Can eating roaches make your cat sick?

Cockroaches can carry harmful bacteria and parasites that can make your cat sick if they eat enough of them, or if your cat suffers from certain health conditions. Cockroaches exposed to pesticides may be an issue as well, so monitor your cat for vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and lack of appetite. See a vet if signs are severe or don’t get better within a few days.

Can cats get parasites from eating cockroaches?

Cockroaches can carry all kinds of parasites, including intestinal worms, Toxoplasma, and Isospora — all of which can be transmitted to cats.

