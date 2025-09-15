Changing seasons can be a beautiful thing. Leaves turn from green, to yellow, to red, and to green again. New flowers smile out of once-dormant flower beds. And if you look just closely enough, the entire world seems to shift into a slightly different hue. (Maybe that last one is just my romanticism talking, but I swear it’s a thing!)

But as with most wonderful things in life, each new season also brings with it a few annoying downsides. Summer is sweat-rag season. Spring is rainy. Fall, despite all its splendor, can feel gloomy. And don’t even get me started on those way-too-early winter sunsets. Worst of all, each season seems to get us itching and sniffling all over again, as new allergens come out to play — and that’s not just true for humans.

Our pets might not be able to understand Claritin commercials, but they know just as well as we do that seasonal allergies are a thing. Just like we spend certain seasons itching, sniffling, and ripping through box after box of tissues, dogs’ and cats’ immune systems also tend to act up during certain times of year — even during Gilmore Girls “la, la, la” season (aka fall).

The trick is figuring out when that’s happening and how to intervene. Our first expert-backed tip? Don’t look for sneezing or stuffiness. That probably won’t be your first sign.