Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups · Kinship

Skip to main content

Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups

Because spa day can happen at home, too.

by Avery Felman | expert review by Jess Rona
September 15, 2023
Jess Rona with her dog, eye wipes in green packaging, grooming spray in clear bottle, half a coconut, and toothpaste for dogs in green tube
Illustration: Amanda Gomez, Kinship

Jess Rona has many titles. She’s groomer to the stars, Haute Dog judge (HBO Max), actor, author, and more. She’s also amassed a cult following for her LA celebrity clientele and slow-mo music videos of dog blowouts.

When she’s not giving blowouts to Katy Perry’s poodle, she’s spending time with her own two rescue pups, Chupie and Meemu, who, as you can imagine, have a very dialed-in beauty routine. Because the world of grooming can be a confusing (and, at times, financially overwhelming) one, we asked Rona to give us the low-down on the best beauty products for pet parents to use at home. Below, her top picks of wipes, sprays, and brushes in the business.

metal brush with wood handle
Tiiiinyyy K Pro Slicker Brush
$35

I love this brush because it has a hollow handle, which allows for a light touch. It’s great for detailed areas like faces, feet, and armpits, but it’s also wonderful for all-over brushing.”

$35 at Jess Rona Grooming
the spray in a clear bottle
Doglyness Spray All Day Lightweight Conditioning Spray
$40

This is an aloe-based hydrating spray that helps keep the coat soft and detangled between groomings. It’s lightweight, and you can spray your brush first, before gliding it through the coat, for added moisture.”

$40 at Doglyness
mint colored wipes
Wild One Grooming Wipes
$10

These are great for paws, face, and tush refreshing.”

$10 at Wild One
the toothpaste in a green and white tube
Vet's Best Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste
$6

Checking and brushing your dog’s teeth regularly (a few times a week) is so important. Always use an enzymatic toothpaste. If your dog doesn’t love it, try standing behind them (this will prevent the dog from backing away from you) and wiggle the toothbrush in under the lips while keeping your dog’s mouth closed.”

$6 at Chewy
the two bottles of grooming bottles
iGroom Deshedding + Detangle Bundle
$66

This duo is so hydrating. I love it for all different coat types. It’s so important to condition your dogs to keep their skin from becoming dry and itchy and to keep their coat free from matting.”

$66 at iGroom
blue packaging
Optixcare Dog & Cat Eye Cleaning Wipes
$7

These are great for goopy eyes on dogs who get tear stains.”

$7 at Chewy

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles