Is Your Dog a Genius? Find Out With Angela Pham’s Puzzle Game Gift Picks · Kinship

Skip to main content

Is Your Dog a Genius? Angela Pham’s Gift Picks May Hold the Answer

The photographer’s Japanese Spitz, Turtle, has mastered a dozen tricks, from counting to four to walking with a limp. So can yours!

by Avery Felman
December 9, 2021
Angela Pham with dog collage
Angela Pham; Kinship Creative

Photographer Angela Pham produces campaigns for major brands — when she isn’t in front of the camera as a face of Glossier or growing her Instagram following as a burgeoning style icon. Somehow she’s found the time to train her Japanese Spitz, Turtle, to master a dozen tricks — from ringing a bell to counting to four to walking with a limp — which she describes in her earlier article for Kinship. Impressive, right?! Lucky for us, Pham is sharing some of her genius training secrets by recommending interactive toys designed to engage dogs mentally and physically. Below, her selection of the best gifts for the dog prodigy in your life.

Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buzzers, Personalized Sound Buzzer, Recordable Buttons, Perfect for Game Nights, Set of 4, Ages 3+
Learning Resources Recordable Answer Buzzers
$23

“These are great to teach dogs words. I used these to teach my dog numbers and how to count. You can start off with having a button for potty, food, play.”

$23 at Amazon
flirt pole
Squishy Face Studio Flirt Pole
$28

“This toy is great for lazy owners who have high-energy dogs. Dogs go crazy over this, and it expends a lot of the dog’s physical energy, but none of yours.”

$28 at Amazon
Spanomic Snuffle Dog Mat Foraging Bowls Interactive Puppy Toys Plush Chew Toys for Dogs
Spanomic Snuffle Snail Dog Mat
$14

“I love to hide high-currency treats in this snail to give to Turtle whenever we leave her alone at home. It helps with her anxiety and distracts her for five minutes while we slip out of the house quietly.”

$14 at Amazon
Hot StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy, Small, New
StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy
$20

“This is a great interactive dog feeder for doggos who scarf down their food too quickly.”

$20 at Amazon
angela pham interactive dog puzzle
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Game
$20

“This puzzle toy is difficult, but I love food toys that challenge my dog. I feel like dogs innately like to scavenge and sniff for food, and this mimics that.”

$20 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

Related articles