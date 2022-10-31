Arisa Thomas’ Guide to Cozying Up With Your Pet This Chilly Season
The mega-stylish dog groomer’s top picks for autumn and winter dog products.
Share Article
If you want your dog looking and feeling their absolute best, there are few people more qualified to give advice than Arisa Thomas. Whether she’s dyeing furopens in a new tab or turning scruffy dogs into tidy teddy bearsopens in a new tab, the LA-based dog groomer has a gift for turning the scraggliest of pups into runway-ready, sleek superstars. Her talents have earned her a massive TikTok opens in a new tab following (you have to see the incredible style transformationsopens in a new tab to believe them) and a spot on HBO’s Haute Dog (2020).
In summary, trust her taste. If you’ve spent the past few weeks watching the days get shorter as your pup is curled up, bored, beside you, despair no longer: Thomas has let us in on some seasonal products that’ll bring light to your and your dog’s day. Below, she gives Kinship the scoop on her favorite dog products for a cozy autumn and winter.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
A Few of Kat Dennings & Her Cat Millie’s Favorite Things
From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.
- opens in a new tab
Stocking Stuffers For Good Doggos
Bichon-shaped candles, tiny holiday hats, cowboy Corgi ornaments, and more gifts guaranteed to squish into oversized decorative socks.
- opens in a new tab
Unique Holiday Gifts for Cat Lovers
For every cat, there’s a cat lover. And for every cat lover, there’s a perfect gift waiting to be uncovered.
- opens in a new tab
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.