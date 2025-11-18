Be aware of what is safe for your kitty.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a cleaner, a personal product, or even a homeopathic medicine that doesn’t contain essential oils, especially if you’re looking at a product that is supposed to promote relaxation. Lavender essential oil is a common ingredient meant to improve sleep and promote ultimate calmness — a few things you may want to impress upon your kitty. However, lavender essential oil can be toxic to cats.

Main takeaways Although lavender essential oil has many uses for humans, cats shouldn’t be exposed to it.

Lavender contains linalool and linalyl acetate, two compounds responsible for its aroma and benefits. But since cats don’t have the ability to process them, this can potentially lead to toxicity.

Essential oils are concentrated forms of lavender and shouldn’t be used around cats. But there are other options to promote calmness and relaxation.

What is lavender essential oil?

Lavender essential oil is the concentrated juice from a lavender plant that contains the compounds responsible for its smell and flavor, specifically linalool and linalyl acetate. These compounds are then either absorbed through the skin or inhaled through the nose, where they travel to the brain — specifically the amygdala, which is the emotional center of the brain. Here, these compounds can influence behavior.