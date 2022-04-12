Olympia Le-Tan’s Clutch Is a Splurge-Worthy Gift For the Cat-Loving Literati
The designer’s customizable “Love Cats” clutch is limited edition so act meow.
The Venn Diagram for “cat people” and “book people”? It’s pretty crowded in the middle. That’s why the latest clutch designed by book devotee, friend to animals, and fan of the cat motif, Olympia Le-Tanopens in a new tab, is both genius and inevitable.
Made from hand-embroidered silk thread and felt appliqué, her accessories are held together by a brass frame that make for a delicate, hand-crafted piece of art durable enough to use for years. That is, if you don’t just want to mount it on your wall. (Each one is printed with its own limited-edition number.) Le-Tan, who cut her teeth at Chanel and Balmain, comes with cool-girl cred, too — her literature-inspired clutches have been worn by such style icons as Chloe Sevignyopens in a new tab, Elizabeth Olsen, and Reese Witherspoonopens in a new tab.
The millennial pink clutch’s pithy cover, which reads “Why I love cats more than people” seems to be the Le-Tan family aphorism. Olympia’s sister Cleo Le-Tan runs New York’s first animal-centric bookshop, Pillow-Cat Booksopens in a new tab, and their father, Pierre Le-Tan, is a renowned French illustrator of children’s books — often featuring pets in his stories.
Notably, this latest design is described as just the first volume in what will hopefully become a long, fruitful line of clutches for cat lovers.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
