True animal advocacy begins from a place of selflessness that is innate to Sophie Gamand opens in a new tab . The photographer first became involved in the harrowing, yet rewarding world of animal rescue through her work photographing Puerto Rico’s street dogs opens in a new tab , and has since captured canines in need around the world, from Colombia opens in a new tab to South Korea opens in a new tab . But Gamand’s acclaimed photo series “ Pit Bull Flower Power ,” where she casts the misunderstood breed in a new light, artfully adorned with handmade flower crowns, has perhaps made the biggest impact. Hundreds of her subjects — adoptable Pit Bull-type dogs in shelters around the country — have found homes thanks to her portraits of them going viral and changing people’s perceptions of them. What’s more, she also uses her platform to educate people about the breed and encourage donations to animal shelters.

We asked the artist to share her favorite gifts to give for the holidays. Spoiler: It’s a mix of customized home goods, artisan jewelry, and even a DIY project! But first, not all gifts can be wrapped and placed under the proverbial Christmas tree, so Gamand got creative. “Last year, I gifted MacLovin, my husband, and I a photoshoot with local photographer Milla Chappell opens in a new tab ,” she says. “It was amazing. Little did I know we would be leaving Brooklyn to relocate to the West coast a few months later. I now treasure these photos for so many reasons, and our photographer captured so many sweet moments between us. There is nothing like letting a pro capture memories for you!”

Gamand also recommends donating to your local animal shelter. “As a rescue advocate, I know shelters are always in need of various items. Many animal shelters have an Amazon or Chewy Wishlist. I can’t think of a better way to give back than to buy a few items off a shelter’s wish list and pay it forward to pets in need. And if money is tight, your local shelter probably takes in-kind donations, such as gently used towels. It costs you nothing, is a great way to make room in your closets, and makes a huge difference for shelter pets.”

opens in a new tab Pit Bull Flower Power 2022 Calendar opens in a new tab $ 30 “A collection of portraits of Pit Bulls wearing flower crowns. All the dogs were waiting in shelters for homes when the portraits were created. All 12 dogs featured in the calendar have found homes, some of them after eight years at the shelter! Each month features their heartwarming adoption story.” $30 at Lulu opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Yappy Personalized “Where’s [Dog Name]?” Book opens in a new tab $ 25 “You can choose a breed avatar that matches your doggie, and order custom products with it. My favorite is the “Where’s [Dog Name]?” book. It’s like a Where’s Waldo for your dog. Fun story: When I first heard of Yappy, I asked them if they could add a “rescue dog” selection of mutts. As a shelter dog advocate, I always encourage pet brands to be more inclusive. They said yes and even created a special MacLovin avatar!” $25 at Yappy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Cloud Star Chewy Tricky Trainers Cheddar Flavor Dog Treats opens in a new tab $ 6 “These are small and can be easily cut even smaller! Perfect for little dogs with an endless appetite. I love hiding a few all around the house, and asking MacLovin to find them — it’s our favorite game. It’s such a joy watching MacLovin use his nose to figure it out. He is quite good at it. It’s great mental stimulation, too. Perfect for when we are snowed in.” $6 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Redbubble Pit Bull Flower Power Blanket opens in a new tab $ 77 “MacLovin is a burrower and he loves nothing more than a soft, breathable, warm, blanket. And I love nothing more than a soft, resilient blanket that I can throw in the wash with no worries! Made of polyester fleece, these are the softest blankets I have ever owned, and I use them for everything — even as picnic blankets. I love snuggling with MacLovin and watching a movie together under one.” $77 at Redbubble opens in a new tab