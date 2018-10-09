Our experts explain why you should get fish oil for your dog and how to give it to them.

Fats have gotten a bad rap in the past, and it’s true that too much can cause some real problems. But when we break it down, certain fatty acids can be very beneficial. Not only are they a great source of energy – they boost two and a half times more than either protein or carbohydrates – but they also carry a lot of other positive benefits, including helping to keep their skin and coat healthy and foot pads supple opens in a new tab . Feel good, look good? Win, win.

That being said, not all fats are created equal. Omega-3 fatty acids are the best, healthiest fats for dogs. You’ve likely heard of them, but do you know where to find them and how to work them into your dog’s diet? Turns out fish oil is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Here’s everything you need to know about fish oil and omega-3 fatty acids for dogs and how to make sure your dog is getting enough.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Why fish oil is such a popular supplement for dogs

With benefits like the ability to positively affect many bodily functions and the fact that they come as a fairly easy supplement to give to your dog, it should come as no surprise that many vets and pet parents have sought out fish oil supplements for their dogs. Most dogs will take a fish oil supplement with glee or at least without thinking twice about it.

What are fatty acids anyway?

Fatty acids opens in a new tab are the building blocks of fat molecules and are necessary for nearly every bodily function. Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are those the body cannot make for itself; they need to be supplied daily in the diet. For dogs, essential fatty acids are omega-3 and omega-6 acids, which are required for them to thrive. Omega 6s can be found in meat products, egg yolks, whole grains, and vegetable oils, while the best source of omega 3s for dogs is cold-water fish.

Nutritionally, fatty acids aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins ( opens in a new tab A, D, K, and E), and they play a role in cell structure and function, including vision and learning abilities. Plus, they make food, manufactured or homemade, tastier and more palatable.

Clinical studies of the impact of fish oil for dogs

The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oils are really good for dogs. Numerous studies show how fish oil supplementation can reduce pain in dogs opens in a new tab , restore the body after vigorous exercise opens in a new tab , reduce the amount of steroids needed to control itchiness opens in a new tab in dogs with skin disease, and enhance brain development in puppies. opens in a new tab

The benefits of omega-3 fatty acids for dogs

Omega-3 fatty acids are especially crucial for dogs because they have a positive impact on so many aspects of their health, including the following.

Coat and skin health

Omega-3s are natural anti-inflammatories, playing a role in decreasing chronic itchiness from things like allergies and skin diseases. They also promote a healthy shine and improve the skin barrier to ward off infections and other disturbances. They can play an important part in protecting your dog’s coat from winter weather opens in a new tab as well.

Joint health

As dogs age, their body undergoes a lot of wear and tear, mainly in the joints. Joints aren’t indestructible, and over time, dogs can experience a lot of pain from joint inflammation. Fortunately, fatty acids can help naturally reduce that inflammation to help a dog regain their pain-free mobility.

Heart health

Though dogs don’t typically suffer from clogged arteries as humans do, heart health is nonetheless important. Omega-3 fatty acids are one of those superfoods opens in a new tab that can help reduce blood pressure and harmful fats in the blood, as well as promote a healthy heart rhythm.

Immune system boost

The immune system has a tough job: protecting the body from things that can make it sick. It needs all the help it can get. Omega-3 fatty acids support the immune system by reducing unnecessary inflammation, allowing it to better do its job.

Cognitive function support

As a puppy is developing, there are certain nutrients they need more than others. One of those is docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid that promotes healthy brain development. It turns out that puppyhood isn’t the only time your dog’s brain needs a little additional support. Omega-3s later in life can help improve cognitive function and ward off decline as well.

Potential side effects of giving fish oil to your dog

Fish oil supplements are very safe for dogs, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to overload your pup with the “more is better” approach. Fish oil is a fat, after all, which has the ability to cause digestive upset in dogs, including vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, especially at high doses. Some dogs may not like the taste and will drool, vomit, or pace when they get a dose. A fishy smell is also a potential result.

Other dogs may develop an allergy to fish oil or other ingredients in the supplement. This may cause itching, rashes, or hives. If your dog has any reactions to fish oil, discontinue use and speak to your vet.

Types of fish oil supplements for dogs

There are many types of fish on this planet, all of which are capable of producing fish oil. What we’re looking for to increase your dog’s omega-3s is cold-water fish. So, the most common types of fish oil supplements are salmon oil, cod liver oil, and sardine or anchovy oil.

How to max your dog’s intake of omega-3s

Many commercial dog foods will provide some amount of omega-3s, especially if it’s a specific formula for skin or joints. But if you want to give your dog a little boost, adding a fish oil supplement can go a long way in helping them live a long, happy life opens in a new tab . When it comes to supplements, talk to your vet before adding any to your dog’s diet.

Fish oil dosage for dogs

Fish oil supplements are most commonly given as a liquid that you pump over their food or as a capsule that you can hide in a small treat or pop down your dog’s throat. Either way, the proper dose will depend on your dog’s size, the condition you’re looking to improve, and the supplement’s strength or concentration. If you have questions about how much fish oil to give your pup, speak to your veterinarian.

How to choose the right fish oil supplement for your dog

Supplements, such as fish oil, can be wonderful things, but they do have a pretty major downside: they aren’t regulated. That means there’s no one holding the product accountable to contain what it says it does or that it’s as effective as it claims to be. Needless to say, not all fish oil supplements are equal. When choosing your dog’s fish oil supplement, first speak to your veterinarian, then look into things such as:

Purity

When fish oil is made, there will be more than just the coveted omega-3s that come out. The purity of a supplement determines how much of it is the ingredient you’re targeting and how much extra there is. Look for products with a higher purity for the best results and that don’t contain harmful toxins.

Freshness

Fats, even oils, can go rancid, and when they do, it produces a smell that you’ll remember for a while. When choosing your supplement, make sure it has a use-by date that you can easily achieve to prevent it from going bad before your pup gets a chance to use it.

Potency

Similar to purity, some supplements contain other things that may decrease their effectiveness. Supplements with a higher potency will achieve their effect at a lower dose than those with lower potency, so consider this when choosing your product.

Sustainability

Many fish oils are made from endangered fish. Choose products made from fish certified by organizations such as the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) to ensure they are sustainable opens in a new tab .

6 fish oil supplements for dogs

Alternatives to fish oil for dogs

If fish oil doesn’t quite fit your dog’s bill or you can’t stand the fishy odor, don’t worry. There are alternatives for giving your dog their omega-3s. Soy, canola, or flaxseed oils can also provide an omega boost. Otherwise, look into dog foods fortified with omega fatty acids, whether from a fish oil source or otherwise. Speak to your vet if you have any questions about alternatives to fish oil.

Bottom line: fish oil for dogs

Fish oil can be very beneficial for dogs, providing them with essential fatty acids.

Fish oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce inflammation, promote recovery, boost immune function, and maintain brain health.

Talk to your vet about the best way to give your dog fish oil or an alternative.

FAQs

Is fish oil good for dogs?

Fish oil from cold water fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can be very beneficial to a dog’s overall health. They can reduce pain from arthritis, promote brain development and function, and reduce itchiness related to many skin diseases.

How much fish oil can I give my dog?

The proper dose of fish oil for your dog will depend on your dog’s size, the product you’re using, and what you’re trying to achieve. Speak to your veterinarian about the dose for your specific dog.

Can I break open fish oil capsules for my dog?

If your dog isn’t up for taking a pill, and let’s face it, some dogs aren’t, you can break open fish oil capsules and sprinkle the oil on their food.

References