Is Lavender Essential Oil Safe for Cats?
In This Article:
What Is Lavender Essential Oil? Is Lavender Oil Safe for Cats? How to Safely Use Lavender Around Cats Alternatives to Lavender Oil for Cats
You’d be hard-pressed to find a cleaner, a personal product, or even a homeopathic medicine that doesn’t contain essential oils, especially if you’re looking at a product that is supposed to promote relaxation. Lavender essential oil is a common ingredient meant to improve sleep and promote ultimate calmness — a few things you may want to impress upon your kitty. However, lavender essential oil can be toxic to cats.
What is lavender essential oil?
Lavender essential oil is the concentrated juice from a lavender plant that contains the compounds responsible for its smell and flavor, specifically linalool and linalyl acetate. These compounds are then either absorbed through the skin or inhaled through the nose, where they travel to the brain — specifically the amygdala, which is the emotional center of the brain. Here, these compounds can influence behavior.