Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups

Jess Rona opens in a new tab has many titles. She’s groomer to the stars, Haute Dog judge (HBO Max), actor, author, and more. She’s also amassed a cult following for her LA celebrity clientele and slow-mo music videos of dog blowouts.

When she’s not giving blowouts to Katy Perry’s poodle opens in a new tab , she’s spending time with her own two rescue pups, Chupie and Meemu, who, as you can imagine, have a very dialed-in beauty routine. Because the world of grooming can be a confusing (and, at times, financially overwhelming) one, we asked Rona to give us the low-down on the best beauty products for pet parents to use at home. Below, her top picks of wipes, sprays, and brushes in the business.