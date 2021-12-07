Actress Kat Dennings' Favorite Cat Toys and Home Decor · Kinship

Skip to main content

A Few of Kat Dennings & Her Cat Millie’s Favorite Things

From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.

by Avery Felman
December 7, 2021
Kat Dennings with her cat
Mike Rosenthal; Kinship Creative

Kat Dennings is much more “girl next door” IRL than her wisecracking waitress role in 2 Broke Girls, and when it comes to her cat, Millie, she’s even more openly affectionate. On top of the actor’s incredible choice in film (we’re petitioning for another Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist to be greenlit, stat), turns out she’s got great taste in cat gear too. Lucky for us cat parents, Dennings shared with us a few of her — and Millie’s — favorite things. From an interactive game featuring spinning balls and a catnip-stuffed toy that resembles a raw cut of salmon, to a clandestine tunnel perfect for hiding unsuspecting mice (toys) and a handwoven cat “pod,” Dennings’ picks are sure to indulge your kitty’s hunting and napping instincts. It takes a Kat to know a cat!

the cat tracks toy
Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy
$14

“Every cat loves this toy! Millie has spent hours poking her little paw into the track and watching the magic happen.”

$14 at Chewy
the robot bird in its cage
Pet Zone Caged Canary Interactive Cat Toy
$20

“Let your cat fulfill their fantasies with this adorable and cruelty-free robot bird! At the very least, they’ll make a new friend.”

$20 at Chewy
the play tunnel in brown
Frisco 47-in Foldable Crinkle Play Tunnel
$17

“You simply haven’t lived until you see your cat peek their head out of the top of one of these things. It’s hilarious and they can’t get enough.”

$17 at Chewy

the blanket in pink
Luciphia Store Faux Fur Pet Blanket
$19

“THE coziest throw blanket ever that protects your furniture and provides ultimate nap time luxury for the fur baby in the house.”

$19 at Amazon
the salmon cat toy
Tuft + Paw Salmon Cut Toy
$19

“Let’s face it: cat toys aren’t just for them. To see our fluffy child chewing on a huge piece of fake salmon? Nothing could be better.”

$19 at Tuft + Paw
the wicker cat bed
Design Dua Handmade Cat Pod
$95

“A truly chic bed that complements any home design. Unfortunately, they don’t come in people sizes.”

$95 at Design Dua
the lizard toy in pink
Kitty Lizard Articulated Cat Toy
$9

“A little articulated lizard that will mesmerize and enchant. A real lizard got into my house once and I really recommend this instead.”

$9 at Etsy

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles