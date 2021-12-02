Sophie Gamand’s MacLovin-Inspired Holiday Gift Picks
A few of the artist and her rescue pup’s favorite things, from custom jewelry to DIY holiday ornaments.
True animal advocacy begins from a place of selflessness that is innate to Sophie Gamandopens in a new tab. The photographer first became involved in the harrowing, yet rewarding world of animal rescue through her work photographing Puerto Rico’s street dogsopens in a new tab, and has since captured canines in need around the world, from Colombiaopens in a new tab to South Koreaopens in a new tab. But Gamand’s acclaimed photo series “ Pit Bull Flower Power,” where she casts the misunderstood breed in a new light, artfully adorned with handmade flower crowns, has perhaps made the biggest impact. Hundreds of her subjects — adoptable Pit Bull-type dogs in shelters around the country — have found homes thanks to her portraits of them going viral and changing people’s perceptions of them. What’s more, she also uses her platform to educate people about the breed and encourage donations to animal shelters.
We asked the artist to share her favorite gifts to give for the holidays. Spoiler: It’s a mix of customized home goods, artisan jewelry, and even a DIY project! But first, not all gifts can be wrapped and placed under the proverbial Christmas tree, so Gamand got creative. “Last year, I gifted MacLovin, my husband, and I a photoshoot with local photographer Milla Chappellopens in a new tab,” she says. “It was amazing. Little did I know we would be leaving Brooklyn to relocate to the West coast a few months later. I now treasure these photos for so many reasons, and our photographer captured so many sweet moments between us. There is nothing like letting a pro capture memories for you!”
Gamand also recommends donating to your local animal shelter. “As a rescue advocate, I know shelters are always in need of various items. Many animal shelters have an Amazon or Chewy Wishlist. I can’t think of a better way to give back than to buy a few items off a shelter’s wish list and pay it forward to pets in need. And if money is tight, your local shelter probably takes in-kind donations, such as gently used towels. It costs you nothing, is a great way to make room in your closets, and makes a huge difference for shelter pets.”
