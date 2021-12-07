From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.

Kat Dennings is much more “girl next door” IRL than her wisecracking waitress role in 2 Broke Girls, and when it comes to her cat, Millie, she’s even more openly affectionate. On top of the actor’s incredible choice in film (we’re petitioning for another Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist to be greenlit, stat), turns out she’s got great taste in cat gear too. Lucky for us cat parents, Dennings shared with us a few of her — and Millie’s — favorite things. From an interactive game featuring spinning balls and a catnip-stuffed toy that resembles a raw cut of salmon, to a clandestine tunnel perfect for hiding unsuspecting mice (toys) and a handwoven cat “pod,” Dennings’ picks are sure to indulge your kitty’s hunting and napping instincts. It takes a Kat to know a cat!