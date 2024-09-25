Fans of Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and comedian Brittany Furlan might already be aware of Neena — a celebrity in her own right, Lee and Furlan’s English Cream Dachshund has nearly one million followers on Instagram. opens in a new tab Yesterday, Furlan saved Neena from a pet parent’s nightmare: a coyote attack.

Furlan posted a video on Instagram of her rescuing her dog from a coyote's mouth right in the yard of their Los Angeles home. Warning: It’s a scary — and heart wrenching — watch.

In the video, you can hear Furlan screaming “No, no, no,” as a coyote grabs Neena in its mouth. “Oh my god, a coyote grabbed Neena. We can't leave the dogs out!” she yells to Lee after she rescues the dog from its grasp just off camera.

“Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth,” Furlan wrote in an Instagram caption. opens in a new tab “Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her.”

Neena is now cozy and secure at home in Los Angeles. In an Instagram story, Furlan shared that Neena is enjoying a box of much-deserved treats. “Thank you for all the love,” Furlan wrote in the story. “We are okay.”

How to prevent coyote encounters

Neena’s story highlights the need for pet parents to be aware of the dangers of coyote attacks — and it’s far from the only harrowing incident to make headlines. Last month, social media influencer Ashley Yi’s Pomeranian, Nimbus, was killed by a coyote, sparking discussions about what parents can do to prevent such a tragedy.

While sudden attacks are always a possibility, there are ways to reduce the likelihood that a coyote will come near your home. You can help discourage coyotes from encroaching your property by removing attractants like bird feeders, fallen fruit, and unsecured trash. Keep outdoor cooking areas clean, and pick up your dog’s poop, which can attract rodents (which attract coyotes).

Related article opens in a new tab How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks opens in a new tab Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

Most importantly, supervise your dog while they are outside and always be aware of your surroundings. Coyotes are most active during sunrise and sunset, so you’ll want to be extra vigilant during these hours.

What to do if you encounter a coyote

If you see a coyote while out with your dog, try to keep a safe distance. If the coyote approaches, back away while maintaining eye contact. Try to make yourself look big: raise your hands, stomp your feet, shake your jacket, and make noise. Whistles and phone alarms can startle coyotes into running away, too. Don’t run away: turning your back to run may encourage a coyote to chase you.