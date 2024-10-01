Everything you need to know to protect your dog.

To San Francisco locals and visitors, Crissy Field is revered as a dog haven. The off-leash beach features a dog fountain, a washing station, and plenty of space for running and fetching — all against the backdrop of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. But in recent weeks, tragedy has struck and caused officials to issue warnings to visiting pet parents: Three dogs were killed by coyotes.

In September alone, three people reported to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area that their dogs had been victims of fatal coyote attacks. Officials have posted signs warning pet parents that coyote aggression has been reported in the area. “We will be monitoring the area over the next several days to haze any coyotes we observe,” Julian Espinoza, opens in a new tab a spokesperson for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, told SFGATE.

Martha Walters, the chair of the Crissy Field Dog Group, has witnessed violent behavior from coyotes toward dogs in the park twice. “[The National Park Service and the Presidio Trust] need to get a handle on managing the coyotes in a very efficient manner because the coyotes have been aggressive,” she told SFGATE.

How to keep your dog safe

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s primary piece of advice is to keep dogs leashed in Crissy Field. “We’re encouraging dog owners to use a leash anytime they visit that area,” Espinoza told SFGATE. “It’s very important for dogs to be kept close by. While coyotes may be reluctant to approach people, they have no reservations about approaching dogs that are on their own.”

The sign also advises that coyotes are most active early mornings and evenings; pet parents should be extra aware of their surroundings during these hours. If a coyote approaches, it is recommended that pet parents make themselves big (wave your arms, stomp your feet, and billow out your jacket if you have one) and make noise — by shouting, jingling keys, blowing whistles, filling a soda can with rocks, or however else possible.

If the coyote continues to approach, back away while maintaining eye contact. “If hazing isn’t working, the best thing to do is to pick up your dog and walk away,” Tali Caspi, a UC Davis Ph.D. candidate and urban ecologist conducting research on SF’s coyote population, told SFGATE.

Coyote encounters in Crissy Field can be reported to 415-561-5505.