Celebrity Groomer Jess Rona’s Favorite Beauty Products For Spiffy Pups
Because spa day can happen at home, too.
Jess Ronaopens in a new tab has many titles. She’s groomer to the stars, Haute Dog judge (HBO Max), actor, author, and more. She’s also amassed a cult following for her LA celebrity clientele and slow-mo music videos of dog blowouts.
When she’s not giving blowouts to Katy Perry’s poodleopens in a new tab, she’s spending time with her own two rescue pups, Chupie and Meemu, who, as you can imagine, have a very dialed-in beauty routine. Because the world of grooming can be a confusing (and, at times, financially overwhelming) one, we asked Rona to give us the low-down on the best beauty products for pet parents to use at home. Below, her top picks of wipes, sprays, and brushes in the business.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
